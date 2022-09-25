ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

WATCH: Pittman, Jefferson, Hasselwood, Pool, & Blair pressers after first loss

By Alyssa Orange, Courtney Mims
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iETwC_0i9EXGoe00

ARLINGTON, TX. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks were handed their first loss of the season on Saturday night as they fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 23-21.

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks wanted to start fast and fast they did.

In their second possession of the game, KJ Jefferson connected with Ketron Jackson for a 32 yard touchdown pass to put the Hogs up early 7-0. Jackson, a sophomore from Royce City, TX, scoring his first touchdown of the 2022 season, and his second as a Razorback.

The Hogs followed up their first score with a 56 yard connection from Jefferson to Warren Thompson in their next possession.

In the 2nd quarter, Texas A&M started off their drive with a 63 yard run by Devon Achane, and got into the endzone on a Max Johnson pass to Evan Stewart to make it a 14-7 game.

Then with 3:11 left in the 2nd quarter, KJ Jefferson fumbled on the 3 yard line. Texas A&M recovered the fumble and took it 97 yards for the score. The Aggies missed the extra point to trail 14-13.

To start off the second half, it’s Texas A&M who strikes again as Achane takes it in from 9 yards out for the score.

With 11:41 to go in the third quarter, the Aggies take the lead in this game 20-14.

The Aggies add to that lead later in the third quarter and eat up a lot of the clock doing it. A 12-play, 47-yard drive that took 6:09 ended with a 31-yard field goal.

That field goal put Texas A&M up 23-14 on Arkansas with 3:48 to go in the third quarter.

With one quarter left to go, the Hogs get their offense kickstarted again.

A 13-play, 74-yard drive is capped off with a KJ Jefferson 6-yard rushing touchdown to make it 23-21 Texas A&M.

Then, the Hogs defense takes that momentum and uses it to their advantage. They get a huge stop on third down and force the Aggies to attempt a 53-yard field goal, but it is no good.

The Hogs offense has a chance to take the lead on their next possession, but a big stop from Texas A&M’s defense forces them to kick a field goal.

Cam Little attempts it from 42 yards, but unfortunately it hits right off the top of the uprights and is no good.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR
