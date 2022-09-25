Read full article on original website
Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan Wolverines Game Center
A season ago, the Iowa offense struggled mightily while the defense opened the year with a blistering hot start. A slew of defensive scores and short fields propelled the Hawkeyes to a 4-0 start with a top-5 team headed to Kinnick Stadium for a major showdown with a national audience.
Iowa Football: Are Lineup Changes Needed to Help the Hawkeye Offense?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Iowa Hawkeyes have begun to course correct after things went totally awry in the...
Iowa Football Position Grades: Rutgers
Under Coach Kirk Ferentz the Iowa Hawkeyes have always been a developmental program. Despite losing a few players early every year, the Hawkeyes are known for being fundamentally sound, tough football players who improve their craft each week. Throughout the course of a season, more often than not, the Hawkeyes are a better product in January than in September. Even though this seems obvious, many college teams fail to improve from fall camp to bowl prep. Coach Ferentz, despite a conservative offensive approach, excels at skill development. The Hawkeyes once again put points on the board on defense and now head back to Iowa City with a huge challenge/opportunity ahead of them. More than likely, Michigan will smoke us, but I also think back to the B1G Championship game when the Wolverines, up big, ran a trick play to run the score up. That play may be on a loop at the Iowa football complex this week. Anyway, let’s take a look at the Rutgers game.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Chart for Big Ten Championship Rematch with Michigan
The Iowa Hawkeyes opened up Big Ten play in week four with a win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It was the first road game of the season and despite the defense outscoring the offense for a second time this season, Iowa emerged victorious. Now the Hawkeyes return to the...
The Morning After: Pickscataway, NJ
I’ll admit it, I was more nervous about this game than I should have been. But can you really blame me? Yeah, I had Iowa winning this game but with how the Hawks performed in the first three games I can’t say I would have been shocked if Iowa lost. Rutgers has a solid defense and with an Iowa offense that would struggle to move the ball against eleven cardboard cutouts I could just see a mistake here or there spelling doom for the good guys.
