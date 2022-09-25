ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, WI

McFarland football earns third straight win against Edgerton

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 3 days ago

The McFarland football team has changed the direction of its season.

After losing its first three games, the Spartans have out-scored their last three opponents 125-3, including a 35-3 win over Edgerton on Friday, September 23 at Edgerton High School.

“We had a shutout against Jefferson which started it all,” said McFarland senior defensive back Kyle Kussow. “No matter what, we do not want them to score.”

“We’re on the right track right now, and every time we keep scoring, we keep saying 0-0,” Kussow added. “We just want to keep winning, and not let them score.”

With a 7-3 lead entering the third quarter, the Spartan defense locked Edgerton down. McFarland forced two turnovers, while the offense scored 21 unanswered points to pull away with the victory.

“We had good halftime adjustments both offensively and defensively,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “I’m really proud of our defense, this is three weeks in a row that nobody’s scored a touchdown on us.”

After a fumble recovery by senior defensive back Owen Stelse in the third gave the ball back to the offense, senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre scored on a 9-yard touchdown run.

“Throughout the entire week, all we do is focus on a lot of inside runs because that’s what opens up our passing game,” said Dyer-Ysaguirre. “The better we run, the better the team plays throughout the game.”

On the next Edgerton offensive possession, Kussow leaped high and snagged an interception. Taking advantage of the short field, junior quarterback Braylan Roder connected with senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen for a 23-yard touchdown pass. Roder threw two touchdowns in the game, tossing an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter to senior wide receiver Deven Kulp.

After McFarland forced a punt on the next Edgerton possession, the Spartans drew up a trick play to go up 28-3 in the third. Roder threw a backwards pass to Gillen. Still behind the line of scrimmage, Gillen then threw a pass to junior wide receiver Andrew Kelley, who was standing all alone in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown.

“I just stepped back, Bray threw a nice ball to me,” said Gillen. “I saw the corner and the outside step up, and I just chucked it up in the air and hoped Andrew Kelley, the second-fastest kid in the state, would catch it.”

Senior running back Travis Zadra scored on a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth, making the final score 35-3.

“These kids are playing hard,” said Ackley. “We started hard with the 0-3 start to teams who haven’t lost a game other than Monroe beating Mount Horeb, so we’re doing some good things.”

Riley Ottman of Edgerton (2-4, 2-2) kicked a 26-yard field goal for the lone Crimson Tide score in the second quarter.

Dyer-Ysaguirre recorded 18 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Gillen and Kussow each recorded an interception. Stelse led the Spartans with 13 total tackles. Senior linebacker Cade Rux recorded a sack and forced a fumble.

McFarland returns home for its homecoming game against East Troy (2-4, 1-3) on Friday, September 30 at 7 p.m. at McFarland High School.



