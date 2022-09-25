Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Free COVID shots ending? Why you should get vaccinated/boosted now
MILWAUKEE - Time is running out for free COVID-19 vaccines. Health officials are warning the federal government is expected to stop COVID funding as early as January 2023. That means your next shot could come at a cost. This could have the biggest impact on some of the most vulnerable...
CBS 58
Author from Milwaukee writes book promoting emotional strength and mental health
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As September comes to a close, so does Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. One book is aiming to promote mental health awareness well after the month is over. Local author Ebony Lewis wrote "Dear Black Boy: It's OK to Cry" to help bring increased attention to mental...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former YMCA training director opens Body Ignite in Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - Self care has been in the spotlight ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Dawn Coleman, it has been a lifelong passion. Coleman owns and operates Body Ignite, which caters to a variety of client needs. Whether at her studio in Cedarburg, in home visits, or in virtual sessions, Coleman has been serving as a resource for many people in their physical and spiritual recoveries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
Milwaukee Diaper Mission hosts free diaper giveaway at Hayat Pharmacy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dominique Johnson and her husband, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, helped hand out free diapers Tuesday at Hayat Pharmacy on 8th and Layton. "Cavalier and I know firsthand how fast a family can go through diapers," said Dominique Johnson. "We have three children, two at the same time."
SSM Health to open first-of-its-kind mental health treatment unit in Wisconsin
RIPON, Wis. – SSM health is set to open Wisconsin’s first-ever day stabilization unit based at its hospital in Fond du Lac County. The newly remodeled unit, a former Obstetrics unit at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital, will cater to patients who have low-risk mental health or substance use concerns that don’t qualify for inpatient care but still need the extra help.
CBS 58
Local organization distributing free diapers and wipes this Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The number of families in need of basic child care supplies can be shocking to many, as one in three American families don't have enough diapers to keep their baby clean, dry and healthy. One organization is aiming to help improve that number, one diaper at a time.
CBS 58
Generac prepares to offer relief to Floridians ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As Hurricane Ian prepares to hit the U.S. coast, crews in Wauwatosa prepared to help those who will undoubtedly be affected by the power of the storm. Generac, an energy technology company specializing in backup power solutions, is starting their trip to Florida. The company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milwaukee hospital staff who cited religious reasons for not being vaccinated must reapply for exemption
Employees of a Milwaukee-based health care provider who cited religious reasons for opting out of a mandated coronavirus vaccination are now required to receive a shot or reapply for an exemption. The previous exemption has expired for impacted staff at Froedtert Health. The health care provider says the move is...
CBS 58
Food truck employing workers with special needs in Milwaukee receives $5,000 grant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-based small business making an effort to provide job opportunities for area individuals with special needs has been awarded a $5,000 grant. The Real Estate Alliance for Charity, also known as REACH, announced in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 press release that the recipient of their $5,000 High Impact Grant is making its way to Sweet Abilities, a local food truck that plans to utilize the grant to make repairs to their ice cream truck, with the aim of providing a safer and more comfortable work environment for its employees with special needs.
Giant Miller Brewing Company sign installed in downtown Milwaukee
A giant Miller Brewing Company sign has been installed ontop of a 22-story building near 6th and Wisconsin in downtown Milwaukee.
WISN
Florida flights land in Milwaukee ahead of Hurricane Ian
MILWAUKEE — Hurricane Ian is on track to make landfall in Florida. Meanwhile, flights are landing in Milwaukee with travelers from Florida trying to escape the severe weather. "We were expecting rain and I saw a few possible tornado threats and that’s really what did it for me. I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
First some frost for some, then a methodical warming trend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Frost Advisories are getting ever so close to us. Tuesday morning one was in place north and west of us. I have a feeling an advisory will be issued in or near our area over the course of the next few nights. Some of us could experience lows in the upper 20s! We'll have clear skies and fairly quiet winds. So bear this mind with your tender plants and vegetation. Highs in the middle of the week will only be in the 50s and 60s.
CBS 58
All the buzz is about java on Thursday for National Coffee Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Whether you like a dark, light, or medium roast, java drinkers can all unite on Thursday for National Coffee Day. One estimate is 64 percent of American adults drink a cup of Joe every day, roughly equal to 146 billion cups of coffee per year. For the special day on Thursday, many of your favorite roasters will offer special promotions, including Colectivo Coffee.
CBS 58
Trolley rides this Sunday in South Milwaukee to help commemorate its 125th anniversary
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A street car will be the desired mode of transportation this Sunday for the "Historical Trolley Tour" in South Milwaukee. The event is a way to commemorate the city's 125th anniversary. The trip lasts an hour and is a good way to get see where "Crusher" the wrestler was born and raised. Of course it lets you get a little nostalgic on a Sunday afternoon.
CBS 58
Growing concerns about day care safety after recent allegations of abuse in Waukesha County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In the last month, two Waukesha County daycare teachers have been arrested for alleged child abuse. It's raising concerns for parents in Milwaukee who say abuse at any facility in unacceptable. For parents with concerns, there are some warning signs. The Wisconsin Dept. of Children and...
CBS 58
TSA finds gun in carry-on bag at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Transportation Security Administration found a gun in a passenger's carry-on bag at Mitchell International Airport. TSA says they found it at a checkpoint on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials are reminding passengers if traveling with a gun, put it in a locked, hard-sided case with your...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Food Is A Human Right, But Too Many In My Community Are Struggling To Buy Food
We do not ask for help. We do not tell anyone when we struggle. Too often, we refuse to share our pain, struggle, or sorrow until we simply cannot hold it in anymore. That is, it seems, what it means to be a Black person in America. Too often, we are afraid to be perceived as weak, incapable, or unable to make do. And to our credit, just as often, we do make a way. But right now, that way may not be available. Now is the time to do things a little differently.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Flippin' Fabulous: New business selling refinished furniture and décor opens downtown
WAUKESHA — A new business, Flippin’ Fabulous LLC, 234 W. Main St., has made its way to downtown Waukesha. Born and raised in Muskego, owner Jessica Smith put together a collection of her own work and that of 60 local artisans, combining everything she considers “flippin’ fabulous.”
WISN
Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building
MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
Comments / 0