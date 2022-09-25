ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Dale Brown: Are we brave and committed enough to take on evil?

Trash and crime seem to be growing by the day. Those calling for defunding the police do not have any concept of the facts. Baton Rouge citizens must show initiative and courage to attack these issues. I love Baton Rouge but hate most citizens’ inaction. Courage is the first of human qualities because it guarantees all the others. If you have courage, you are not afraid to stand alone and speak up.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested in shooting of man, 12-year-old daughter, sheriff's office says

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion. Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during the home invasion.
HAMMOND, LA

