Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man, who is still on the run for 2 charges of shooting to kill, now faces a separate charge. Lawton Police named Kenard Swearengin Jr. a suspect in the shooting which happened on September 1st, at an east-side convenience store. He now faces an additional charge of 3rd Degree burglary.
Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A St. Jo man was sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving after an open plea with the Grayson Criminal County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday. They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Robert Whatley was arrested on August 13, 2021 with a blood alcohol...
Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Ada pastor
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of shooting and killing an Ada pastor last year pled guilty to first-degree murder. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Kahlil Square shot and killed Dave Evans, the pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, after coming up with a plan with Evans’ wife, Kristie Darnell Evans.
Cartwright woman charged after razor knife attack
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Cartwright woman was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 47-year-old Jamie Michelle Carter assaulted a woman with a razor blade knife on September 22, 2022. Carter was charged with assault and battery with a...
Ardmore man charged after leaving scene of hit-and-run
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after a woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Jerrad Blake Black hit Lynda Campbell with his SUV near the intersection of Hollingsworth and South Commerce, and left the scene. According...
Oklahoma man admits killing pastor whose wife also pleaded guilty, his lawyer says
An Oklahoma man admitted to fatally shooting a pastor whose wife also pleaded guilty to the murder earlier this year after saying the killing was her only escape from decades of abuse, his lawyer said Monday. Kahlil Square, 27, entered the guilty plea a charge of first-degree murder last week,...
Sheriff: Felon arrested after armed standoff in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man who was out of jail on bond, on attempted kidnapping and lewd acts charges is back in the Johnston County Jail after an armed standoff in Milburn Friday evening. Sheriff Gary Dodd said they received a call from someone accusing Timothy Minor of...
Woman charged with husband’s murder sentenced to probation after plea deal
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Cooke County woman who was charged with first degree murder for shooting and killing her husband two years ago, will not spend any time in prison after taking a plea deal. Sheryl Renee Holley was sentenced to five years probation, and fined $5,000 after...
Woman pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Whitesboro woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a semi-truck in Love County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 32 and Loves Valley Road at 7:50 a.m. Troopers said a pickup driven by 36-year-old Miranda...
Suspect sought in fatal Sherman hit-and-run
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police said they are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run accident Thursday night. Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. to report seeing a man on the ground in the 500 block of East Taylor Street, between U.S. 75 and Texoma Parkway. The...
Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man was arrested in Wilson Sunday after police say he was caught inappropriately touching an 11-month-old child. Wilson Police said officers were called to the 30 block of Idlewood Circle after the child’s mother walked in and witnessed her boyfriend, Jace Mason, 19, lying naked and touching the child, and called police.
Man arrested after 3-year-old Oklahoma boy dies
Authorities say a man has been taken into custody following the death of an Oklahoma child.
Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening. The Sherman Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of East Taylor Street at approximately 7 p.m. Police said based on the evidence and injuries, investigators concluded that 54-year-old Johnny Ray...
Playdate held for dogs rescued from Pontotoc County ‘puppy mill’ surrender
OWASSO, Okla. — Several people who adopted poodles and poodle mixes from a hoarding situation in Pontotoc County held a playdate to bring the dogs together. The playdate took place at the Waggin’ Trail Dog Park in Owasso. Lori Long the VP of Philanthropy and Communications at Tulsa...
Overnight fire destroys home in Temple
TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire burned two homes in Temple overnight Sunday, destroying one. The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of E. Texas St. and Cherry Ave. According to Temple’s Assistant Fire Chief, an electrical issue started a fire in a vacant home.
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People...
Missouri man killed in crash along I-35
Authorities say a Kansas City man has died following a crash along I-35 in Marietta.
State Medical Examiner Reveals Duncan 3-Year-Old's Cause Of Death
The State Medical Examiner's office released the cause of death for a 3-year-old boy who died earlier this week. Authorities said the child, who remains unidentified, died due to blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled the death as a homicide. First responders arrived at an apartment complex Monday...
Crews repairing two main breaks in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton crews are working to make repairs at two locations in the city. The first is near the 1400 block of NW Lindy Ave and the second is located in the 1600 block of SE Hillcrest Ave. Both repairs are currently underway and city...
