ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Bucs defense looks to continue to excel in home opener against Packers

By Karen Loftus
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATMEi_0i9EYKJL00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After two weeks on the road to start the season, the Bucs are poised for their home opener Sunday afternoon against the Packers.

A big reason the Bucs are (2-0) heading into this week three meeting with Green Bay, is because of how their defense has been playing. They only gave-up three points to the Cowboys, and didn’t give-up a touchdown for seven quarters to start the season. The one touchdown they’ve given-up, came in the final minutes of the Saints game.

Buccaneers’ first-ever fan cruise to Key West, Bahamas will set sail next year

“The guys are trying really hard,” said Bucs Co-Defensive Coordinator Kacy Rodgers. “They’re going out and trying to go out and execute the game plan, and so far it’s worked out for us.”

“It’s been a while since you start the season off hot like that as a defense,” said Bucs linebacker Lavonte David. “It definitely goes to show the work the guys put in—the off the field stuff they do as far as understanding the defense, understanding what Coach (Todd) Bowles wants out of the guys, understanding who they’re working with, who they’re playing with. We’ve been doing an awesome job of communicating. We’ve got to keep that up and see where it goes.”

The Bucs lead the league in points allowed per game (6.5), sacks (10) and fewest opponent touchdowns (1). Devin White leads the team with three of their 10 sacks.

“I think they’re sacrificing for each other,” Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles said about their pass rush. “Again, it’s more the pressure than the sacks – trying to get incompletions. The sacks are great but we’re trying to get incompletions and pressures and turnovers. Turnovers (are) the name of the game. I think they do a good job of helping one another and sacrificing for one another when somebody has to blitz or run a game.”

“Right now, they’re playing together,” Rodgers said. “That’s the thing really. Nobody’s playing outside of their scheme. Everybody’s stepping up and making plays. The (defensive backs) are covering. The edge guys are rushing. The linebackers are flying around, and you can see everybody contributing. I think that’s the thing that stands out.”

The Bucs are also third in the NFL in takeaways (6) and are plus-four in turnover differential. Jamel Dean leads the team with two interceptions, while Mike Edwards came-through with a pick-six in the Saints game.

“It’s a confidence feeling knowing that you trust every man on defense is going to do their job,” Dean said. “You have that trust now and confidence in one another. So it just makes you want to play for each other. So now it’s just like, OK, we did it the first game and then we were like maybe it was just the first game. Then we did it the second game so we were like OK now we’re actually showing that we can do this consistently.”

“Defensively, our whole mindset is that when we’re out there we want to dominate,” David said. “We want to score if we can. We want to get takeaways, get the offense the ball as much as we can. We want to get off the field as much as we can. That’s just our mindset and we’ve got a great group of guys to do it. We’ve got leaders from the top down. That’s what I really like about this defense—from the coaching staff to the players– everybody takes from the classroom and puts it on the field. They don’t just talk. They put it out there too.”

Heading into Sunday, the Bucs are one of six undefeated teams in the NFL and have the chance to improve to (3-0) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. when they kick-off against the Packers (1-1).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Excel#American Football#Bucs Co Defensive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers

Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Typical storms today, Ian impacts start tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be a good day to get final plans in place for Ian’s impacts later this week. It will be warm and humid with a 50% chance of mainly afternoon and evening storms. That’s pretty typical of a late-September day. Tomorrow, the wind will start to increase as Hurricane Ian […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

How to find your evacuation zone

Here is where you can find your evacuation zone and information on local shelters, in the event an evacuation is ordered in your county.
NBC Sports

Bees crowd around goal post at Packers-Buccaneers game

Raymond James Stadium was buzzing on Sunday, and it wasn’t just fans getting excited for a Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown. A swarm of bees crowded around the south goal post ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 matchup against the Packers. Despite the bees, Sunday’s matchup commenced...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFLA

WFLA

99K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy