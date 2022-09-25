ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healdton, OK

Comments / 1

Related
kswo.com

Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man, who is still on the run for 2 charges of shooting to kill, now faces a separate charge. Lawton Police named Kenard Swearengin Jr. a suspect in the shooting which happened on September 1st, at an east-side convenience store. He now faces an additional charge of 3rd Degree burglary.
LAWTON, OK
KXII.com

Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A St. Jo man was sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving after an open plea with the Grayson Criminal County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday. They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Robert Whatley was arrested on August 13, 2021 with a blood alcohol...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Ada pastor

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of shooting and killing an Ada pastor last year pled guilty to first-degree murder. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Kahlil Square shot and killed Dave Evans, the pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, after coming up with a plan with Evans’ wife, Kristie Darnell Evans.
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Cartwright woman charged after razor knife attack

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Cartwright woman was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 47-year-old Jamie Michelle Carter assaulted a woman with a razor blade knife on September 22, 2022. Carter was charged with assault and battery with a...
CARTWRIGHT, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Healdton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KXII.com

Ardmore man charged after leaving scene of hit-and-run

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after a woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Jerrad Blake Black hit Lynda Campbell with his SUV near the intersection of Hollingsworth and South Commerce, and left the scene. According...
ARDMORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Violent Crime
KXII.com

Woman pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Whitesboro woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a semi-truck in Love County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 32 and Loves Valley Road at 7:50 a.m. Troopers said a pickup driven by 36-year-old Miranda...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Suspect sought in fatal Sherman hit-and-run

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police said they are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run accident Thursday night. Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. to report seeing a man on the ground in the 500 block of East Taylor Street, between U.S. 75 and Texoma Parkway. The...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man was arrested in Wilson Sunday after police say he was caught inappropriately touching an 11-month-old child. Wilson Police said officers were called to the 30 block of Idlewood Circle after the child’s mother walked in and witnessed her boyfriend, Jace Mason, 19, lying naked and touching the child, and called police.
WILSON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening. The Sherman Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of East Taylor Street at approximately 7 p.m. Police said based on the evidence and injuries, investigators concluded that 54-year-old Johnny Ray...
SHERMAN, TX
kswo.com

Overnight fire destroys home in Temple

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire burned two homes in Temple overnight Sunday, destroying one. The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of E. Texas St. and Cherry Ave. According to Temple’s Assistant Fire Chief, an electrical issue started a fire in a vacant home.
TEMPLE, OK
kswo.com

Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People...
MARLOW, OK
kswo.com

Crews repairing two main breaks in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton crews are working to make repairs at two locations in the city. The first is near the 1400 block of NW Lindy Ave and the second is located in the 1600 block of SE Hillcrest Ave. Both repairs are currently underway and city...
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy