WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Vancouver, BC (9/24): Roman Reigns In Action
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 24 from Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Vancouver, BC (9/24) - The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. Alpha...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno, CA (9/25): Braun Strowman And New Day Face The Bloodline
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 25 from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno, CA (9/25) - The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland & Sheamus) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther &...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/19): Kip Sabian, Ortiz, More In Action
The September 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/26) Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford defeated Shawn Dean & Skye Blue. Ortiz defeated Serpentico...
WWE NXT 9/27/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (MissKatefabe) discuss WWE NXT from this week, including:. -Wes Lee vs Tony D'Angelo in a qualifier for the North American Title Ladder Match. ..and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Come get sour with us!
Maria Kanellis Discusses Possibility Of Wrestling For WWA, Working With Joshi Promotions
Maria Kanellis has conditions if she's going to step back in the ring. Maria is a former WWE 24/7 Champion, but she has no desire to step back into the ring unless there are a special set of circumstances. Maria hasn't wrestled since 2019 when she teamed with her husband Mike Bennett to take on Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, though she wasn't active in the match as she revealed she was pregnant.
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Triple H Looks Back On Nixed Plans For A WrestleMania Match Against The Rock
Triple H says he and The Rock missed out on having a singles match at WrestleMania twice. The two stars often battled each other throughout the Attitude Era, and they competed in a four-way match at WrestleMania 2000. Back in 2017, Triple H noted that he and The Rock had previously discussed facing each other at WrestleMania, and he would be open to it. The match never became a reality, and "The Game" retired from in-ring competition earlier in 2022.
Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant II Results (9/25): Danhausen, Josh Alexander, More
Glory Pro Wrestling held its Live At The Pageant II: Ludicrous Speed event on September 25 from The Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results and highlights are below. Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant II Results (9/25) - Sonny...
Apollo Crews Has A Vision, Gacy Beats Grimes, Andre Chase Rants | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT fight size update for September 27. - Apollo Crews discussed his feud with Grayson Waller. He noted that his presence alone cost Waller his match last week. He teased that he had a dark vision regarding Waller's future and stated that he's not done with him yet. Later in the show, Waller was freaked out over Crews' message. He vowed to hire more security to protect himself from Crews.
Yuka Sakazaki Names Which AEW Star She'd Like To Face In TJPW
Yuka Sakazaki is hoping to see a former AEW Women's World Champion step into a Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ring in the future with a match in her sights. AEW and TJPW have a working relationship that has seen Sakazaki, Maki Itoh, Shoko Nakajima, and Miyu Yamashita all appear on AEW television in the past while AEW stars AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Riho have all competed in TJPW over the last year. It has led to many entertaining moments and even saw Yamashita earn an AEW Women's World Championship match on AEW Fight for the Fallen after defeating Rosa at Summer Sun Princess.
Stipulation Added To Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair and Bayley will now compete in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw started off with a in-ring promo between Bianca Belair and Bayley, along with their respective crews. After Bianca Belair noted that Bayley was slammed onto a ladder in their last encounter, Bayley noted that she wanted her upcoming Raw Women's Title match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match.
Jim Ross Thinks Fans Will See Less Controversial Language In AEW, 'It Shows A Lack Of Creativity'
Jim Ross comments on the language used in AEW and more. AEW has never been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to language used on television with wrestlers often using the words "shit" and "bitch." Ross was ringside as a time when language would freely fly on television during the Attitude Era and was also part of more buttoned-up eras like throughout his career with the NWA, WCW, WWE, and now AEW.
HOG Wrestling Genesis Results (9/24): Penta El Zero Miedo, Low Ki, Briscoes, Dark Order, More
House of Glory held its Genesis event on September 24 from NYC Arena in New York City, New York. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of Sam Rosenthal) and highlights are below. HOG Wrestling Genesis Results (9/24) - Nolo Kitano def. Darren Richardson and Raheem Royal and...
Leon Slater Discusses His GCW Debut, Reveals That Tony Deppen Put In A Good Word For Him
Leon Slater discusses his debut in GCW. The latest viral sensation in wrestling is quickly racking up appearances in major company, and putting on great matches while doing so. Leon Slater, who's only 17 years old, has made a massive mark on the independent wrestling scene as of late, as he has had standout matches against the likes of Konosuke Takeshita and Mike Bailey just in the last month and a half.
Edge Challenges Finn Balor To An 'I Quit' Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Edge wants vengeance, and he intends to get it at WWE Extreme Rules. On the September 26 episode of WWE Raw, the WWE Hall of Famer returned after The Judgment Day previously took him out of action with a brutal beatdown on the September 12 episode. On Monday night, Matt Riddle scored a win over Damian Priest in the main event, and The Judgment Day attacked him after the match. Edge made the save, as he came to Riddle's aid.
Report: Drew McIntyre Pulled From The Road Due To Food Poisoning
Drew McIntyre's absence from weekend live events is due to a reported illness. Since WWE resumed live touring in the summer of 2021, Drew McIntyre has consistently headlined the weekend live events. Drew has been in the main event with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and more. Then, even when he wasn't headlining, Drew McIntyre was a top star at the shows. During the most recent set of live events, Drew McIntyre was not present.
Conflicting Information On Young Bucks Reaching Out To WWE
Ryan Frederick on the Wrestling Observer message board that current AEW EVPs Young Bucks sent out feelers within the company to gauge possible interest whenever their contracts are up. This has been an ongoing rumor among sources Fightful has spoken to dating back to August. One source indicated that they've been sworn that the Bucks asked to speak to someone in management, which we've been unable to confirm, but the rumor has persisted within WWE for several weeks.
Jacques Rougeau Is Open To Participating In AEW
Jacques Rougeau hasn't wrestled in over a decade, but he remains involved in the wrestling business by running his Wrestling Academy in Canada. He recently partner with QT Marshall and the Nightmare Factory and four winners (Matt Black, Jeremy Prophet, Jessica Black, and Chris Dillon) from his academy are set to train at the Nightmare Factory and will be at the AEW TV tapings in Canada.
Jinny Still Under WWE Contract, Despite Being Moved To Alumni Page
Jinny appearing in the alumni section of WWE.com had many fans worried after the huge layoffs at NXT UK. Fightful asked WWE official capacity if Jinny had departed the company, and who we spoke to said they hadn't been informed of such a move. They did say that Jinny had been dealing with an injury and hadn't been in the United States the last few weeks, which she confirmed via her own social media. She noted last week that she's waiting for her supporting documents and old passport, which also contains her US visa. She was set to travel to the United States for medical treatment for an injury last week as well.
Malakai Black Denies Reports About AEW Release: You'll See Me Right Back With AEW Pretty Soon
Malakai Black firmly denies the rumors about his release from All Elite Wrestling and says he'll be back there soon. Previously, it was reported that Black asked for his release from AEW, and Fightful Select reported that it was denied. Black later posted a statement and confirmed that he asked for his release, and he also made it clear that he needed to take some time away to recalibrate himself.
