Saturday roundup: Jackson boys golf wins Stark County Championships

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Central Catholic 42, Lutheran East 12

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS — Dan Boron threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to help Central Catholic even its record at 3-3 with a victory on the road Saturday afternoon. Boron was 2-for-2 passing for 104 yards. He also caught three passes for 46 yards and carried four times for 25 yards.

Jack Hopkins caught both touchdown passes from Boron. Hopkins totaled 104 yards on those two catches.

Andrew Neal also had two interceptions for the Crusader defense. Neal returned one of those interceptions 36 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

BOYS GOLF

For the sixth straight year, the Jackson boys golf team is the champion of the Stark County Tournament.

The Polar Bears dominated the 15-team field at Glenmoor Country Club on Saturday, with their 304 team score outdistancing second-place Hoover by 26 strokes. Jackson teammates Jordan Kish and Aidan Loy shared medalist honors, shooting 3-over 75s. Kish was the medalist last year.

All four Jackson scorers broke 80, with Ethan Kasler shooting 76 and Ted Hoover shooting 78. The only other players in the tournament to break 80 were Louisville’s Jack Mayle (77) and Hoover’s Daniel Gambone (79).

CROSS COUNTRY

East Canton runner Brylan Holland added another victory to his season total. Holland won the Sandy Valley Small School cross country race with a time of 15:46.38 on Saturday. He also helped East Canton win the team title with a score of 27. Fairless was second with a 68.

Minerva took the top three spots and won the Sandy Valley Large School cross country team title. Hera Hofee (18:50.83) took first and was followed by Caitlyn Hopple (19:50.00) and Kayla Crissman (19:53.59). Minerva had 20 points. Carrollton was second with 64 points.

East Canton’s Audrey Wade took first place (19:56.90) in the Sandy Valley Small School division. Sandy Valley won the team title with 61 points.

LAKE RUNNER WINS MALONE INVITATIONAL

Lake sophomore Daniela Scheffler won the Malone Invitational Big School Division cross country race on Saturday with a time of 18:45.7. Scheffler helped the Blue Streaks to a second -place finish as a team with 59 points. Stow won the team title with 48 points.

High school box scores

Football

Central Catholic 42, Lutheran East 12

Luth. East - 0 - 0 - 6 - 6 — 12

Central - 14 - 14 - 0 - 14 — 42

CC— Hopkins 11 run (kick good)

CC— Anderson 4 run (kick good)

CC —Boron 5 run (kick good)

CC —Hopkins 24 pass from Boron (kick good)

LE— Lowe 44 run (conversion failed)

CC— Hopkins 80 pass from Boron (kick good)

CC— Neal 36 interception return (kick good)

LE— Lowe 4 run (conversion failed)

TEAM STATS

LE — CC

First downs — 11 — 17

Rushes-Yards — 30-177 — 33-139

Comp-Att-Int — 11-22-2 — 14-17-2

Passing Yards — 113 — 199

Fumbles-Lost — 3-1 — 3-2

Penalties-Yards — 11-80 — 5-35

Total yards — 290 — 338

Records — 3-3 — 3-3

Boys Golf

Stark County Tournament

at Glenmoor, par 72

Team results: 1, Jackson 304; 2, Hoover 330; 3, Louisville 347; 4, GlenOak 356; 5, Marlington 357; 6, Massillon 361; 7, Sandy Valley 365; 8, Lake 373; 9, Perry 375; 10, Minerva 404; 11, Lake Center Christian 408; 12, Central Catholic 415; 13(tie), East Canton, Canton South 430; 15, Alliance 502.

Co-Medalists: Jordan Kish (Jackson) 75, Aidan Loy (Jackson) 75.

Individual results

Jackson: Kish 75, Loy 75, Kasler 76, Hoover 78. Hoover: Gambone 79, Tortorella 81, Bopp 82, Ellsworth 88. Louisville: Mayle 77, Root 85, Karcher 88, Harsh 97. GlenOak: Arway 83, Caldwell 86, Phister 93, Sieloff 94. Marlington : Howard 80, Yoder 90, Battershell 93, Dillon 94. Massillon : Lautenschleger 84, Jenkins 89, Koehler 92, Morgan 96. Sandy Valley: Ritter 87, Easterday 90, Ellington 94, Faiello 94, Wood 94. Lake: Barrett 86, Geyer 94, Suboticki 94, G.Bontrager 99. Perry: DeRoy 84, Mohr 94, Frazee 97, Burkholder 100. Minerva: Waller 92, Smith 94, Honeycutt 106, Sevek 112. Lake Center: Maninga 87, Spickard 104, Lamiell 108, Osborne 109. Central Catholic: M.Duncan 95, Stephens 102, Frank 108, Vlacovsky 110. East Canton: J.Kandel 102, I.Kandel 106, Schrader 108, Deutschman 114. Canton South: Bifolchi 99, Smith 105, Brooks 109, Hein 117.

Boys soccer

Hoover 3, Thomas Worthington 1

Goals: McLeod (H) 3. Assists : VanNatta (H) 2, Nunziato (H). Saves : Mullaly (H) 5. Shots : Hoover 8-6. Corner kicks : Worthington 5-5. Records : Hoover 8-1-2, 3-0-1.

Woodridge 3, Alliance 2

Goals: Simms (A), Brunoni (A). Assists : Blevins (A), Romeo (A). Saves : Heslop (A) 5.

Girls soccer

Brecksville 2, Jackson 1

Goals: Sunjevaric (B) 2, Adams (J). Assists : Niemi (J). Saves : Rozmajzl (J) 5, Hinshaw (B) 3. Shots : Brecksville 7-4. Corner kicks : Jackson 4-0. Halftime : Jackson 1-0. Records : Jackson 5-3-2, Brecksville 9-1-0.

Volleyball

Perry 23-25-25, Dover 25-16-16

Top servers: Mohr (P) 12 points, 6 aces. Kills leaders: Knop (P) 13. Assists leaders: Mohr (P) 32. Defensive leaders: Pettay (P) 14 digs, Frantz (P) 7 blocks, Janelli (P) 7 blocks.

Meadowbrook 25-25, Perry 21-7

Top servers: Mohr (P) 5 points. Kills leaders: Knop (P) 4, Weirich (P) 4. Assists leaders: Mohr (P) 13. Defensive leaders: Pettay (P) 9 digs. Records: Perry 6-8.

Boys cross country

Malone Invitational

Big School Division (13 teams)

Team standings: 1, Stow 58; 2, Revere 58; 3, Wadsworth 104; ...5, Lake 159; 6, Louisville 203; 7, Northwest 203; 8, McKinley 210; …11, West Branch 228; ...13, Massillon 369

Top individual finishers: 1, Bentley (Stow) 16:34.2; 2, Elango (R) 16:47.9; 3, Shawala (Stow) 16:55.3; 4, Carney (Springfield) 16:55.4; 5, Dorris (WB) 17:04.3; 6, Vales (Streetsboro) 17:06.2; 7, Easterling (NW) 17:10.4; 8, DeRubeis (R) 17:14.7; 9, Wells (R) 17:15.6; 10, Brown (Lou) 17:20.9.

Sandy Valley Invitational

Large School Division

Team standings : 1, CVCA 28; 2, Minerva 46; 3, Dover 87; 4, Indian Valley 102; 5, River View 138; 6, Alliance 150; 7, Carrollton 162

Top individual finishers: 1, Curtis (CVCA) 16:22.86; 2, Rettig (Min) 16:29.04; 3, West (Meadowbrook) 16:33.80; 4, Heil (Indian Valley) 16:35.39; 5, Jones (D) 16:37.86; 6, Mitchell (CVCA) 16:45.77; 7, Lee (CVCA) 16:45.90; 8, Smith (CVCA) 16:49.53; 9, Steele (Min) 16:51.23; 10, Colbert (CVCA) 16:59.37.

