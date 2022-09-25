ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MOTORSPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired

WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron

It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return

After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch

Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cora Jade Shares Latest Date Night Photo With Bron Breakker

Cora Jade and Bron Breakker have been two standout wrestlers since "NXT" was rebranded to "NXT 2.0," however, the two have more than just wrestling in common. The current "NXT" Champion and the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion have been dating for the past couple of months, with both Breakker and Jade posting about each other. Jade recently posted a photo on Instagram of her and Breakker together on a golf course at night and captioned the photo: "Love of my life ♡."
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Surprise Title Change Takes Place At WWE Live Event

It really can come out of nowhere. Titles are one of the most important things in all of wrestling. They designate who the top stars in the promotion are supposed to be and give the fans something to notice. With so many championships, it can be difficult to find a way to make each one stand out. A gimmick can help, and that was on display this weekend at a live event.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Another Wrestler Possibly Done With AEW

Recently there’s been a lot of talk about wrestlers requesting to be released from All Elite Wrestling, and it was reported that Malakai Black was given a conditional release from the company. Now Fightful Select is reporting that Buddy Matthews may be done with AEW, or at least on...
WWE
mmanews.com

The Future Of Olympic Boxing In Doubt After Recent Vote

The latest development in a long line of hiccups for Olympic Boxing sees the International Olympic Committee (IOC) removing the sport from the 2028 lineup. Boxing has been an Olympic sport since 1904, with many fighters making their way from the Olympics to professional boxing. Just a few include Anthony Joshua, Oleksander Usyk, Wladimir Klitschko, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, and Muhammad Ali.
COMBAT SPORTS

