Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Matt Smith and Paddy Considine hype up Emma D’Arcy as new ‘House’ trailer teases the war to come

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
wegotthiscovered.com
This fan art of Elizabeth Olsen in ‘House of the Dragon’ will have you begging the rumors to be true
With House of the Dragon actively roping fans back into the unforgiving world of Westeros with new episodes dropping every week, so too churns the rumor mill about the future of the series. One of the more enticing tidbits about the Game of Thrones spinoff’s next season is the prospect of Elizabeth Olsen and Henry Cavill joining the cast.
wegotthiscovered.com
Neil Gaiman tantalizingly teases major ‘The Sandman’ news
Netflix’s The Sandman dazzled critics and delighted fans on its release in early August. The horror/fantasy show topped the charts throughout the month, clocked up an incredible number of viewing hours, and left most of its streaming competition in the dust. And yet, it’s been weeks now, and the streaming service hasn’t given us so much as a sniff of a second season announcement.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ chief knew the show’s ‘real schemer’ needed a bigger role
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode six “The Princess and the Queen.“. Larys Strong turned out to be one of the vilest schemers in all of House of the Dragon. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ryan Condal explains how...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An unexpected literary adaptation that got a star-studded remake brokers a deal on the Netflix Top 5
We’re used to seeing forgotten, overlooked, or underrated movies rise like phoenixes from the ashes of irrelevancy on streaming, but that doesn’t mean we’re not shocked to see Human Capital flying high as one of the most popular titles in Netflix’s biggest market, especially when it got a star-studded remake a mere six years later.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans growing convinced the Stranger will be revealed as a familiar face
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still wants to keep the identity of the comet man a mystery, but fans are more and more convinced every day that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf himself when he first set foot in Middle-earth. That might give the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Feige reignites the debate after explaining why ‘Black Panther 2’ didn’t recast T’Challa
One of the longest-running debates in the buildup to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is whether or not Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler should have recast the role of T’Challa in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, and we’re nowhere near reaching a concrete consensus.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans explain why an R-rated ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ would have slayed the PG-13 version
For many fans, something seems to be missing from the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder. Don’t get us wrong, the film is still beloved by many, dutifully entertaining enough, and has enough visual panache to make it stand out as a solid excuse to munch on some popcorn for a couple of hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Tripped-out horror fans going wild for a psychedelic psychological thriller
Nicolas Cage, without a shadow of a doubt, is a walking, talking, breathing coin flip, equally capable of bringing either a quiet gravitas or the essence of a coked-out lion to whatever role he finds himself in; from Pig‘s Rob Feld to Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Man Noir, all the way to this year’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which celebrated his range in the cheekiest way possible.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ‘Andor’ star’s adorkable coping strategy for ‘Star Wars’ overwhelm
Adria Arjona couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed from time to time while shooting in the immersive galaxy far, far away set of Andor. Arjona portrays Bix Caleen, a black market dealer who helps Cassian Andor out when he finds himself in a rough spot. Bix might have a tough outer shelf, but audiences have easily seen through that facade and noticed the gentle soul within.
wegotthiscovered.com
Peacock is loading up on ‘Chucky’ content ahead of season 2
During its run on Syfy and USA Network last year, Don Mancini’s Chucky TV series was a captivating horror experience that drew significant viewers each week. And with franchise veterans Brad and Fiona Dourif making their respective returns, it hardly came as a surprise when the blood-soaked series was renewed for a second season. Now, ahead of season two’s upcoming premiere, streaming service Peacock is loading up on plenty of killer-doll content.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shares praise for upcoming attention-grabbing horror film
Smile is gearing up to open this weekend, but you probably already knew that if you spend much time on the internet, or watching sporting events and breakfast television, with the marketing campaign in full gear and successfully making people a little uncomfortable. If the film itself turns out to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
The best season of episodic Marvel content may have had nothing to do with Kevin Feige at all
Kevin Feige declared that WandaVision marked the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s official expansion into episodic storytelling, causing uproar on the internet as fan favorite shows including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the entire Netflix lineup of street-level scraps were cast to the canonical scrapheap. While there’s plenty of Marvel maniacs out...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Titans’ season 4: new and returning cast, plot, release, and more
Titans is coming back for season four, and the heroes will be facing one of DC’s greatest villains with a very personal connection to the team. It’s one of DC’s last remaining shows after the CW axed the majority of its lineup, but HBO Max’s Titans and Doom Patrol escaped unscathed.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek 4’ supporters left devastated after Paramount pulls it from the calendar
Star Trek 4 must be cursed. The fourth entry in the Kevlin timeline that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s reboot has been stuck in development hell for years. Over that time we’ve seen the project burn through multiple scripts, directors, and a fierce contractual dispute over pay between the studio and its stars.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Another iconic mutant enters the MCU as Marvel’s most notorious Avenger eyes a return
To paraphrase Professor X, mutation — it is the key to the MCU’s survival. And while Marvel sure is making us wait for the full X-Men team to appear, more and more mutants are coming out of the woodwork as Phase Four continues. Yet another one has been confirmed to show up in the next couple of months, and on a similar note, a member of the Avengers that we thought was a goner looks set for a comeback, as teased by the most reliable source there is. Let’s dive into today’s Marvel roundup!
wegotthiscovered.com
What does ‘Deadpool 3’ mean for ‘Logan’?
Well, it’s official: Hugh Jackman will be reprising the role of Wolverine, a role he said he was finished with, for his good friend Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3. Though Reynolds has been jokingly including Jackman’s Wolverine in the last two Deadpool movies through gags and bits, the announcement of his inclusion still comes as a surprise to fans since Jackman said he was done with the character after Logan wrapped things up so nicely. So what does this revelation mean in relation to the Wolverine’s last on-screen outing?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘American Horror Story’ season title births hilarious plot ideas
Fans have been gearing up for American Horror Story’s return, and they’ve now been given some insight into exactly what the next season of this anthology series will be called. Yesterday it was made official that American Horror Story season 11 is called ‘New York City’ and will...
wegotthiscovered.com
We finally know the title of ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, and it’s closer to home than you think
Horror fans are gearing up for the return of the long-running anthology TV series American Horror Story with its eleventh season. Despite its release in under one month’s time, details have been unusually scarce up until recently. We know American Horror Story season eleven will premiere on Oct. 19,...
Comments / 0