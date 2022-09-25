ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Hatcher's 4TDs carry Texas St. past Houston Christian

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Layne Hatcher threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns and Texas State controlled from the outset in a 34-0 win over Houston Christian on Saturday.

Previously named Houston Baptist University, the school announced the name change to Houston Christian University on Wednesday.

Hatcher completed 27 of 41 passes in the win. It gave him 100 completions in his first four games as a Bobcat, the most ever by a Texas State (2-2) quarterback after four games since the school moved to the FBS level in 2012.

Marcell Barbee caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Bobcats.

Texas State outgained Houston Christian in total yardage, 479-142. The Huskies hadn’t been shutout since a 76-0 defeat against Sam Houston on Nov. 15, 2014.

The Bobcats won the only previous meeting between the schools, 20-11, on Sept. 2, 2017, in San Marcos.

