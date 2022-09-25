Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Mayweather bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ gets whacked, finished at Super Rizin
It was another financially successful night for Floyd Mayweather in Japan as the retired boxer cruised through his exhibition match against Mikuru Asakura with little discomfort. After taking one solid punch from his overmatched Influencer opponent, Floyd KO’d Asakura at the end of the second round (watch the highlights here).
mmanews.com
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Boxing Scene
Chris Arreola Believes Andy Ruiz Can Compete With Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk
While there were moments in which the crowd that filled the Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet and applauded loudly, for the majority of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s showdown against Luis Ortiz, spectators grew restless. Still, even with the protracted lack of action at times, Ruiz’s patience eventually paid off. With...
NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
wrestlinginc.com
Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron
It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
Floyd Mayweather announced another stop on his exhibition tour, but Jake Paul is offering him 'a real fight'
Floyd Mayweather will box Deji in an exhibition at a Dubai arena in November. Meanwhile, internet celebrity Jake Paul is challenging him to a real fight.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant: “Anybody Looking To Get In The Way Of My Dreams, That’s Personal To Me”
There’s a competitive spirit that encompasses Anthony Dirrell. Still, that hasn't stopped the former two-time super middleweight belt holder from building relationships with his adversaries. Yet, in the case of Caleb Plant, Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KOs) has taken notice of his behavior both in and outside of the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Cora Jade Shares Latest Date Night Photo With Bron Breakker
Cora Jade and Bron Breakker have been two standout wrestlers since "NXT" was rebranded to "NXT 2.0," however, the two have more than just wrestling in common. The current "NXT" Champion and the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion have been dating for the past couple of months, with both Breakker and Jade posting about each other. Jade recently posted a photo on Instagram of her and Breakker together on a golf course at night and captioned the photo: "Love of my life ♡."
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Surprise Title Change Takes Place At WWE Live Event
It really can come out of nowhere. Titles are one of the most important things in all of wrestling. They designate who the top stars in the promotion are supposed to be and give the fans something to notice. With so many championships, it can be difficult to find a way to make each one stand out. A gimmick can help, and that was on display this weekend at a live event.
stillrealtous.com
Another Wrestler Possibly Done With AEW
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about wrestlers requesting to be released from All Elite Wrestling, and it was reported that Malakai Black was given a conditional release from the company. Now Fightful Select is reporting that Buddy Matthews may be done with AEW, or at least on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside
Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights. The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.
mmanews.com
The Future Of Olympic Boxing In Doubt After Recent Vote
The latest development in a long line of hiccups for Olympic Boxing sees the International Olympic Committee (IOC) removing the sport from the 2028 lineup. Boxing has been an Olympic sport since 1904, with many fighters making their way from the Olympics to professional boxing. Just a few include Anthony Joshua, Oleksander Usyk, Wladimir Klitschko, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, and Muhammad Ali.
Floyd Mayweather rolled back the years to score a quick KO against Manny Pacquiao's fighter Mikuru Asakura
In the latest Floyd Mayweather news, the American boxer made a statement with a second-round knockout over Mikuru Asakura at a Rizin show in Japan.
3 extraordinary details you may have missed from Floyd Mayweather's fight with MMA star Mikuru Asakura
Floyd Mayweather's latest opponent Mikuru Asakura hit him cleaner with this one punch than Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao ever managed to.
Comments / 2