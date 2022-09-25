Read full article on original website
Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant
Who Killed The Pride Family?
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has Closed
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in Phoenix
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime show
AZFamily
Man shot by Phoenix police for throwing rocks at them had mental illness, family says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A loving brother. A devoted son. A good man. That’s how family and friends describe 34-year-old Ali Osman, who died Saturday night during an encounter with Phoenix police. Osman was reportedly throwing rocks at officers when he was shot and killed. On Tuesday, Osman’s family...
ABC 15 News
PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man stabbed to death and investigators believe several witnesses know what happened
PHOENIX - A 33-year-old Phoenix man was reportedly killed in a stabbing on Sept. 26, and police believe several witnesses have information about what led up to the homicide. At around 9 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers responded to reports of a person who was hurt. That's where they found Bruce Daniels with stab wounds.
Phoenix police respond to bomb threat at building of Mark Kelly's office
PHOENIX — Phoenix police responded Monday to threats of a bomb at a building near 22nd Street and Camelback Road that contains one of Sen. Mark Kelly's offices. A voicemail left by an unknown person implied a bomb had been left inside the multi-tenant building, police say. Officers searched...
AZFamily
People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department says officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after he threw rocks at them. Police say officers were crossing 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when they heard something hitting their car. Officers pulled over, got out of the car, and told the man to stop throwing the rocks. He refused to stop and that is when the shooting happened. Police say 34-year-old Ali Osman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
'We will get justice': Family plans to file lawsuit against Phoenix police after deadly shooting
PHOENIX — A family said they want justice after their loved one was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers. “We just spoke to him a couple of days ago, and now he is gone,” said Ikran Aden. She is the niece of 34-year-old Ali Osman. Police said it was Saturday evening in Central Phoenix when officers driving near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when their cruiser was hit by rocks.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot during argument with suspects in Glendale
PHOENIX - Police say an argument escalated into a shooting in Glendale, leaving a man injured. Glendale Police say the incident happened during the early-morning hours of Sept. 26 near 43rd and Peoria Avenues. "Officers learned an argument started inside an establishment between two adult male victims and multiple adult...
PCSO: Woman, 6-year-old found dead in San Tan Valley home
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman and child were found dead Monday afternoon in a San Tan Valley home, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office had been dispatched to respond to a report of a "suicidal subject" at a residence near Castlegate Boulevard and Simonton Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.
Possible helicopter crash north of Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Police are investigating a possible helicopter crash near Beeline Highway and 4520 North Power Road northeast of Mesa Monday morning. Information is limited at this time, but footage of the scene shows a heavily damaged wreckage far off the roadway in the desert. At this time,...
AZFamily
Man threatened to kill fiancé before being shot by Mesa officers, docs say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New court documents revealed more about the moment leading up to a man being shot by Mesa police officers earlier in September. Police say it all stemmed from a domestic violence call from a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road around 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Over One Million Fentanyl Pills Seized; Largest Bust in Phoenix Police’s History
Phoenix police recently seized over one million fentanyl pills in what they are calling it the single largest fentanyl seizure in Phoenix police history. The Phoenix Police Department have arrested two men in the bust that happened on Sept. 21. Authorities say more than 1,000,000 fentanyl pills were seized in...
Man run over by train in Phoenix Monday dies from injuries
Police say a man has died from his injuries after he was run over by a train Monday.
Three men shot while driving near 51st and Glendale Avenues
Three men are recovering after they were shot early Sunday morning near 51st and Glendale avenues in Glendale.
AZFamily
El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
fox10phoenix.com
Helicopter crashes north of Mesa; 2 people on board not seriously hurt
SALT RIVER PIMA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. - No one was seriously injured when a small helicopter crashed on the morning of Sept. 26 on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. SkyFOX was over the scene Monday morning, near the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road. Federal Aviation Administration officials said a...
AZFamily
Man dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man police say was throwing rocks at Phoenix police was shot by officers Saturday evening near 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Phoenix police say the man in his early 30′s was throwing rocks and other items at officers while they passed through an intersection.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings
LEXINGTON, KY — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after he was convicted for his role in the deadly kidnappings of two people in 2017. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, 32-year-old Rosario Diaz Barraza was convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by a car in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on a busy central Phoenix street early Monday morning. According to Sgt. Phil Krynsky, officers were called out to the area of 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 4:45 a.m. When they showed up, investigators learned that a woman, identified as Candice Russell, 41, had waved down a car and asked them to call 911. She and that vehicle were stopped on the side of the road facing eastbound when another car was coming from behind and swerved to avoid hitting them. That second car sideswiped the car that was stopped, which hit Russell.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
