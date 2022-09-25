Read full article on original website
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast - S.Korea
SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, as South Korea and the United States staged joint naval exercises involving an aircraft carrier.
KEYT
Imperial Japan university unites graduates decades after war
TOKYO (AP) — Inspired by her Taiwanese grandfather, a journalist in Japan has illuminated a little-known university that started out as a grand piece of imperial propaganda celebrating Japan’s subjugation of Asia. In the decades since, it has become a place where former students and their families can share a sense of unity forged at the school. The Japan-run Kenkoku University, which only lasted for eight years, selected elite male students from Japan, China, Korea, then Soviet Union and Mongolia. The students lived and studied together under the banner of “the harmony of five ethnicities” in northern China’s Manchuria, during Japan’s occupation in the early 20th century.
KEYT
10 of the most spectacular casinos around the world
10 of the most spectacular casinos around the world. Gambling has existed for millennia and the first casinos opened for business some four centuries ago. But casinos are changing. Online betting is creating rigorous competition, so casino owners have pivoted to building dazzling edifices that are architecturally unique and offer far more than slots and table games.
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 4 as it barrels toward Florida
Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it headed towards the US state of Florida on Wednesday, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges and "devastating" winds after it reportedly killed two and left millions without power in Cuba. In an advisory issued around the same time, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said "Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane."
