Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
Bills OC Ken Dorsey pitches a fit at end of loss to Dolphins
The pressure of being the Super Bowl favorite must be overwhelming. How else can you explain the tantrum thrown by Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey at the end of the team’s 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday?. Now that was a classic fit thrown by someone...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins
The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
AthlonSports.com
Pittsburgh Steelers Make Official Decision On Starting Quarterback For Week 4
The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 1-2 start the 2022 season. That's led some to wonder if Mike Tomlin would make a change at quarterback. It doesn't look like that's the plan. The Steelers have released their official Week 4 depth chart. Mitchell Trubisky still tops the quarterback depth...
Report: Dolphins list 6 players as inactive vs. Bills but will have Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard
The Miami Dolphins are going to be without a few players when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The team has reported that it will miss at least six players for the Sunday showdown. Those players are Cethan Carter, Raekwon Davis, Erik Ezukanma, Myles Gaskin, Hunter Long and Skylar Thompson.
Sean McDermott provides numbers Bills injury updates, post Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills, quite literally, were beaten up against the Miami Dolphins. In Week 3, the injury bug bit the Bills during their 21-19 loss. Entering the game, Buffalo was already shorthanded as they missed several starters such as safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Now the list grows as...
Best photos from Dolphins' hard-fought win over Bills
The Miami Dolphins pulled out an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday despite both teams dealing with injuries. Throughout the Week 3 contest, Josh Allen and company were able to move the ball up and down the field as much as they wanted, but Miami’s defense stiffened up when it came to along them to enter the end zone. Buffalo’s offense totaled just under 500 yards, but their drives only resulted in points three times.
‘Take it on the chin’: Josh Allen, Von Miller clear air on Bills’ tough loss vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in disappointing fashion as an underdog Miami Dolphins side took a home victory, 21-19, in Week 3. Despite the loss, however, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the Bills squad can only see the silver lining in this early test.
Jets QB Zach Wilson's status vs Steelers up to doctors
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told the media on Monday it would be up to the doctors if starting quarterback Zach Wilson would be available this week to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is according to Jets reporter Rich Cimini. Wilson has missed all of the regular...
Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts leaves with injury vs. Bills
There have been a ton of injuries in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, and that didn’t change in the fourth quarter. After a six-yard run by Devin Singletary on first-and-10, Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts went down with a lower-body injury. He was tended to by trainers before limping off under his own power. The team announced that the injury was to the linebacker’s quad.
