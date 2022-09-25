Read full article on original website
Thousands attend Covered Bridge Days 2022
Covered Bridge Days 2022 drew thousands of visitors to Elizabethton for two Kick-Off Concerts and entertainment and fun that extended throughout the weekend. Dancers, exhibits, crafts, music, concerts, a butterfly experience and fun filled the Covered Bridge Park Friday through Sunday. (Photos courtesy Elizabethton Parks and Rec and Brandon Hyde)
Santa Train returns for 80th run
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train returns to the track on Saturday, Nov. 19 for its 80th year. The holiday tradition sees that children across Appalachia experience the magic brought on by the holiday season with toys and goodies. The 2022 event originally was going to follow drive-thru […]
New boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls. “Bristol Virginia is growing with just recent businesses, like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock, this hotel will be a great addition,” said […]
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain coming to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are coming to Kingsport and free tickets for the show will be available starting Monday, Sept. 26. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St., will host Carson and the band in concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but advance tickets are required.
Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
Living Well: Sinus Rinse Benefits
(WJHL) Jessica Patrone, President and Owner, of Procompounding, LLC in Johnson City tells us how a compounded sinus rinse can help attack for allergies and sinus infections. For more information please visit Procompounding online.
Parade magazine to cease print publication
The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press on Sundays, has announced that it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
Cardinal News adds reporter in Bristol
As of today, Cardinal News has a reporter based in Bristol — Susan Cameron. We started with two full-time staff reporters – political reporter Markus Schmidt in Richmond (the only full-time journalist in the state capital year-round representing a news organization west of Richmond, as we like to say), and business reporter Megan Schnabel in Roanoke. In June, we added Grace Mamon in Danville. And now, we have a fourth reporter, so we have doubled our reporting staff in less than a year since our launch on Sept. 27, 2021. We’ve also recently brought on a part-time copy editor and a full-time digital audience engagement editor.
Night kayak at Bays Mt. & learn about stars, planets
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park invited outdoor enthusiasts for a night under the stars in a newly announced event offered through mid-October. The kayak stargazing program gives participants the opportunity to join Bays Mountain staff in a guided trip on the reservoir while learning about the many wonders of the night sky. The […]
Army veteran transitions from homelessness to home ownership in Tennessee
BRISTOL, T.N. (WJHL) — More than 30,000 veterans in the United States are homeless. One of them is about to move into a home of his own after a remarkable show of community support that began a week ago during Race Week at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. In the days prior to the […]
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
Greene Co. Detention Center receives new admin
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Detention Center will receive new leadership, according to county officials. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt announced the appointment of Captain John Key to the jail’s top position in a press release Monday. According to the release, Key has spent the last 33 years with the department. “I have […]
Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
More than 1,000 electric customers without power in Kingsport area
More than 1,000 customers are still without power in the Kingsport area after storms swept through the area Sunday night. Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said Monday that more than 3,700 customers lost power initially from the storms.
Johnson City installing Smart Poles throughout downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Smart lighting and sensors are being installed in downtown Johnson City as part of a new project. The “Smart Poles,” some of which are already visible in Founders Park, will continue to be installed in the coming weeks, according to BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley. BrightRidge reports the poles use “smart […]
I-40 W closes in Cocke County due to overturned RV
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned RV closed I-40 W in Cocke County, causing backups that span over the North Carolina line. However, it was reopened hours later. The crash was first reported at 8:46 a.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West was closed at mile marker 449, which is just two miles past the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.
