ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stevensducks.com

Women’s Volleyball Sweeps FDU-Florham for Sixth Straight Win

MADISON, N.J. (September 27, 2022) – Junior Liz Patterson had a match-high 11 kills to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology women's volleyball team to a sweep of FDU-Florham (28-26, 15-15, 25-17) in a MAC Freedom matchup at the Ferguson Recreation Center. Junior Meg Dion added eight kills and...
HOBOKEN, NJ
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor

Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Hoboken, NJ
Sports
Fredericksburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Hoboken, NJ
NBC12

What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico. This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!. Sadly,...
RICHMOND, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
themunchonline.com

3146 Buena Vista Ter. SE

3 Bedroom in the heart of the city - This 3 bedroom provides a convenient location and quality living in the city with easy access to main roads and highways. It comes with a fully equipped kitchen and hardwood floors. There is a laundry facility located on the lower level. Tenant pays gas and electric.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man injured in Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
restonnow.com

Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension

Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
HERNDON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ita#Athletics#Sweet Briar College#Ducks#Polin
NBC Washington

Drivers Hope New I-66 Express Lanes Ease Commute in Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia commuters began their first workweek on Monday with Interstate 66’s new express lane tolls. The new I-66 express lanes outside the Beltway in Virginia started charging drivers on Saturday. The nine-mile stretch between Route 29 in Gainesville and Route 28 in Centreville opened earlier in September. Toll...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Man injured in Virginia shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
GAINESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
theburn.com

New elegant Thai restaurant starts soft opening in Ashburn

There’s a new Thai restaurant opening its doors today — Monday, September 26 — in Loudoun County — and it’s got lovely dining room. The Burn has your first look inside My Home Thai Bistro II in Ashburn. Back in February, we first told you...
ASHBURN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy