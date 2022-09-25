Read full article on original website
Former Gravette teacher pleads guilty to public indecency
GRAVETTE, Ark. — A former teacher from Gravette who was in prison for "touching students" in 2015 has pleaded guilty to public indecency. In 2015, Harry Almond pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to court records. He was sentenced to six years in prison for inappropriately touching students at his home in Bella Vista.
