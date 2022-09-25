Read full article on original website
Related
Nissan Will Kill Off One Of Its Small SUV Models
Nissan brought its popular Qashqai crossover from Europe to the US market for the 2017 model year, but since the Japanese automaker didn't think Americans could pronounce the name (pronounced cash-kai), it was changed to Rogue Sport. We thought when Nissan announced an all-new Qashqai last year that the same upgrades would trickle across the Atlantic for the 2023 Nissan Rogue Sport. But we were wrong.
3 Reasons the 2022 Nissan Frontier Is a Winner
The 2022 Nissan Frontier has been a popular mid-size truck. These three features make it a true winner. The post 3 Reasons the 2022 Nissan Frontier Is a Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Polestar 3: An Electric SUV With up to 510 HP, Debuting October 12
Polestar is building out its offering with an SUV focused on performance and handling.
torquenews.com
Why a Tesla Owner Finds the Kia Sorento PHEV the Perfect Second Vehicle
We interview a long-time EV driver who owned a Tesla and then bought a Kia Sorento as his next vehicle. Here's why a BEV owner purchased a PHEV. Justin Hart is a content creator here at Torque News and also a multi-EV owner who has found his plug-in hybrid-electric (PHEV) crossover the perfect compliment to his Tesla Model 3 sedan. We thought our readers may wish to hear why this Tesla owner finds a plug-in hybrid such a good paring with a battery electric car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nissan Z Nismo Allegedly Arriving In 2023
In base form, the Nissan Z provides plenty of bang for your buck with a starting price of under $40,000 and a 400-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 as standard. Although hardly lacking in performance, something even more exciting is on the horizon. A report from Japan suggests that a new Nissan Z...
torquenews.com
Tricks Some Car Dealerships Use to Con Customers
When it comes to the adage about love and war, does this also extend to selling cars? Are some car dealerships akin to war-time profiteering taking advantage of the automotive climate and customer car needs? Or, is this just part of doing business? You be the judge with this latest on the biggest car dealership rip offs---what they are, how they work, and how you can avoid them with advice from a professional car buyer/auto consultant.
torquenews.com
Best Economical Reliable Used Car Today
Looking for the best bargain of all in a used car that is economical, reliable and road tested by thousands of owners who have only praise for this vehicle? Here’s what this mechanic has to say about a base model car like this one that they should never have stopped making. Plus, discover a cool while-on-the-road anti-theft/carjacking measure on this car that was genius in its simplicity.
MotorAuthority
2023 Infiniti QX50 goes dark with Sport trim
The 2023 Infiniti QX50 adds a new Sport trim level with a model-specific front end, dark-painted 20-inch wheels, and gloss black trim for the new model year. On Tuesday, Infiniti said in addition to the newly available Sport trim, the 2023 Infiniti QX50 gets a few more standard features across all trim levels. Those include heated outside mirrors, remote start, a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, a wireless charging pad, and rear door alert, which reminds drivers to check the rear seats for children, pets, or valuables before leaving the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Best Used Cars and SUVs for Every Budget
Here’s a summary of the latest revision Consumer Reports analysts have recently made with 35 used car pick finds ranging from a little over $20,000 to as low as just under $5,000 with an added bonus listing their reliability ratings for overall performance, major engine repairs, and fuel economy.
torquenews.com
Why The Next-Generation Subaru Crosstrek Is Now Too Soft
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has been announced, and it gets new upgrades over the outgoing model. Did Subaru Corporation make the next generation too soft with the recent changes?. When Subaru Corporation announced the next-generation 2024 Crosstrek subcompact SUV, it was initially greeted with enthusiasm because of its ride comfort,...
DeWalt’s Insane Amazon Sale Is Back and Better Than Ever
AmazonIt's the brand's biggest sale we've seen.
Does the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Get Good Gas Mileage?
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is completely different from the previous model year. Does it get good gas mileage? The post Does the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Get Good Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Was There Really a Huge Tesla Recall?
Was there a huge Tesla recall recently? What does this mean for Tesla? Is the word recall even correct? We'll cover all this now. There was recently news of 1.1 million Tesla's being recalled for a Window defect that would cause a Tesla window to put too much pressure on an obstructed finger or anything in the way of the window while it is going up.
torquenews.com
If You Blink, You'll Probably Miss The Maverick Order Bank Reopening
If you are looking to order a new compact Maverick truck, then you had better be quick because it is quite possible that the order banks have been closed even before they seem to have opened. There's an old saying about popular things: "if you blink, you've missed it." That...
torquenews.com
What Do Tesla's 4680 Batteries Really Do Better?
Tesla's 4680 batteries are a breakthrough technology. What do they do better and what is the future of battery technology? Let's find out!. What do Tesla's 4680 batteries do better? Here's what they do better and why they make Tesla a cut above the rest of the competition. Compromise. There...
BHG
The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
torquenews.com
Tesla's CCS1 Adapter Already Available In USA, With A Catch
It has long been one of the great demands of many Tesla users in the United States: the CCS1 adapter will allow drivers to connect to any public charging point, although it will not actually work in all models yet. The particular nature of the Tesla charging system in the...
Best TVs: upgrade your living room with the best OLED, 4K and Smart TVs
The best TVs to invest in for your next film night, weekend binge-watch or the big match, from Samsung, LG, Philips and more
torquenews.com
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Gets More Power, More Tech and Easier Towing
It is a big week for the Detroit Three and trucks. Chevrolet leads off the announcements with the unveiling of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD. Chevy is also adding a ZR2 package for Heavy Duty fun. The people behind the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD said in a video conference today...
Comments / 0