Small School Division

Team standings: 1, East Canton 27; 2, Fairless 68; 3, Dalton 86; 4, Southern Local 145; 5, Tuslaw 148; 6, Claymont 174; 7, Canton South 177; 8, Sandy Valley 191; 9, Ridgewood 234; 10, Malvern 245; 11, W.Reserve 277.

Top individual finishers: 1, Holland (EC) 15:46.38; 2, Martin (EC) 16:56.49; 3, Hearn (F) 16:58.00; 4, Redfern (SL) 17:07.82; 5, Wade (EC) 17:16.90; 6, Stiener (D) 17:19.79; 7, Slatzer (F) 17:42.02; 8, Tello-Sunderman (CS) 17:51.73; 9, Campbell (EC) 17:54.28; 10, Collins (EC) 17:57.64.

Girls cross country

Malone Invitational

Big School Division

Team standings : 1, Stow 48; 2, Lake 59; 3, Wadsworth 73; 4, Northwest 106; 5, Walsh Jesuit 141; 6, Field 148; 7, Louisville 183; 8, Springfield 194; 9, Streetsboro 230.

Top individual finishers: 1, Scheffler (La) 18:45.7; 2, Atkinson (Stow) 19:33.3; 3, Bergert (NW) 19:48.3; 4, Ingrassia (Stow) 20:00.01; 5, Meyer (Lou) 20:04.03; 6, Martin (WB) 20:15.4; 7, Biecker (Wad) 20:20.0; 8, Ross (Wad) 20:49.5; 9, Adams (F) 20:49.7; 10, Cross (La) 20:58.1.

Small School Division

Team standings: 1, Southeast 46; 2, Waynedale 55; 3, Lake Center 77; 4, Rootstown 92; 5, East Palestine 103; 6, Elyria Cath. 110

Top individual finishers: 1, Sundberg (W) 20:16.9; 2, Wheeler (SE) 20:23.9; 3, Hallabrin (Cardington-Lincoln) 20:33.9; 4, Ritchie (LCC) 20:42.1; 5, Pittman (W) 21:21.9.

Sandy Valley Invitational

Large School Division

Team standings: 1, Minerva 20; 2, Carrollton 64; 3, CVCA 70; 4, Meadowbrook 104; 5, Dover 125; 6, Indian Valley 136; 7, River View 201.

Top individual finishers: 1, Hoffee (Min) 18:50.83; 2, Hopple (Min) 19:50.00; 3, K.Crissman (Min) 19:53.59; 4, Ritzman (CVCA) 19:55.11; 5, Cooley (CVCA) 19:55.96; 6, A.Crissman (Min) 20:11.61; 7, Funkhouser (Carr) 20:18.91; 8, Dean 20:19.48; 9, Ison (Min) 20:21.30; 10, Burgett (Carr) 20:32.69.

Small School Division

Team standings: 1, Sandy Valley 61; 2, Dalton 64; 3, W. Reserve 93; 4, Ridgewood 102; 5, East Canton 151; 6, Claymont 160; 7, Tuslaw 170; 8, Fairless 176; 9, Canton South 202; 10, Harrison Central 256.

Top individual finishers: 1, Wade (EC) 19:56.90; 2, Nolt (D) 20:12.21; 3, Wackerly (CS) 20:14.85; 4, Bice (R) 20:18.97; 5, Taibon (WRA) 20:28.77; 6, Russell (SV) 20:40.84; 7, Heddesheimer (WRA) 20:41.21; 8, Pfeffer (SV) 20:41.49; 9, Hoover (SV) 21:13.17; 10, McKenzie (Strasburg) 21:16.26.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Saturday roundup: Jackson boys golf wins Stark County Championships