Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Jordan Domineck pleased to be at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck spent his first four seasons at Georgia Tech entering the transfer portal and ending up with the Razorbacks. On Monday, Georgia Tech fired its head coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury. Collins was beginning his fourth season at Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 to start the season with the lone victory 35-17 over Western Carolina. They have had one-sided losses to Clemson, Ole Miss and UCF. They have now lost nine consecutive games to FBS opponents. Domineck commented on his former coach and AD.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas hoping for defense to force turnovers

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is the underdog against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and Sam Pittman is hoping his defense can force some turnovers. In four games, the Razorbacks have two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. However, all those came in the first two games. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern had an interception against both Cincinnati and South Carolina. linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Hudson Clark and defensive end Jordan Domineck have each recovered a fumble. Pittman talked about forcing turnovers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

WATCH: Arkansas players preview Alabama matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks will host the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. On Tuesday, Arkansas players Trey Knox, Rocket Sanders, Jordan Domineck and Myles Slusher sat down with the media to talk about the matchup. You can see both...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Linebacker Brian Huff talks Hogs, much more

FAYETTEVILLE — Valley View Class of 2024 linebacker Brian Huff is one of the prospects in Arkansas who holds an offer from the Razorbacks. Huff, 6-3, 225, has helped Valley View to a 3-1 start this fall with 0-4 Forrest City up next Friday. Huff has 29 tackles, two for loss, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. At tight end for the Blazers, he has one catch for 24 yards. Valley View dropped the season opener to Harding Academy, but have bounced back to defeat Poplar Bluff (Mo.), Rivercrest and Paragould. Huff talked about how the season is going so far.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
KARK

Arkansas’ depth chart for Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas has released its depth chart for No. 2 Alabama. The two teams will meet on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and televised on CBS. Arkansas is coming off a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M while Alabama is undefeated. OFFENSE. WR 84 Warren Thompson R-Sr. //...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Kickoff, Network set for Hogs at Starkville

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will have an early kickoff at Mississippi State on Oct. 8. The game will begin at 11 a.m. and be televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is coming off a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M and will face Alabama this week. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) defeated Bowling Green 45-14 and will host Texas A&M this Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Quentin Murphy off to fast start in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy is off to a fast start to the 2022 season. In four games, Murphy has completed 30 of 52 passes for 489 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has 23 carries for 65 yards. The Senators, coming off a state championship in 2021, are 3-1 on the season. Murphy and his teammates fell to Pulaski Academy in the season opener, but have since reeled off victories against Forrest City, Morrilton and Watson Chapel. They face 1-3 Vilonia on Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas falls in polls following loss

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was No. 10 in both polls last week, but the 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium caused them to take a significant drop. The USA Today Coaches Poll dropped the Razorbacks to No. 19 while the AP has them at No. 20. They will face No. 2 Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Razorback Stadium on CBS.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
