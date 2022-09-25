ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

WVU takes its balanced offensive attack to Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four games into the 2022 football season, the Mountaineer offense is displaying exceptional balance. Averaging 217.5 rushing and 272.5 passing yards per game, WVU is in the top five in the Big 12 Conference in each of those categories. Its 490.0 yards of total offense per game is fourth in the league, as is its scoring (42.9 points per game).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jared Bartlett 9/27/22

West Virginia bandit Jared Bartlett discusses the excitement of playing in night games and the preparation process of potentially facing multiple quarterbacks. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Trips to Blacksburg are unlikely again for WVU in the next decade

West Virginia journeyed to Lane Stadium last week for the first time in 18 years. It was the 21st time the Mountaineers have faced Virginia Tech on the gridiron in Blacksburg in a series that began in 1912. The football matchups didn’t become a regular affair until the ’50s, and the schools met 45 times from 1952-2005, including annually from 1973-2005.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Curotz goal lifts Eagles past Liberty, 1-0

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carleigh Curotz scored the only goal of the game to lift Robert C. Byrd to a 1-0 victory over Liberty in Big 10 Conference girls high school soccer Tuesday night at Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex. Curotz took a lead pass from Olivia Lowther and scored...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 9/26/22

West Virginia mens head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes his team will be much better in 2022-23, and details many of the players who will make up the revamped squad. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

C.J. Donaldson's performance surprising even himself

C.J. Donaldson is so new to the running back position, West Virginia University’s official athletics website (WVUSports.com) still lists the Miami, Florida, native as a tight end. That’s exactly what the Mountaineer coaching staff thought it was getting when it recruited the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder out of Gulliver Prep High...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Patricia W. "Pat" Berry

MORGANTOWN — Patricia W. “Pat” Berry, 78, of Morgantown, WV, and formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Pat was born on March 16, 1944, daughter of the late William S. Weaver and Genevieve C. Weaver of Weston, WV.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Russell Lynn Locke

WESTON — Russell Lynn Locke, 72, of Horner, WV, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Bridgeport Health Care Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born in Auburn, WV, on August 18, 1950, son of the late Frederick and Wilda (Mullenix) Locke. Russ was united in marriage on August 28, 1993, to his loving wife Linda (Warren) Locke, who survives.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

Charles 'Charlie' Watkins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “Charlie” Watkins of Quiet Dell passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at UHC. He was the son of Glenn Ray Watkins and the late Suzanne Chandler Watkins.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure.
FAIRMONT, WV

