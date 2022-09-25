Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Matt Smith and Paddy Considine hype up Emma D’Arcy as new ‘House’ trailer teases the war to come

To paraphrase Professor X, mutation — it is the key to the MCU’s survival. And while Marvel sure is making us wait for the full X-Men team to appear, more and more mutants are coming out of the woodwork as Phase Four continues. Yet another one has been confirmed to show up in the next couple of months, and on a similar note, a member of the Avengers that we thought was a goner looks set for a comeback, as teased by the most reliable source there is. Let’s dive into today’s Marvel roundup!

