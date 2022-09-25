We do not ask for help. We do not tell anyone when we struggle. Too often, we refuse to share our pain, struggle, or sorrow until we simply cannot hold it in anymore. That is, it seems, what it means to be a Black person in America. Too often, we are afraid to be perceived as weak, incapable, or unable to make do. And to our credit, just as often, we do make a way. But right now, that way may not be available. Now is the time to do things a little differently.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO