Jinny appearing in the alumni section of WWE.com had many fans worried after the huge layoffs at NXT UK. Fightful asked WWE official capacity if Jinny had departed the company, and who we spoke to said they hadn't been informed of such a move. They did say that Jinny had been dealing with an injury and hadn't been in the United States the last few weeks, which she confirmed via her own social media. She noted last week that she's waiting for her supporting documents and old passport, which also contains her US visa. She was set to travel to the United States for medical treatment for an injury last week as well.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO