FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's tennis team wrapped up the weekend at the Fairfield Invitational, that took place from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25. Two Pioneers registered two victories apiece in singles. Sophomore Darius Efhekter notched wins over Quinnipiac's Ayato Arkaki (6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 10-7) and Fairfield's Will O'Brien (6-4, 6-4). Sophomore Matya Venel took two against St. Francis Brooklyn's Diego Garcia Gil (6-4, 6-3) and Quinnipiac's Andreas Whelan (6-4, 6-7 (4-7) 10-7). First years Aryn Alla andPaul Goncalves picked up the first single wins of their collegiate careers. Alla beat Quinnipiac's Kemel Karagozoglu at scores of 4-6, 7-5, 10-8. Goncalves registered the victory with against Fairfield's Alex Aguiar with 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO