New York City, NY

pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy skies but seasonable temperatures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore as high pressure will gradually influence the weather for the New York and New Jersey area over the next several days. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 72 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy with a chance of a stray shower

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic as an weak disturbance will pass to the north of the New York and New Jersey area on Monday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm mainly north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.
pix11.com

Pleasant weather in NYC as the sixth borough prepares for Ian

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite crossing through Western Cuba on Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is a monster storm. The storm quickly intensified as it moved into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico into a major category three storm with winds of 120. Moving into the warm waters of the Gulf, it has room to strengthen further into a category four hurricane with speeds of 130 mph before it makes landfall on Wednesday.
NBC New York

First Fall Storm Threatens NYC Area With 60+ MPH Wind Gusts

Incoming storm threats kept tri-state residents on alert Sunday as the first fall weekend eyed potentially destructive wind gusts. The biggest risk heading into Sunday looked to be wind gusts up to 60 mph, on top of showers and the possibility for hail. The chance of tornadoes weren't ruled out.
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into the early evening, the National Weather Service said. “A slight risk of severe thunderstorms continues for late afternoon into this evening,” the agency’s New York office wrote on Twitter. “Storms in southern PA early this afternoon could skirt the NYC metro area after about 4-5 PM. Additional storms developing in NE Ohio and NW PA could reach the area after 6 PM.”
therealdeal.com

Winter is coming: Landlords face brutal heating season

With temperatures dropping into the 40s in New York, landlords are cranking on the heat. But given the rising cost of fuel, many already had the jitters. “There’s a lot of anxiety going into this heating season,” said Aaron Weber, an owner at Weber Realty Management, which oversees 400 apartments across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
fox5ny.com

Why cities on the same latitude as NYC have different weather

NEW YORK - A ride around the world at the 40-degree latitude where New York City sits will have you move through cities in Spain, Italy, Turkey, and China. Madrid, Naples, Istanbul, Beijing, and New York are on the same parallel. Even though different cities can be along the same latitude, they don't always have the same weather. Why is that?
cityandstateny.com

Editor’s note: Moving MSG could be a winner for New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signaled last week during remarks he made at Crain’s Power Breakfast that he was open to a discussion on moving Madison Square Garden as part of the Penn Station redevelopment plan. “The Penn Station project is a crucial one. I think that area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment,” Adams said at the event, the New York Post reported, adding that Hizzoner joked, “And if that fits into Madison Square Garden moving into another location – maybe we’ll help the Knicks win.”
abc7ny.com

Did you see it? Rocket launch lights up sky across area

NEW YORK -- Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky across the area. SpaceX says a Falcon 9 rocket with 52 Starlink satellites was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida around 7:30 p.m. Clear skies provided a great view for many in...
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
CBS New York

Midtown hotel evacuated overnight due to high levels of CO2

NEW YORK -- A hotel in Midtown had to be evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide. Just before 3 a.m. Monday, about 15 people were forced out of the New York Manhattan Hotel on West 32nd Street. Police said high carbon dioxide levels were detected, and there were fears of a possible gas leak. Some tourists from Barcelona, Spain said they were jolted awake by emergency workers. "We were sleeping, in the middle of the night, they knocked the door. I think supposedly a gas," said Olga Matas. The problem was reportedly caused by manhole fires nearby. The FDNY and Con Edison responded to the scene.
