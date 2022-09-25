Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol: 83-Year-Old Man Likely Caused Fatal Head-On Wind River Canyon Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An 83-year-old Texas man driving a Cadillac Escalade may have caused the fatal head-on collision that killed a Casper father and son, along with himself. The man, identified by Wyoming Highway Patrol as Peter A. Sherman, was driving south on U.S....
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/26/22–9/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
WHP: Casper teacher, son died in head-on collision near Thermopolis on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — A respected Natrona County High School science teacher and his son died on Saturday morning south of Thermopolis after their vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle attempting to pass. According to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Mauro Diaz of Casper was heading north...
oilcity.news
Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk
If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
Fire Weather Advisory Today and Tomorrow in Natrona County
It’s the last week of September and Wyomingites are still liable to get a sunburn. Good grief!. The National Weather Service in Riverton has declared a Fire Weather Watch for the whole day. “A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.”. Watch for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/26/22–9/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Sheridan Media
Crash Near Thermopolis Results in Three Fatalities
A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on US 20 south of Thermopolis claimed the lives of three individuals. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver attempted to pass a southbound vehicle and collided head-on with a 2014 BMW X-6 traveling northbound. The driver of the Cadillac has been identified as 83-year-old Dallas, Texas, resident Peter Sherman. Sherman was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
oilcity.news
Suspect in custody after disturbance in downtown parking garage; no shots fired
CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect is in custody Monday afternoon following a disturbance at a downtown Casper parking garage. Casper Police Department and other law enforcement agency vehicles responded to the location on Center Street for a report of possible shots fired on Monday morning. CPD Sgt. Joey Wilhelm...
oilcity.news
Suspect in custody after Casper police seize pounds of suspected marijuana, plants growing in backyard
CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect is in custody Saturday night after Casper police say they recovered 6–10 pounds of packaged suspected marijuana and about half a dozen mature, flowering cannabis plants. Sgt. Mitch Hill told Oil City News that a prominent odor of marijuana was reported in an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area
There was a car wreck on CY Avenue in the West Lane right by the Albertsons grocery store at or around 1:00 PM. The Casper Police Department released a statement that said, "Please be advised that Westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports is closed due to an accident. Once the westbound lane is open, this will be shared with the public."
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/16/22–9/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Defendant accused of assault at pond pleads not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency
CASPER, Wyo. — A man accused of conspiring with three others to carry out an aggravated assault at Lake McKenzie in Casper last summer has entered a not guilty plea by reason of mental illness or deficiency. Isaiah Williams entered the plea and a plea of not guilty in...
UPDATE: Casper Structure Fire On the 1000 Block of Sussex
--- Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded. Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.
oilcity.news
Wyoming State Bar honors retired Casper judge, Casper attorney
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Bar announced that Casper attorney and retired District Court judge W. Thomas Sullins is this year’s recipient of its Gerald R. Mason Professionalism Award. The award was presented Sept. 15 in conjunction with the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference, which took place in Casper.
Man Accused Of Murder Refuses To Attend His Own Arraignment
Justin Armando Marquez, accused of second-degree murder, did not show up in Natrona County District Court for his arraignment and scheduling conference on Monday. Marquez is accused of stabbing Casper resident Ryan Schroeder more than 25 times in June 2021, and the body was found two months later in the Coal Mountain Road area west of Casper.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Felonies and engrossed misdemeanors (pleas not entered...
Campbell County Outraces Kelly Walsh
The Campbell County Camels are well on their way to their first winning season since 2016 following a 49-33 home win over Kelly Walsh on Friday night in Gillette. Campbell County struck first as quarterback Mason Drube hit Evan Vandom over the middle and his speed did the rest for a 66-yard scoring strike to make it 7-0. Kelly Walsh had a productive first quarter when they had the ball as Kadon Boyce had an 8-yard run for a score and Gibson Sasser tossed a 41-yard TD pass to Erich Hulshizer so the Trojans led 13-7 after one.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1