Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
$6.5 Million in Apprenticeship Grants AvailableMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
stevensducks.com
Women’s Volleyball Sweeps FDU-Florham for Sixth Straight Win
MADISON, N.J. (September 27, 2022) – Junior Liz Patterson had a match-high 11 kills to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology women's volleyball team to a sweep of FDU-Florham (28-26, 15-15, 25-17) in a MAC Freedom matchup at the Ferguson Recreation Center. Junior Meg Dion added eight kills and...
Community remembers boxing fixture killed in DC shooting
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — The D.C. boxing community is mourning the loss of a popular boxing trainer Who was shot and killed Saturday morning in Southeast. Buddy Harrison was the owner of Old School Boxing in Hillcrest Heights, Md. He was a fixture in the boxing world and he helped improve the […]
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor
Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
NBC12
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico. This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!. Sadly,...
Brotherly bonanza: Virginia man wins $3M lottery prize 2 years after brother wins $1M
Luck rubbed off from one brother to another in the Virginia lottery. Danny Mudd, of Sterling, bought a 50X the Money scratch-off ticket last month that yielded a $3 million payday, Virginia Lottery officials said in a news release. Winning appears to be a family trait. Mudd’s brother, Terry Mudd,...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
WTOP
Hollywood favorite Fatburger brings its ‘everything on it’ burgers (and wings) to Manassas
Beverly Hills, California-based Fatburger, known for its celebrity clientele and its “everything on it” burgers, has opened a co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo Express restaurant in Manassas, Virginia. It’s the burger chain’s first restaurant in the D.C. area. The chain’s motto is The Last Great Hamburger Stand....
themunchonline.com
3146 Buena Vista Ter. SE
3 Bedroom in the heart of the city - This 3 bedroom provides a convenient location and quality living in the city with easy access to main roads and highways. It comes with a fully equipped kitchen and hardwood floors. There is a laundry facility located on the lower level. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Man injured in Woodbridge shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
restonnow.com
Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension
Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Electronics Company to Bring 200 Jobs to Virginia with Manufacturing Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. State and company officials announced a Pennsylvania...
NBC Washington
Drivers Hope New I-66 Express Lanes Ease Commute in Northern Virginia
Northern Virginia commuters began their first workweek on Monday with Interstate 66’s new express lane tolls. The new I-66 express lanes outside the Beltway in Virginia started charging drivers on Saturday. The nine-mile stretch between Route 29 in Gainesville and Route 28 in Centreville opened earlier in September. Toll...
WUSA
Race to watch: Virginia's 7th district pits Democrat incumbent Abigail Spanberger against GOP challenger Yesli Vega
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — With less than 45 day to go before Election Day, both candidates for Virginia's 7th Congressional District were on the campaign trail in Prince William County as soon as early voting began across the state. Democrat incumbent, Abigail Spanberger, was in Woodbridge at an early voting...
Man injured in Virginia shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
alxnow.com
There’s an early screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Alexandria
The sequel to one of the highest-grossing films of all time is coming early to Alexandria. City Councilman John Taylor Chapman’s Manumission Tour Company has once again teamed with other local businesses for a private screening of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at AMC Hoffman Center 22 (206 Hoffman Street).
theburn.com
New elegant Thai restaurant starts soft opening in Ashburn
There’s a new Thai restaurant opening its doors today — Monday, September 26 — in Loudoun County — and it’s got lovely dining room. The Burn has your first look inside My Home Thai Bistro II in Ashburn. Back in February, we first told you...
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
Police advise the public to stay alert after third pedestrian death in a month across Central Virginia
At least three pedestrians have been hit and killed across Central Virginia over the last month.
