This is the time of year many local anglers wait for all year long. It is prime time for fishing for fall chinook in the mid-Columbia. As of Sunday, some 123,900 fall chinook salmon had climbed the fish ladders at McNary Dam near the Tri-Cities. While some of those fish will make a right-hand turn and head up the Snake when they get to Pasco, the bulk of them are just now reaching their spawning grounds near Vernita on the Columbia River.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO