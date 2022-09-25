ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Greater Milwaukee Today

Former YMCA training director opens Body Ignite in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG - Self care has been in the spotlight ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Dawn Coleman, it has been a lifelong passion. Coleman owns and operates Body Ignite, which caters to a variety of client needs. Whether at her studio in Cedarburg, in home visits, or in virtual sessions, Coleman has been serving as a resource for many people in their physical and spiritual recoveries.
CEDARBURG, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Diaper Mission hosts free diaper giveaway at Hayat Pharmacy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dominique Johnson and her husband, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, helped hand out free diapers Tuesday at Hayat Pharmacy on 8th and Layton. "Cavalier and I know firsthand how fast a family can go through diapers," said Dominique Johnson. "We have three children, two at the same time."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

SSM Health to open first-of-its-kind mental health treatment unit in Wisconsin

RIPON, Wis. – SSM health is set to open Wisconsin’s first-ever day stabilization unit based at its hospital in Fond du Lac County. The newly remodeled unit, a former Obstetrics unit at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital, will cater to patients who have low-risk mental health or substance use concerns that don’t qualify for inpatient care but still need the extra help.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Food truck employing workers with special needs in Milwaukee receives $5,000 grant

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-based small business making an effort to provide job opportunities for area individuals with special needs has been awarded a $5,000 grant. The Real Estate Alliance for Charity, also known as REACH, announced in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 press release that the recipient of their $5,000 High Impact Grant is making its way to Sweet Abilities, a local food truck that plans to utilize the grant to make repairs to their ice cream truck, with the aim of providing a safer and more comfortable work environment for its employees with special needs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Florida flights land in Milwaukee ahead of Hurricane Ian

MILWAUKEE — Hurricane Ian is on track to make landfall in Florida. Meanwhile, flights are landing in Milwaukee with travelers from Florida trying to escape the severe weather. "We were expecting rain and I saw a few possible tornado threats and that’s really what did it for me. I...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

First some frost for some, then a methodical warming trend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Frost Advisories are getting ever so close to us. Tuesday morning one was in place north and west of us. I have a feeling an advisory will be issued in or near our area over the course of the next few nights. Some of us could experience lows in the upper 20s! We'll have clear skies and fairly quiet winds. So bear this mind with your tender plants and vegetation. Highs in the middle of the week will only be in the 50s and 60s.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

All the buzz is about java on Thursday for National Coffee Day

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Whether you like a dark, light, or medium roast, java drinkers can all unite on Thursday for National Coffee Day. One estimate is 64 percent of American adults drink a cup of Joe every day, roughly equal to 146 billion cups of coffee per year. For the special day on Thursday, many of your favorite roasters will offer special promotions, including Colectivo Coffee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Trolley rides this Sunday in South Milwaukee to help commemorate its 125th anniversary

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A street car will be the desired mode of transportation this Sunday for the "Historical Trolley Tour" in South Milwaukee. The event is a way to commemorate the city's 125th anniversary. The trip lasts an hour and is a good way to get see where "Crusher" the wrestler was born and raised. Of course it lets you get a little nostalgic on a Sunday afternoon.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Food Is A Human Right, But Too Many In My Community Are Struggling To Buy Food

We do not ask for help. We do not tell anyone when we struggle. Too often, we refuse to share our pain, struggle, or sorrow until we simply cannot hold it in anymore. That is, it seems, what it means to be a Black person in America. Too often, we are afraid to be perceived as weak, incapable, or unable to make do. And to our credit, just as often, we do make a way. But right now, that way may not be available. Now is the time to do things a little differently.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
MILWAUKEE, WI

