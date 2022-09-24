ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHU Takes Sixth at Ted Owen Invitational

NEW BRITAIN, Conn.- The Sacred Heart University women's cross country team placed sixth at the Ted Owen Invitational on Saturday. Jessica Pigott led the Pioneers throughout the race and finished 19th with a time of 19:10.00. Women's Results. 19th Jessica Pigott 19:10.00. 27th Alisha Stadnicki 19:23.00. 40th Isabella Rogler 19:42.00.
Another Record Day for Pioneer Goalies

SHELTON, Conn. — Two games and two career-high days for Sacred Heart goalies. That can happen when you open your season against No. 9 Clarkson. on Friday, saw sophomore Carly Greene turn aside 39 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights at the Rinks at Shelton. Graduate...
Men’s Tennis Participates at Fairfield Invitational

FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's tennis team wrapped up the weekend at the Fairfield Invitational, that took place from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25. Two Pioneers registered two victories apiece in singles. Sophomore Darius Efhekter notched wins over Quinnipiac's Ayato Arkaki (6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 10-7) and Fairfield's Will O'Brien (6-4, 6-4). Sophomore Matya Venel took two against St. Francis Brooklyn's Diego Garcia Gil (6-4, 6-3) and Quinnipiac's Andreas Whelan (6-4, 6-7 (4-7) 10-7). First years Aryn Alla andPaul Goncalves picked up the first single wins of their collegiate careers. Alla beat Quinnipiac's Kemel Karagozoglu at scores of 4-6, 7-5, 10-8. Goncalves registered the victory with against Fairfield's Alex Aguiar with 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.
Pioneers Beat Merrimack 4-0 in First NEC Victory

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Sacred Heart women's soccer blanked Merrimack 4-0 for the Pioneers first Northeast Conference victory of the season at home on Sunday afternoon. Sacred Heart: 5-3-3 (1-0-2 NEC) Merrimack: 4-5-2 (2-1 NEC) Top Performers. Grace O'Hara (SHU): 1 goal. Morgan Bovardi (SHU): 1 goal. Nichol Green (SHU):...
