Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Related
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy skies but seasonable temperatures
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore as high pressure will gradually influence the weather for the New York and New Jersey area over the next several days. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 72 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy with a chance of a stray shower
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic as an weak disturbance will pass to the north of the New York and New Jersey area on Monday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm mainly north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.
Mostly sunny, cool and breezy for the workweek in NYC
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a slight chance of showers tonight.
Storms taper off, mostly sunny Monday in New York City
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says rain will taper off overnight and lead into a sunny Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AccuWeather: A Bit Breezy
Wednesday will still be a bit breezy with a blend of sun and clouds.
pix11.com
Pleasant weather in NYC as the sixth borough prepares for Ian
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite crossing through Western Cuba on Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is a monster storm. The storm quickly intensified as it moved into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico into a major category three storm with winds of 120. Moving into the warm waters of the Gulf, it has room to strengthen further into a category four hurricane with speeds of 130 mph before it makes landfall on Wednesday.
Will Hurricane Ian impacts be felt in NYC? Forecaster says ‘stay tuned on that.’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian is expected to rapidly strengthen in the coming days and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches Florida as early as Wednesday. Currently, the storm is still in the western part of the Caribbean and it has a long way to go before any potential impacts would be felt on Staten Island.
Mostly cloudy, some rain on mild Sunday in NYC
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says Sunday won’t be a washout, but some strong storms are possible in the afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
First Fall Storm Threatens NYC Area With 60+ MPH Wind Gusts
Incoming storm threats kept tri-state residents on alert Sunday as the first fall weekend eyed potentially destructive wind gusts. The biggest risk heading into Sunday looked to be wind gusts up to 60 mph, on top of showers and the possibility for hail. The chance of tornadoes weren't ruled out.
NYC weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into the early evening, the National Weather Service said. “A slight risk of severe thunderstorms continues for late afternoon into this evening,” the agency’s New York office wrote on Twitter. “Storms in southern PA early this afternoon could skirt the NYC metro area after about 4-5 PM. Additional storms developing in NE Ohio and NW PA could reach the area after 6 PM.”
Massive Lightning Bolt Appears to Strike One World Trade Center During Thunderstorm: PHOTO
Recently, a lightning storm hit New York City creating a striking image as a lightning bolt appears to hit the top of the One World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan. A pic of the jaw-dropping moment depicting the lightning strike is shared on the Fox News Instagram page in a September 26 post.
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therealdeal.com
Winter is coming: Landlords face brutal heating season
With temperatures dropping into the 40s in New York, landlords are cranking on the heat. But given the rising cost of fuel, many already had the jitters. “There’s a lot of anxiety going into this heating season,” said Aaron Weber, an owner at Weber Realty Management, which oversees 400 apartments across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
fox5ny.com
Why cities on the same latitude as NYC have different weather
NEW YORK - A ride around the world at the 40-degree latitude where New York City sits will have you move through cities in Spain, Italy, Turkey, and China. Madrid, Naples, Istanbul, Beijing, and New York are on the same parallel. Even though different cities can be along the same latitude, they don't always have the same weather. Why is that?
cityandstateny.com
Editor’s note: Moving MSG could be a winner for New York City
New York City Mayor Eric Adams signaled last week during remarks he made at Crain’s Power Breakfast that he was open to a discussion on moving Madison Square Garden as part of the Penn Station redevelopment plan. “The Penn Station project is a crucial one. I think that area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment,” Adams said at the event, the New York Post reported, adding that Hizzoner joked, “And if that fits into Madison Square Garden moving into another location – maybe we’ll help the Knicks win.”
abc7ny.com
Did you see it? Rocket launch lights up sky across area
NEW YORK -- Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky across the area. SpaceX says a Falcon 9 rocket with 52 Starlink satellites was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida around 7:30 p.m. Clear skies provided a great view for many in...
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
Take in colorful fall foliage with a visit to these nearby New York towns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaf peepers, behold! Summer days are behind us, so it’s time to look ahead to the bright, beautiful colors of fall, and reports say New York can still expect “spectacular’' colors, though it may be a shorter foliage season. Just a short...
Food show ‘Will It Swap?’ stars a S.I. Ferry security guard and retired corrections officer with a big personality
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Vic Zagami knows his food craft — at least that’s what oat milk producer Oatly maintains. The company picked the Staten Island Ferry security guard and retired NYC corrections officer to headline in “Will It Swap?”, a YouTube production by Oatly launched on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Midtown hotel evacuated overnight due to high levels of CO2
NEW YORK -- A hotel in Midtown had to be evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide. Just before 3 a.m. Monday, about 15 people were forced out of the New York Manhattan Hotel on West 32nd Street. Police said high carbon dioxide levels were detected, and there were fears of a possible gas leak. Some tourists from Barcelona, Spain said they were jolted awake by emergency workers. "We were sleeping, in the middle of the night, they knocked the door. I think supposedly a gas," said Olga Matas. The problem was reportedly caused by manhole fires nearby. The FDNY and Con Edison responded to the scene.
Comments / 0