WVNews
WVU takes its balanced offensive attack to Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four games into the 2022 football season, the Mountaineer offense is displaying exceptional balance. Averaging 217.5 rushing and 272.5 passing yards per game, WVU is in the top five in the Big 12 Conference in each of those categories. Its 490.0 yards of total offense per game is fourth in the league, as is its scoring (42.9 points per game).
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jared Bartlett 9/27/22
West Virginia bandit Jared Bartlett discusses the excitement of playing in night games and the preparation process of potentially facing multiple quarterbacks.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
WVNews
Bridgeport boys edge Bees; East Fairmont girls score late to top Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevermind the fact that Bridgeport senior Burhan Khosa is normally a defender. Or the fact that the Bridgeport girls soccer team outshot East Fairmont by six shots.
WVNews
Groundbreaking for Mylan Park Action Sports & Bike Complex held in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday was a good day to be a mountain biker in the Mountain State. Three bike-related celebrations were held in Morgantown, including two ribbon cuttings and a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Action Sports and Bike Complex at Mylan Park.
WVNews
Trips to Blacksburg are unlikely again for WVU in the next decade
West Virginia journeyed to Lane Stadium last week for the first time in 18 years. It was the 21st time the Mountaineers have faced Virginia Tech on the gridiron in Blacksburg in a series that began in 1912. The football matchups didn’t become a regular affair until the ’50s, and the schools met 45 times from 1952-2005, including annually from 1973-2005.
WVNews
South Harrison, Notre Dame volleyball play road tri-matches
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont and Clay-Battelle both stung South Harrison in volleyball tri-match action on Tuesday evening. The Bees beat the Hawks, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15.
WVNews
North Marion keeps No. 1 rating in Class AA ahead of Fairmont Senior showdown
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Last year’s Class AA state champion versus this year’s top-ranked team (so far) in a county clash. That’s the scenario that awaits this Friday night as North Marion (5-0, rating of 11.4) kept its top spot in the WVSSAC ratings, released on Tuesday afternoon.
WVNews
Curotz goal lifts Eagles past Liberty, 1-0
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carleigh Curotz scored the only goal of the game to lift Robert C. Byrd to a 1-0 victory over Liberty in Big 10 Conference girls high school soccer Tuesday night at Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex. Curotz took a lead pass from Olivia Lowther and scored
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 9/26/22
West Virginia mens head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes his team will be much better in 2022-23, and details many of the players who will make up the revamped squad.
WVNews
West Virginia University's game at Texas will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After West Virginia's 33-10 win at Virginia Tech and Texas' loss to Texas Tech, the Big 12 Conference has slotted the WVU at Texas game on Oct. 1 for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.
WVNews
C.J. Donaldson’s performance surprising even himself
C.J. Donaldson is so new to the running back position, West Virginia University's official athletics website (WVUSports.com) still lists the Miami, Florida, native as a tight end. That's exactly what the Mountaineer coaching staff thought it was getting when it recruited the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder out of Gulliver Prep High
WVNews
Patricia W. “Pat” Berry
MORGANTOWN — Patricia W. “Pat” Berry, 78, of Morgantown, WV, and formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Pat was born on March 16, 1944, daughter of the late William S. Weaver and Genevieve C. Weaver of Weston, WV.
WVNews
National drug awareness speaker Ray Lozano continues tour of Harrison County (West Virginia) schools
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Elks Lodge 2857 welcomed Elks National Drug Awareness Speaker Ray Lozano on a tour of Harrison County's middle and high schools this week. Lozano toured the country speaking about the dangers of substance abuse and addiction. He focused his presentations this
WVNews
End of an era: Colleagues, friends laud Northern West Virginia District Judge Irene M. Keeley
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fred Rogers — better known as Mr. Rogers — once said that "often when you think you're at the end of something, you're at the beginning of something else.". So it is with 30-year U.S. District Judge Irene M.
WVNews
West Virginia Sen. Takubo to join senior executive leadership team of WVU Health System
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, announced Tuesday that Tom Takubo, D.O., will join the Health System as its executive vice president of provider relations. "Tom is an outstanding physician leader whose clinical experience and insights as a
WVNews
Russell Lynn Locke
WESTON — Russell Lynn Locke, 72, of Horner, WV, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Bridgeport Health Care Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born in Auburn, WV, on August 18, 1950, son of the late Frederick and Wilda (Mullenix) Locke. Russ was united in marriage on August 28, 1993, to his loving wife Linda (Warren) Locke, who survives.
WVNews
Prezioso family establishes education scholarship at Fairmont State University
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University announced Tuesday that, thanks to a $26,000 gift from the Prezioso family, the Roman and Amelia Prezioso Endowed Scholarship — benefiting students in the teacher education program in the College of Education, Health & Human Performance — has been established.
WVNews
Charles 'Charlie' Watkins
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “Charlie” Watkins of Quiet Dell passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at UHC. He was the son of Glenn Ray Watkins and the late Suzanne Chandler Watkins.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure.
