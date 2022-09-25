Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Update on Ohio State five-star defensive end target
Ohio State’s dominating performance Saturday versus Wisconsin caught many eyes from around the college football landscape. While many of the headlines following the victory will revolve around this current roster, the Buckeyes continue to also make the recruiting headlines. Keon Keeley update. It is not news that Ohio State...
Ohio State football’s Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Parker Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com, after missing Ohio State football’s first four games as a transfer from USC. Lewis spent the first two years of his career at USC, making 26 of 35 field goal...
Eleven Warriors
Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard
Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday
After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: The Justin Frye effect, how Jim Knowles’ game plan stifled Wisconsin’s offense
The Ohio State Buckeyes dismantled the visiting Wisconsin Badgers 52-21, and the game was truly never in doubt. Offensively, the Buckeyes came out of the gate swinging, getting out to a 28-0 lead before the Badgers could even blink. Ryan Day completely committed to balance as a play-caller, and the players made explosive plays when the opportunities were presented.
WILX-TV
Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): Ohio State beats Wisconsin, becomes best team in the country
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 52-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Ohio...
Should Ohio State football be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a weekend where many teams around the country were either getting a taste of reality or not playing up to standard, the Ohio State football team handled its business against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes walked away with a convincing 52-21 win over the Badgers to open up...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Blowout Win
Kirk Herbstreit got an up-close look at Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night. The former Buckeyes quarterback called his alma mater's latest win from ABC's broadcasting booth. He even saw his son, walk-on tight end Zak Herbstreit, take the field near the end of the lopsided triumph.
Recruits react to electric night in Ohio Stadium as Buckeyes roll over Wisconsin 52-21
The Buckeyes rolled over Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Well #$%&: This Ohio city is among the most foul-mouthed in US
Maybe Ohio's capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
columbusmonthly.com
How the Tuskegee Airmen Ended Up at Columbus’ Lockbourne Air Base After World War II
The Tuskegee Airmen, the roughly 1,000 Black Americans in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, trained in both fighter planes and medium bombers. Their increasingly effective aircraft were the P-39 Airacobra, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-47 Thunderbolt and, finally, the P-51 Mustang. Dubbed the Red Tails for how their planes were painted, the Tuskegee pilots completed their first mission in the Mustang on July 11, 1944. The next day, the late Harold Sawyer of Columbus scored the first P-51 victory, downing two enemy fighters.
Woman, 30, dead after fight near east Columbus bar leads to shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting during a fight early Sunday near an east Columbus bar, according to police. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were sent to the Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue after receiving a call […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Ohio
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
wosu.org
Pontifical College Josephinum seminary must address issues or lose accreditation
The Pontifical College Josephinum on Columbus’ north side is the Vatican’s only seminary in the U.S. But it could lose its two accreditations if it doesn’t address a series of problems. The issues stem from internal operations, recruitment and degree program language. The seminary offers undergraduate and...
rejournals.com
Hanley Investment Group closes sale of 139,486-square-foot shopping center in Ohio
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio. Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman and President Ed Hanley, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the...
Food and bottles fly at workers in Westerville restaurant assault
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Food and soda bottles flew in a Westerville hibachi restaurant when a man attacked store employees before fighting another bystander near him, video from the restaurant security camera showed. Westerville police released both a security camera photo of the suspect, as well a video of the Sept. 21 incident at Genjigo […]
