TBDBITL gets greasy in halftime show during Wisconsin Badgers game
It's Big Ten football season now in Columbus, and the teams are starting the race to the Big Ten Championship game in December.
So the pressure is on. And that includes the Ohio State Marching Band, as it performed at halftime of the Ohio State game for the fourth straight week to open the season. TBDBITL will have to try and out-do itself once again next week before the Buckeyes go on the road.
The Buckeyes open this season with five straight games at Ohio Stadium, which is celebrating its 100th year (something Charles Woodson learned today) as the Ohio State stadium. This means five straight halftime concerts.
So far, here's what the themes have been:
- Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: "Jazz Café"
- Ohio State vs. Arkansas State: "Stadium Karaoke"
- Ohio State vs. Toledo: "Ohio Stadium Top 10"
This week, the band honored the musical "Grease" which debuted in 1971 and was turned into a film in 1978 starting John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John. The Ohio State band performed these hits from the musical:
- Grease Theme
- Summer Nights
- Greased Lightnin’
- Hopelessly Devoted to You
- You’re the One That I Want
- We Go Together
Watch the Ohio State Band halftime show during the Wisconsin Badgers game:
Who created the Ohio State Band's formation?
- Drill design: Dr. Christopher Hoch, Alex Mondragon, Josh Reynolds
- Arranger: Michael Martin
- Percussion: Mark Reynolds
Will the Ohio State Marching Band travel with the Buckeyes?
The Ohio State band will perform during one road game this season: Penn State. The band will also go to the bowl game if the Buckeyes are eligible.
Who 'dotted the i' for Ohio State today?
Chris Cortese , from Oakton, Virginia, "dotted the i" for the band during "Script Ohio" before the Ohio State-Wisconsin kickoff.
Ohio State football's 2022 schedule
- Week 1: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
- Week 2: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12
- Week 3: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
- Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio
- Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio
- Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.
- Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio
- Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.
- Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.
- Week 10: Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio
- Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.
- Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio
