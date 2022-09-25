ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department says officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after he threw rocks at them. Police say officers were crossing 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when they heard something hitting their car. Officers pulled over, got out of the car, and told the man to stop throwing the rocks. He refused to stop and that is when the shooting happened. Police say 34-year-old Ali Osman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'We will get justice': Family plans to file lawsuit against Phoenix police after deadly shooting

PHOENIX — A family said they want justice after their loved one was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers. “We just spoke to him a couple of days ago, and now he is gone,” said Ikran Aden. She is the niece of 34-year-old Ali Osman. Police said it was Saturday evening in Central Phoenix when officers driving near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when their cruiser was hit by rocks.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Amazon Fire Tv#Violent Crime#Glendale
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot during argument with suspects in Glendale

PHOENIX - Police say an argument escalated into a shooting in Glendale, leaving a man injured. Glendale Police say the incident happened during the early-morning hours of Sept. 26 near 43rd and Peoria Avenues. "Officers learned an argument started inside an establishment between two adult male victims and multiple adult...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

PCSO: Woman, 6-year-old found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman and child were found dead Monday afternoon in a San Tan Valley home, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office had been dispatched to respond to a report of a "suicidal subject" at a residence near Castlegate Boulevard and Simonton Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
12 News

Possible helicopter crash north of Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Police are investigating a possible helicopter crash near Beeline Highway and 4520 North Power Road northeast of Mesa Monday morning. Information is limited at this time, but footage of the scene shows a heavily damaged wreckage far off the roadway in the desert. At this time,...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
AZFamily

El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested

New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Helicopter crashes north of Mesa; 2 people on board not seriously hurt

SALT RIVER PIMA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. - No one was seriously injured when a small helicopter crashed on the morning of Sept. 26 on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. SkyFOX was over the scene Monday morning, near the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road. Federal Aviation Administration officials said a...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man police say was throwing rocks at Phoenix police was shot by officers Saturday evening near 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Phoenix police say the man in his early 30′s was throwing rocks and other items at officers while they passed through an intersection.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings

LEXINGTON, KY — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after he was convicted for his role in the deadly kidnappings of two people in 2017. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, 32-year-old Rosario Diaz Barraza was convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.
LEXINGTON, KY
AZFamily

Woman dies after being hit by a car in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on a busy central Phoenix street early Monday morning. According to Sgt. Phil Krynsky, officers were called out to the area of 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 4:45 a.m. When they showed up, investigators learned that a woman, identified as Candice Russell, 41, had waved down a car and asked them to call 911. She and that vehicle were stopped on the side of the road facing eastbound when another car was coming from behind and swerved to avoid hitting them. That second car sideswiped the car that was stopped, which hit Russell.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy