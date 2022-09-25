As of today, Cardinal News has a reporter based in Bristol — Susan Cameron. We started with two full-time staff reporters – political reporter Markus Schmidt in Richmond (the only full-time journalist in the state capital year-round representing a news organization west of Richmond, as we like to say), and business reporter Megan Schnabel in Roanoke. In June, we added Grace Mamon in Danville. And now, we have a fourth reporter, so we have doubled our reporting staff in less than a year since our launch on Sept. 27, 2021. We’ve also recently brought on a part-time copy editor and a full-time digital audience engagement editor.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO