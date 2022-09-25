ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk

If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/26/22–9/27/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Crash Near Thermopolis Results in Three Fatalities

A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on US 20 south of Thermopolis claimed the lives of three individuals. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver attempted to pass a southbound vehicle and collided head-on with a 2014 BMW X-6 traveling northbound. The driver of the Cadillac has been identified as 83-year-old Dallas, Texas, resident Peter Sherman. Sherman was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
THERMOPOLIS, WY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area

There was a car wreck on CY Avenue in the West Lane right by the Albertsons grocery store at or around 1:00 PM. The Casper Police Department released a statement that said, "Please be advised that Westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports is closed due to an accident. Once the westbound lane is open, this will be shared with the public."
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/16/22–9/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Casper Structure Fire On the 1000 Block of Sussex

--- Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded. Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming State Bar honors retired Casper judge, Casper attorney

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Bar announced that Casper attorney and retired District Court judge W. Thomas Sullins is this year’s recipient of its Gerald R. Mason Professionalism Award. The award was presented Sept. 15 in conjunction with the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference, which took place in Casper.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Man Accused Of Murder Refuses To Attend His Own Arraignment

Justin Armando Marquez, accused of second-degree murder, did not show up in Natrona County District Court for his arraignment and scheduling conference on Monday. Marquez is accused of stabbing Casper resident Ryan Schroeder more than 25 times in June 2021, and the body was found two months later in the Coal Mountain Road area west of Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Felonies and engrossed misdemeanors (pleas not entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Campbell County Outraces Kelly Walsh

The Campbell County Camels are well on their way to their first winning season since 2016 following a 49-33 home win over Kelly Walsh on Friday night in Gillette. Campbell County struck first as quarterback Mason Drube hit Evan Vandom over the middle and his speed did the rest for a 66-yard scoring strike to make it 7-0. Kelly Walsh had a productive first quarter when they had the ball as Kadon Boyce had an 8-yard run for a score and Gibson Sasser tossed a 41-yard TD pass to Erich Hulshizer so the Trojans led 13-7 after one.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

