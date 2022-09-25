ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech Coach Explains What ‘The Country’s Gonna Find Out’

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSWtF_0i9EWtGM00

McGuire was fired up in the locker room following his team’s win over conference rival Texas.

After capturing a wild 37–34 victory against No. 22 Texas in overtime on Saturday in Lubbock, first-year Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire had an emphatic message for his team in the locker room after the game.

“I told you they were gonna break, and they did,” McGuire told his team in the locker room.

“A reporter asked me at the end, ‘What’s it mean to win this game and beat Texas?’ I said it doesn’t mean anything to beat Texas, we’re 1–0 in the Big 12, that’s what it means. I’m telling y’all right now. The country’s gonna find out that everything runs through Lubbock.”

After commending his team for the fight they showed, McGuire started jumping around and yelled (“Someone turn up some damn music!”) as the team started their postgame celebration in the locker room.

Texas Tech has registered two signature victories under McGuire in his first season. The first came two weeks ago in double overtime against then-ranked No. 25 Houston, and the second came on Saturday against conference rival Texas.

Texas Tech is now 3–1 on the season, and will prepare for a road test next Saturday against Kansas State in Manhattan.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas Tech coverage, go to Red Raider Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LoneStar 92

This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible

If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Michigan State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
106.3 The Buzz

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#American Football#College Football#Texas Tech Coach Explains#Kansas State#Cfb Coverage Report
KVUE

City Bank agrees to pay fine as Texas Tech fans rush field after UT game

LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
LUBBOCK, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

The Big 12 Conference decided today Monday, Sept 26, 2022 to hand down a punishment for Texas Tech University Athletics. This stems from the fans “rushing the field after the Red Raiders win over the University of Texas in overtime 37-34. This was the first time since 2008, the Red Raiders beat UT at Jones AT&T Stadium and this is only the second time a coach at Tech beat UT in their first season at Tech. Here is what the Big 12 put out.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Talk 1340

Stunning Timelapse Shows the Jones AT&T Stadium Fill With Red

This weekend was a dream come true for Red Raider fans. Not only did we beat one of our biggest rivals, but we did it on our home turf for the first time since 2008. What really makes games like these so special is not only our team's strong performance and success, but the fans that share these moments with the team they love. Texas Tech fans are the best in college football, and sitting in The Jones while our team plays is one of the most powerful things you can experience.
LUBBOCK, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

99K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy