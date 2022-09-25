ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 92

Mama Bear
2d ago

The guy's autopsy will most likely show drugs in his system. I've always backed the police. But, in this situation, they probably should've used a taser instead of shooting him. I'm sure they'll release body cam footage to justify the shooting but, this just doesn't look/sound good for the police right now.

David Gilsdorf
2d ago

So there are CONSEQUENSES for YOUR ACTIONS ?????There needs to be more, We, as LAW ABIDING CITIZENS, should settle for nothing less.

Danny Boy
2d ago

Doesn't it seem in these constant police shootings that cops seem prone to take the easy way out and kill a citizen versus solving the problem!! Ya, the perp was throwing rocks or the perp has a knife or bat, so back up and reevaluate the situation, doesn't make you lesser a cop to analyze the danger versus taking a life.

ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction police search for man who allegedly murdered his half-brother

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police are on the hunt for a man accused of murdering his half-brother at an Apache Junction home Monday night. Officers are looking for 19-year-old Adam Williams who reportedly shot his half-brother Andrew Williams, 30, to death near San Marcos Drive and Broadway Avenue around 6:30 p.m. At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
californiaexaminer.net

Phoenix Police Shoots, Kills Man

On Saturday night, Phoenix police shot and killed a man who they claim was throwing rocks at them near 19th Avenue and Tuckey alley, south of Glendale Avenue. The man, in his early 30s, was allegedly hurling rocks and other objects at police as they moved through an intersection in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

PCSO: Woman, 6-year-old found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman and child were found dead Monday afternoon in a San Tan Valley home, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office had been dispatched to respond to a report of a "suicidal subject" at a residence near Castlegate Boulevard and Simonton Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings

LEXINGTON, KY — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after he was convicted for his role in the deadly kidnappings of two people in 2017. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, 32-year-old Rosario Diaz Barraza was convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.
LEXINGTON, KY
AZFamily

DPS identifies Phoenix man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday that left two others hospitalized. DPS officials say Major Raines, 55, died at the scene after the SUV he was riding in rolled off the eastbound I-10 to the southbound I-17 ramp Saturday morning. Another passenger, a 49-year-old man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily

Mesa man faces charges for assaulting a police officer

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man accused of pointing a gun at a teenager last year is facing new charges after police say he assaulted their officers as they were responding to an incident at his home last week. According to court documents Steven Leitzell, 45, had been drinking in the early morning hours Sunday when he was confronted.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man finds father stabbed to death inside Glendale home, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Glendale. Glendale Police say officers responded to a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 24 after a man found his 54-year-old father stabbed inside a home. "The victim was...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

El Mirage police arrest 24-year-old woman for running human smuggling operation

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman who they say managed and directed the smuggling of hundreds of undocumented immigrants over the last six months. On Friday El Mirage police got a call from a woman tipping them off about a group of people, including her husband, that was being held for ransom at a home near the 12000 block of West Dahlia Drive in El Mirage. Officers saw a car leave the home and stopped the driver, 24-year-old Tania Estudillo Hernandez, as she was transporting a Guatemalan national. Officers arrested Hernandez at the scene of the traffic stop. As they were arresting Hernandez police say two smugglers left the home on West Dahlia with 10 undocumented immigrants. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

