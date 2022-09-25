ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Old Dominion wins first conference game as Sun Belt member

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Hayden Wolff passed for 279 yards with two touchdowns and led a second-half rally as Old Dominion defeated Arkansas State 29-26 on Saturday for its first Sun Belt Conference victory.

The Monarchs (2-2, 1-0) trailed 12-0 at halftime and 19-7 early in the third quarter. After Wolff hit Ali Jennings with a 77-yard touchdown pass to get within 19-14, the teams would trade touchdowns — and the lead — three times in the next 20 minutes of play.

With 2:13 left in the third quarter, Deeve Harris returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown and Old Dominion took a 21-19 lead. With 12:10 left in the fourth, quarterback AJ Mayer ran 23 yards for a touchdown and a 26-21 Arkansas State lead.

Wolff’s second touchdown went to Zack Kuntz and a successful two-point conversion put Old Dominion ahead 29-26 with 6:33 to go.

Arkansas State turned the ball over on downs near midfield on its next possession then an ODU punt pinned the Red Wolves at their own 2 with 1:09 remaining. The Red Wolves were unable to mount a drive and the clock ran out on when Old Dominion recovered a fumble on a wild scramble play.

James Blackman completed 23 of 35 passes for 285 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Arkansas State (1-3, 0-1). Jeff Foreman had four catches for 115 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown.

Old Dominion was a member of Conference USA last season.

