Santa Ana, CA

Video shows group of suspects in Santa Ana working together to steal catalytic converter

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKYPX_0i9Eciwh00

Police in Santa Ana are looking for a group of men who were caught on video working together to steal a catalytic converter.

The incident happened on the morning of Aug. 2 in the 5300 block of West Ballast Avenue where two vehicles were parked.

Police said several men in hoodies got out of those vehicles and all assisted in removing a catalytic converter from the victim's car.

The video shows one of the men using a car jack to lift the Honda Accord, which was sitting in a driveway, to sneak underneath it to grab the converter.

Police said these suspects are believed to have been involved in another theft the same night.

One of the vehicles they were seen in appears to have a white and grey camouflage wrap and the other is a dark colored sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Comments / 17

Judy Magdaleno
2d ago

if they would put that much effort into having a job they wouldn't have to steal Cat convert

Reply(1)
5
 

