myedmondsnews.com
Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish
If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
KOMO News
Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
FOX 28 Spokane
Containment of Bolt Creek Fire drops from 97% to 7%
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – The containment of the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skykomish has dropped from 97% to 7%. The hot and dry weather over the weekend could have caused increased activity, a public information officer said. Right now, U.S. 2 remains open. Level 2 evacuations have been issued...
KUOW
Skykomish residents told to be prepared for evacuation as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
Evacuation orders have been raised once again for some people affected by the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Snohomish and King counties. Those in Skykomish, and in some communities along the Old Cascade Highway west and east of town, are now under level two evacuation orders. That means "be ready to leave."
MyNorthwest.com
Major traffic shift coming to I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
It likely won’t have the same impact as the recent closure of westbound Interstate 90 over the weekend, but a significant change is about to happen on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Westbound I-90 drivers have been watching the preparations for this change for months. It’s hard to miss...
q13fox.com
Business thankful US 2 reopens following Bolt Creek Fire
GOLD BAR, Wash. - Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, WSDOT crews reopened US 2 to traffic. The road reopening follows about two weeks of closures due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10. Investigators still do not know what caused the fire. Officials are...
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and...
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month, killing all 10 people on board.
Yakima Herald Republic
Rob Phillips: Now is the time to land a big fall chinook on the mid-Columbia River
This is the time of year many local anglers wait for all year long. It is prime time for fishing for fall chinook in the mid-Columbia. As of Sunday, some 123,900 fall chinook salmon had climbed the fish ladders at McNary Dam near the Tri-Cities. While some of those fish will make a right-hand turn and head up the Snake when they get to Pasco, the bulk of them are just now reaching their spawning grounds near Vernita on the Columbia River.
Could Topping Off Your Gas Tank Be Illegal in Washington State?
Is Topping Off Your Gas Tank Illegal In Washington State?. My wife and I got into a fascinating discussion on our trip to Oregon over the weekend. Do you realize that it's illegal to top off your gas tank in Washington State? A law passed in 2009 in Oregon so that got me thinking if the same was true in Washington because I didn't know the answer.
Evacuation notices upgraded for Bolt Creek Fire amid ‘dry and unstable conditions’
The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn in Snohomish County, now burning 11,277 acres and is only 7% contained. The west side of the Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, and Forest Service Road 65 are under Level 3 orders, meaning to leave now. Over the weekend evacuation levels were...
Chronicle
Aviation Commission Recommends Three Sites for Washington Next Airport — Including One in Thurston County
The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites were chosen from a list...
MyNorthwest.com
King County Water Taxi continues service during the fall, winter amid high demand
As other transit operations cut back their fall and winter services, King County Water Taxi has decided to stay open seven days a week, through most of the day. If you ride the King County Water Taxi to and from West Seattle, your seasonal, water-based commuting option will still be available. Starting October 17, the water taxi will continue its midday and weekend sailings between downtown Seattle and Seacrest dock in West Seattle.
Highway 2 set to reopen Saturday as crews stabilize neighboring hillsides
Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish is scheduled to reopen Saturday at 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday. State crews are cutting hundreds of trees in an effort to repair damage from the Bolt Creek fire and eliminate any threat of the massive arbors falling onto drivers.
ifiberone.com
Man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth on Saturday. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received multiple InReach activations in the area of Aasgard Pass. The activations indicated there was a medical emergency and a need for help.
ifiberone.com
State awards millions of dollars to Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties for salmon recovery
Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties have been awarded millions of dollars in state Salmon Recovery Funding Board grants. The state agency announced the awards on Monday. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
Chronicle
How Northwest Tribes Are Leading the Push to Restore Eel-Like Lampreys
DAVE'Y LUMLEY IS up to her armpits in water at Willamette Falls. Cascades spill over the basalt columns that loom above, splashing onto her head and off the brim of her baseball cap. She takes a breath and goes under, emerging seconds later with an eel-like creature twisting in her hand.
Can You Name the Earliest Washington State Counties? Two Are Obvious
Two Of Washington State's Earliest Counties Are Right Next To The Tri-Cities. Can you name the earliest Washington State counties?. According to historical records, the first counties in Washington State were Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima Counties, which were established in November 1854. In the nearly 170 years since then,...
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire. No injuries or pollution were reported.
