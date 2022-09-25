ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TBDBITL gets greasy in halftime show during Wisconsin Badgers game

By Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
It's Big Ten football season now in Columbus, and the teams are starting the race to the Big Ten Championship game in December.

So the pressure is on. And that includes the Ohio State Marching Band, as it performed at halftime of the Ohio State game for the fourth straight week to open the season. TBDBITL will have to try and out-do itself once again next week before the Buckeyes go on the road.

The Buckeyes open this season with five straight games at Ohio Stadium, which is celebrating its 100th year (something Charles Woodson learned today) as the Ohio State stadium. This means five straight halftime concerts.

So far, here's what the themes have been:

  • Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: "Jazz Café"
  • Ohio State vs. Arkansas State: "Stadium Karaoke"
  • Ohio State vs. Toledo: "Ohio Stadium Top 10"

This week, the band honored the musical "Grease" which debuted in 1971 and was turned into a film in 1978 starting John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John. The Ohio State band performed these hits from the musical:

  • Grease Theme
  • Summer Nights
  • Greased Lightnin’
  • Hopelessly Devoted to You
  • You’re the One That I Want
  • We Go Together

Watch the Ohio State Band halftime show during the Wisconsin Badgers game:

Who created the Ohio State Band's formation?

  • Drill design: Dr. Christopher Hoch, Alex Mondragon, Josh Reynolds
  • Arranger: Michael Martin
  • Percussion: Mark Reynolds

Will the Ohio State Marching Band travel with the Buckeyes?

The Ohio State band will perform during one road game this season: Penn State. The band will also go to the bowl game if the Buckeyes are eligible.

Who 'dotted the i' for Ohio State today?

Chris Cortese , from Oakton, Virginia, "dotted the i" for the band during "Script Ohio" before the Ohio State-Wisconsin kickoff.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

 

