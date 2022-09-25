Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas hoping for defense to force turnovers
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is the underdog against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and Sam Pittman is hoping his defense can force some turnovers. In four games, the Razorbacks have two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. However, all those came in the first two games. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern had an interception against both Cincinnati and South Carolina. linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Hudson Clark and defensive end Jordan Domineck have each recovered a fumble. Pittman talked about forcing turnovers.
fox16.com
Arkansas playing Texas in exhibition game for charity
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas will travel to the University of Texas for a men’s basketball charity exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Longhorns’ new Moody Center. Tip time has been set for 3 pm (CT) and the game will be televised by Longhorn Network. As the...
fox16.com
WATCH: Arkansas players preview Alabama matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks will host the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. On Tuesday, Arkansas players Trey Knox, Rocket Sanders, Jordan Domineck and Myles Slusher sat down with the media to talk about the matchup. You can see both...
fox16.com
Linebacker Brian Huff talks Hogs, much more
FAYETTEVILLE — Valley View Class of 2024 linebacker Brian Huff is one of the prospects in Arkansas who holds an offer from the Razorbacks. Huff, 6-3, 225, has helped Valley View to a 3-1 start this fall with 0-4 Forrest City up next Friday. Huff has 29 tackles, two for loss, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. At tight end for the Blazers, he has one catch for 24 yards. Valley View dropped the season opener to Harding Academy, but have bounced back to defeat Poplar Bluff (Mo.), Rivercrest and Paragould. Huff talked about how the season is going so far.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox16.com
Arkansas’ depth chart for Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas has released its depth chart for No. 2 Alabama. The two teams will meet on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and televised on CBS. Arkansas is coming off a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M while Alabama is undefeated. OFFENSE. WR 84 Warren Thompson R-Sr. //...
fox16.com
PTN Faceoff: Should the Texas A&M game stay in Arlington or go back to a home-and-home matchup?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s PTN Faceoff, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports writers Tom Murphy and Bob Holt discuss if the Texas A&M game should stay in AT&T Stadium in Arlington or go back to being a home-and-home matchup. To vote on who won the faceoff, click here.
fox16.com
WATCH: Sam Pittman breaks down Texas A&M loss and previews Alabama matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media Monday to talk about the loss to Texas A&M and preview their game with Alabama. The No. 20 Hogs will take on the No. 2 Crimson Tide in Fayetteville at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
fox16.com
Kickoff, Network set for Hogs at Starkville
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will have an early kickoff at Mississippi State on Oct. 8. The game will begin at 11 a.m. and be televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is coming off a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M and will face Alabama this week. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) defeated Bowling Green 45-14 and will host Texas A&M this Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox16.com
Quentin Murphy off to fast start in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy is off to a fast start to the 2022 season. In four games, Murphy has completed 30 of 52 passes for 489 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has 23 carries for 65 yards. The Senators, coming off a state championship in 2021, are 3-1 on the season. Murphy and his teammates fell to Pulaski Academy in the season opener, but have since reeled off victories against Forrest City, Morrilton and Watson Chapel. They face 1-3 Vilonia on Friday.
fox16.com
Failed Trick Plays, The Day Bob Hope Showed Up at Homecoming & Are the Hogs Jinxed in Jerry World?
Q. Our first question is from Kevin who says: Can someone ask coach Pittman, when we are chewing up yards like Pac-Man, why he does not veto coach Briles when he calls plays like double reverses, and double passes? He killed our momentum in the first half on our fourth series?
fox16.com
Arkansas looks to turn page quickly
The challenge of facing No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville was already going to be a physical and mental one for No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) and now it is going to be an emotional task as well. The Razorbacks coughed up a early two-touchdown lead in...
fox16.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman, players talk about first full practice and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas men’s basketball team had their first full practice of the year on Monday. Before practice, Eric Musselman, and two of his players, Trevon Brazile and Ricky Council IV, spoke to the media about this year’s team. See those full press conferences...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox16.com
Arkansas falls in polls following loss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was No. 10 in both polls last week, but the 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium caused them to take a significant drop. The USA Today Coaches Poll dropped the Razorbacks to No. 19 while the AP has them at No. 20. They will face No. 2 Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Razorback Stadium on CBS.
Comments / 0