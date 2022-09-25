ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

myedmondsnews.com

Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish

If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KOMO News

Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
MONROE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Containment of Bolt Creek Fire drops from 97% to 7%

SKYKOMISH, Wash. – The containment of the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skykomish has dropped from 97% to 7%. The hot and dry weather over the weekend could have caused increased activity, a public information officer said. Right now, U.S. 2 remains open. Level 2 evacuations have been issued...
SKYKOMISH, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Skykomish, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
MyNorthwest.com

Major traffic shift coming to I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass

It likely won’t have the same impact as the recent closure of westbound Interstate 90 over the weekend, but a significant change is about to happen on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Westbound I-90 drivers have been watching the preparations for this change for months. It’s hard to miss...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
q13fox.com

Business thankful US 2 reopens following Bolt Creek Fire

GOLD BAR, Wash. - Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, WSDOT crews reopened US 2 to traffic. The road reopening follows about two weeks of closures due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10. Investigators still do not know what caused the fire. Officials are...
GOLD BAR, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Rob Phillips: Now is the time to land a big fall chinook on the mid-Columbia River

This is the time of year many local anglers wait for all year long. It is prime time for fishing for fall chinook in the mid-Columbia. As of Sunday, some 123,900 fall chinook salmon had climbed the fish ladders at McNary Dam near the Tri-Cities. While some of those fish will make a right-hand turn and head up the Snake when they get to Pasco, the bulk of them are just now reaching their spawning grounds near Vernita on the Columbia River.
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

Could Topping Off Your Gas Tank Be Illegal in Washington State?

Is Topping Off Your Gas Tank Illegal In Washington State?. My wife and I got into a fascinating discussion on our trip to Oregon over the weekend. Do you realize that it's illegal to top off your gas tank in Washington State? A law passed in 2009 in Oregon so that got me thinking if the same was true in Washington because I didn't know the answer.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

King County Water Taxi continues service during the fall, winter amid high demand

As other transit operations cut back their fall and winter services, King County Water Taxi has decided to stay open seven days a week, through most of the day. If you ride the King County Water Taxi to and from West Seattle, your seasonal, water-based commuting option will still be available. Starting October 17, the water taxi will continue its midday and weekend sailings between downtown Seattle and Seacrest dock in West Seattle.
KING COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth on Saturday. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received multiple InReach activations in the area of Aasgard Pass. The activations indicated there was a medical emergency and a need for help.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
maritime-executive.com

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire. No injuries or pollution were reported.
TACOMA, WA

