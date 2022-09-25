Read full article on original website
Wanda Maxwell
2d ago
Just Sad And Evil..Should Be Destroyed..Them Funds Should Hve Went To Adding More To The Black History museum And Scholarships Daycare Voucher ETC
2
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name ChangeToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane IanD.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
saportareport.com
Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta
Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
Exclusive: Atlanta mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
Nearly a month after the announcement that one of metro Atlanta’s two Level I trauma centers will close on Nov. 1, Mayor...
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Senior home residents experiencing ‘filthy’ living conditions at metro Atlanta complex
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Roaches, locked trash rooms and more — several residents who live at an apartment complex for senior citizens say they are concerned about their living conditions. These pictures were taken inside the Galleria Manor — an apartment complex in Smyrna for senior citizens.
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Metro Atlanta couple loses out on attending comedy event, purchased resold tickets
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
CBS 46
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT: Rain to start in metro Atlanta Friday; Highest impact for Ian Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain is expected to move into metro Atlanta on Friday and continue through the weekend due to Hurricane Ian. Our nice weather will continue through Thursday with rain moving into north Georgia throughout the day on Friday. Based on the latest rack of Hurricane Ian, our biggest impacts in north Georgia will occur late Friday night through early Saturday.
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man detained for 'stealing' his own car
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A man almost ended up in the slammer after forgetting to tell police he found his ‘stolen’ car. This weekend was everything but smooth for one Atlanta man. On Saturday night, he reported his car stolen. The problem is: it wasn't. It turned out management...
CBS 46
Temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an Executive Order Monday halting redevelopment of the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site, which Wellstar Health System plans to close by November. The mayor says he wants to work with the city council to pass legislation extending the temporary moratorium. Atlanta...
The Citizen Online
Driver drops off vehicle at tire store, returns to find custom audio system stolen
The owner of a vehicle returning to pick it up after being repaired at a tire shop in Fayetteville found that items totaling $3,000 in value had been stolen. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said officers on Sept. 19 arrived at the tire shop at Banks Crossing on Ga. Highway 85 North to take the entering auto report.
getnews.info
Minority Woman-Owned Trucking Company Making Strides to Change Landscape of Trucking Industry
Next Level Trucking Program is committed to supporting minorities in their community to realize their dreams. SUWANEE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES – September 27, 2022 – Next Level Trucking Program is pleased to announce it is making game-changing moves to transform the landscape of the trucking industry for minorities.
WXIA 11 Alive
Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make sure Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is not redeveloped when it closes in November – at least not yet. He signed an executive order Monday morning, banning any repurposing of the 25-acre northeast Atlanta site. The mayor says he wants the city to have time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure.
Metro Atlanta keeps eye on Tropical Storm Ian’s effect later in week
As Tropical Storm Ian has Florida under a state of emergency, Georgia forecasters and officials are keeping a wary eye o...
