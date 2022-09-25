Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
natureworldnews.com
Typhoon Noru Slams the Philippines Causing Evacuation, Suspensions of Classes and Government Work
Typhoon Noru (locally known as Typhoon Karding) unleashed heavy rains in the Philippines, causing evacuations and suspension of classes and government offices. According to CNN News, the Typhoon intensified from Saturday to Sunday, reaching the Philippines with 240 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds. The Philippines is vulnerable to storms...
Philippines evacuates people from northern region ahead of ‘super typhoon’ Noru
A powerful typhoon on Sunday approaching the northeastern Philippines has prompted evacuations from high-risk villages and the capital Manila, which could be sideswiped by the storm, according to the officials.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115km east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers and gusts of up to 240kph (149mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to hit the coast on Sunday evening.Thousands of villagers were “forcibly” evacuated from the typhoon’s path, as well as from mountainside villages prone to landslides and flash floods and in coastal communities that could be hit by tidal...
Tsunami warning issued by US authorities after powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
A TSUNAMI warning has been issued after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan. The strong tremors caused train carriages to derail and a building to collapse as rescue workers attempt to free those trapped. Tremors could be felt across Taiwan, the country's weather bureau said - with the epicentre...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
SEE IT: Videos capture moment earth opens up during huge Papua New Guinea earthquake
Several viral videos captured the moment the earth opened up during a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Papua New Guinea.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
BBC
Typhoon Noru: Super typhoon begins to hit eastern islands of the Philippines
Rain is falling in the Polillo islands in the Philippines as the Typhoon Noru begins to hit. It is expected to head west towards the main island of Luzon, and could cause landslides, flash flooding and dangerous storm surges, including in the capital, Manila. People in high-risk areas have been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, British soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War, but the Americans would go on to win the second battle less than a month later. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot...
Powerful typhoon headed for north Philippines strengthens
A powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an “explosive intensification” Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115 kilometers (71 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to smash into the coast later Sunday.While blowing toward the archipelago, Noru shifted southward as it was pushed down...
Typhoon Noru: Five dead as Philippines hit by strongest storm of the year
Five rescuer workers died after Super Typhoon Noru made landfall in the Philippines, causing floods and power outages across the country. The rescue personnel, from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices, were washed away in flash floods while carrying out operations in the district of San Miguel, according to officials. The rescuers were using a boat to help residents trapped in floodwaters but got hit by a collapsed wall and drowned in the rampaging waters, Daniel Fernando, governor of Bulacan province, north of Manila, said. “They were living heroes who were helping save the lives...
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
Typhoon Noru leaves 6 rescuers dead in the northern Philippines
Typhoon Noru blew out of the northern Philippines on Monday, leaving five rescuers dead, causing floods and power outages and forcing officials to suspend classes and government work.
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Michoacan, Mexico, as Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issues Hawaii caution alert
A POWERFUL earthquake has hit Mexico leaving one person dead as a threat of a tsunami is being monitored in Hawaii. The earthquake's magnitude of 7.6 shook the coast of Michoacan, Mexico on Monday at around 2.05 pm (EST). One person died so far from damage created by the earthquake.
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea Causing At Least 4 Dead and Property Damages
Papua New Guinea suffered from a 7.6 magnitude earthquake. While the extent of the earthquake is still undetermined, the regional power grid, communication towers, and regional to rural highways were reported damaged. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake hit at 9: 46 a.m (local time) at a depth...
‘Unprecedented’ super typhoon approaches Japan, officials urge evacuation
The U.S. Navy has designated Nanmadol to be the most destructive tropical storm to hit Japan in decades.
7.6 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea, no tsunami threat expected
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) detected a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in the South Pacific country of Papua New Guinea on Saturday. The quake occurred inland, 67 kilometers, or 40 miles, east of the town of Kainantu in the eastern part of the county. It occurred Sunday morning local time. It...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra
A powerful and shallow 6.1 magnitude undersea earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to jolt the region since Monday morning.The South Asian country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) recorded the shallow quake off the coastal town of Mentawai island, off Sumatra's west coast just before 10.30am local time.The earthquake posed no danger of triggering a tsunami, Indonesia's meteorology agency said. So far no casualties or major destruction have been reported, except for some minor damages on Siberut island.The agency had earlier recorded a magnitude of 6.4 but revised that to 6.1, a BMKG...
Flat shakes as Mexico City is hit by earthquake
A luxury high-rise apartment in Mexico City shook as a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Mexico today, 22 September.At least two people died amid damage to buildings and landslides triggered by the tremors.The ‘major’ earthquake hit at 1.16am local time, striking around 20 kilometres below the surface, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.A powerful earthquake hit the same region just two days ago, killing two people and injuring dozens.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks house in MexicoJoe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz TrussLiz Truss pledges UK support to Ukraine during UN speech
Comments / 0