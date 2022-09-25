ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

Officials: All Arkansas counties under moderate wildfire risk

ARKANSAS, USA — Officials announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, that the entire state of Arkansas is under a moderate wildfire risk. The Arkansas Forestry Division also said that there are 10 counties that are under a burn ban including Crawford County and Sebastian County. However the increased risk is not...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Former Gravette teacher pleads guilty to public indecency

GRAVETTE, Ark. — A former teacher from Gravette who was in prison for "touching students" in 2015 has pleaded guilty to public indecency. In 2015, Harry Almond pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to court records. He was sentenced to six years in prison for inappropriately touching students at his home in Bella Vista.
GRAVETTE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy