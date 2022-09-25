The guy's autopsy will most likely show drugs in his system. I've always backed the police. But, in this situation, they probably should've used a taser instead of shooting him. I'm sure they'll release body cam footage to justify the shooting but, this just doesn't look/sound good for the police right now.
So there are CONSEQUENSES for YOUR ACTIONS ?????There needs to be more, We, as LAW ABIDING CITIZENS, should settle for nothing less.
Doesn't it seem in these constant police shootings that cops seem prone to take the easy way out and kill a citizen versus solving the problem!! Ya, the perp was throwing rocks or the perp has a knife or bat, so back up and reevaluate the situation, doesn't make you lesser a cop to analyze the danger versus taking a life.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in PhoenixJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime showTina HowellGlendale, AZ
Comments / 92