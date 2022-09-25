Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
KWCH.com
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision
The Wichita State University Board of Trustees approved funding for the first two phases of the renovation of Cessna Stadium. Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and...
KAKE TV
Tens of thousands pack McConnell tarmac for first day of air show
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – It was all-things aviation Saturday as tens of thousands of people packed the tarmac at McConnell Air Force Base. "We're out here watching the planes go, and it's been a blast so far," said. John & Caleb Burdg. "It was awesome. As usual," said Heidi...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Thomas & Friends
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This one is for the kids and the train enthusiasts!. This morning we’re out at Exploration Place, getting a look at their new Thomas and Friends Exhibit! This fun new attraction at EP will give kiddos the chance to get hands on with some STEM, and also get up close and personal with the famous No. 1 engine himself.
KAKE TV
Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
KWCH.com
Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
KWCH.com
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Sept 27-Oct 2)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Wichita Pickle Jam | September 29.
KWCH.com
Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation
Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. Wichita city leaders addressed concerns about potential problems with the Wichita Police Department’s Property and Evidence facility. NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision. Updated: 10...
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
KWCH.com
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted out a photo of the rollover and said traffic is being diverted at Wassell Street. Drivers should expect delays. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a...
KWCH.com
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
KWCH.com
Quiet but mild pattern holding
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures got a slight boost as a front moved through the state today. But we’ve got a quiet, clear and mild night ahead with lows in the 50′s expected. Tomorrow the wind will shift and come in with a bit of a breeze from the east. Expect a cooler day with highs staying in the 70′s. Along the far western border a few isolated showers could form, but don’t expect any good moisture or a pattern change. It should be a mainly sunny and Fall like day Wednesday. We look to stay near normal or in the low 80′s with dry weather holding through the 10 day.
KWCH.com
Wichita firefighter Curt Mohr dies after four-year cancer battle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department announced Tuesday that Curt Mohr, who had been battling brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, has died. He was 51. Mohr was with the department for 28 years before retiring this month. Fundraising efforts have continued since he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor four years ago.
AOL Corp
Mural at historic Wichita building to be removed, stored until new home is found
A mural that has been in the lobby of the Eaton Place in downtown Wichita will be moved to a new location. The mural had been slated to be demolished Monday. But the property manager allowed creator Steve Murillo and several others to come in and work on removing the two-story art piece on Monday, Murillo said.
KWCH.com
Estimates show utility costs likely to significantly jump this winter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Don’t expect this winter to provide much relief on utility bills in Kansas. New estimates show it could cost an average of $200 more this winter to heat your home. Across all heating sources, it’s expected to cost Kansans about 17% more this winter to...
wichitaonthecheap.com
The Arcade Deals in Oldtown Wichita
The Arcade in Wichita opened on December 15, 2017. It is co-owned by Derek Sorrells and Michael Jensen who are arcade game aficionados. Before they opened The Arcade, they had already amassed quite the collection of arcade games between the two of them. Lucky for us, they decided to share these games with the masses and thus began The Arcade.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Starlite Drive In Scary Movies for October
This October Starlite Drive In is offering scary movies on Sundays. It is definitely the best movie deal in town (not to mention a great family fun event). The Starlite Drive In in Wichita, KS is gives you the experience of going to an old-fashioned drive-in movie – something that many cities don’t offer anymore – but with upgraded sound and video. Its only $15 for a carload for Sunday night scary movies this October 2022.
KAKE TV
As Thunderbirds get ready for Wichita airshow, we take you through our archives to show the team's incredible history
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a sound just about anyone in the Air Capital will recognize – the piercing roar of the Thunderbirds' F-16 fighter jets ripping through the skies. Taking a look through the KAKE News archives, Thunderbird pilots have all felt the same way about being on this elite team.
No probation for Wichita gamer involved in deadly swatting; judge orders prison instead
Shane Gaskill has asked that he be imprisoned at a penitentiary close to his family in Kansas so they can visit, court records show.
