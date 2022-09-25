ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision

The Wichita State University Board of Trustees approved funding for the first two phases of the renovation of Cessna Stadium. Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton's life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Tens of thousands pack McConnell tarmac for first day of air show

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – It was all-things aviation Saturday as tens of thousands of people packed the tarmac at McConnell Air Force Base. "We're out here watching the planes go, and it's been a blast so far," said. John & Caleb Burdg. "It was awesome. As usual," said Heidi...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Thomas & Friends

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This one is for the kids and the train enthusiasts!. This morning we’re out at Exploration Place, getting a look at their new Thomas and Friends Exhibit! This fun new attraction at EP will give kiddos the chance to get hands on with some STEM, and also get up close and personal with the famous No. 1 engine himself.
WICHITA, KS
City
Wichita, KS
KAKE TV

Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
BENTON, KS
KWCH.com

Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Sept 27-Oct 2)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Wichita Pickle Jam | September 29.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation

Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. Wichita city leaders addressed concerns about potential problems with the Wichita Police Department’s Property and Evidence facility. NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision. Updated: 10...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted out a photo of the rollover and said traffic is being diverted at Wassell Street. Drivers should expect delays. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Quiet but mild pattern holding

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures got a slight boost as a front moved through the state today. But we’ve got a quiet, clear and mild night ahead with lows in the 50′s expected. Tomorrow the wind will shift and come in with a bit of a breeze from the east. Expect a cooler day with highs staying in the 70′s. Along the far western border a few isolated showers could form, but don’t expect any good moisture or a pattern change. It should be a mainly sunny and Fall like day Wednesday. We look to stay near normal or in the low 80′s with dry weather holding through the 10 day.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita firefighter Curt Mohr dies after four-year cancer battle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department announced Tuesday that Curt Mohr, who had been battling brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, has died. He was 51. Mohr was with the department for 28 years before retiring this month. Fundraising efforts have continued since he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor four years ago.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

The Arcade Deals in Oldtown Wichita

The Arcade in Wichita opened on December 15, 2017. It is co-owned by Derek Sorrells and Michael Jensen who are arcade game aficionados. Before they opened The Arcade, they had already amassed quite the collection of arcade games between the two of them. Lucky for us, they decided to share these games with the masses and thus began The Arcade.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Starlite Drive In Scary Movies for October

This October Starlite Drive In is offering scary movies on Sundays. It is definitely the best movie deal in town (not to mention a great family fun event). The Starlite Drive In in Wichita, KS is gives you the experience of going to an old-fashioned drive-in movie – something that many cities don’t offer anymore – but with upgraded sound and video. Its only $15 for a carload for Sunday night scary movies this October 2022.
WICHITA, KS

