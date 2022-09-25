ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update on Ohio State five-star defensive end target

Ohio State’s dominating performance Saturday versus Wisconsin caught many eyes from around the college football landscape. While many of the headlines following the victory will revolve around this current roster, the Buckeyes continue to also make the recruiting headlines. Keon Keeley update. It is not news that Ohio State...
Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard

Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday

After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
Film Review: The Justin Frye effect, how Jim Knowles’ game plan stifled Wisconsin’s offense

The Ohio State Buckeyes dismantled the visiting Wisconsin Badgers 52-21, and the game was truly never in doubt. Offensively, the Buckeyes came out of the gate swinging, getting out to a 28-0 lead before the Badgers could even blink. Ryan Day completely committed to balance as a play-caller, and the players made explosive plays when the opportunities were presented.
Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Blowout Win

Kirk Herbstreit got an up-close look at Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night. The former Buckeyes quarterback called his alma mater's latest win from ABC's broadcasting booth. He even saw his son, walk-on tight end Zak Herbstreit, take the field near the end of the lopsided triumph.
These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
How the Tuskegee Airmen Ended Up at Columbus’ Lockbourne Air Base After World War II

The Tuskegee Airmen, the roughly 1,000 Black Americans in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, trained in both fighter planes and medium bombers. Their increasingly effective aircraft were the P-39 Airacobra, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-47 Thunderbolt and, finally, the P-51 Mustang. Dubbed the Red Tails for how their planes were painted, the Tuskegee pilots completed their first mission in the Mustang on July 11, 1944. The next day, the late Harold Sawyer of Columbus scored the first P-51 victory, downing two enemy fighters.
Hanley Investment Group closes sale of 139,486-square-foot shopping center in Ohio

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio. Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman and President Ed Hanley, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the...
Food and bottles fly at workers in Westerville restaurant assault

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Food and soda bottles flew in a Westerville hibachi restaurant when a man attacked store employees before fighting another bystander near him, video from the restaurant security camera showed. Westerville police released both a security camera photo of the suspect, as well a video of the Sept. 21 incident at Genjigo […]
