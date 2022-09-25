ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

President Biden approves Florida emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Ian

By Rachel Tucker
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden has declared an emergency in Florida, directing federal resources toward the state to prepare and respond to Tropical Storm Ian.

This move authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and supplement state, tribal and local response to the storm.

8 PM UPDATE: Hurricane warning declared for Grand Cayman ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

The emergency declaration covers Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties, as well as the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Emergency protective measures under FEMA, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell named Thomas J. McCool as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in areas affected by the storm.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida on Friday. The President’s scheduled visit to Orlando on Sept. 27 has been cancelled due to the storm.

Local first responders prepare to help with Hurricane Ian

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — During some of the Panhandle’s most difficult times, first responders from across the state of Florida came to the rescue. Our local heroes said they couldn’t have gotten through Hurricane Michael and the more recent wildfires, without the unification. Now it’s their time to return the favor. As Hurricane Ian’s […]
Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
Walton County Fire Rescue named top EMS in Florida

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue was named the Florida Health 2022 EMS Provider of the year. They were recognized by the Florida Department of Health at the State EMS Advisory Council meetings in Orlando last week. Currently, Walton County is without a hospital in the area, which makes fire rescue the […]
10 PM CDT UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues to Strengthen

This story is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. 10 PM Update PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The track of Ian continues to shift to the east. With every forecast shift east, the impacts across our area will be less. Most of the panhandle at this point will see less than […]
Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Ian

This story is no longer being updated. Find the latest forecast here. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Sunday as it continues to make a projected path toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses the potential impacts, paths, timing, and much […]
Tropical Storm Ian forms

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical depression 9 strengthened into a Tropical Storm named Ian Friday night. Nothing has changed in the forecast the center is still forecast to move to the west then northwest and eventually to the northeast. At the moment, the center of the storm is forecasted to be near Tampa by […]
Bozeman volleyball emerges as state contender

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman volleyball team is riding a 13-match win streak and has emerged as a contender to come out of the Panhandle region. Bozeman (17-2) is ranked No. 6 in Class 1A for the state of Florida and has already broken their single-season win record (14). Senior middle hitter Kyra Pierce […]
Possible impacts of Tropical Depression 9 on The Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A hurricane could be headed into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Tropical Depression 9 will be moving into a less sheared environment Friday night which should allow the system to strengthen to a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Ian. The low-level center […]
‘Stranger Things’ house for sale in Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Are you a fan of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”? You can now own an expensive piece of memorabilia central to the series. The house the Byers family used to call home in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is for sale and can be your real life new home in Georgia. […]
