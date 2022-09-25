ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

9NEWS

2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
AURORA, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations

A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
9NEWS

1 killed in motorcycle crash Monday afternoon

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is investigating a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead on Monday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., FCPS responded to the intersection of East Mulberry Street and Peterson Street for a crash involving a motorcyclist and a GMC pickup truck.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Man injured in Commerce City shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A driver was seriously injured in a shooting on 56th Avenue in Commerce City Tuesday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on East 56th Avenue near Brighton Boulevard, which is near Suncor. The victim, who was driving a red Suzuki sedan, was stopped in traffic on 56th Avenue when a Ford Ranger pulled up. A man got out of the pickup, approached the sedan, and shot into it, hitting the driver, police said.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
KDVR.com

57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
DENVER, CO
ABC News

Pipe bomb found behind grocery store in Colorado suburb: Police

An active pipe bomb was found behind a grocery store in a Denver suburb Tuesday, authorities said. Police responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a possible explosive device found behind a Safeway grocery store in Littleton, about 10 miles south of Denver. A contractor working at the store spotted the bomb, police said.
LITTLETON, CO
1310kfka.com

Weld Co. deputy killed in the line of duty remembered

Police cars stretched for miles from Greeley to Loveland to honor a Weld County deputy, killed in the line of duty. The life of Alexis Hein-Nutz was celebrated Saturday as loved ones called her a “vibrant” and “hardworking” officer, who would “do anything for anyone” and someone who died far too soon. Hein-Nutz was on her motorcycle last week when she was struck and killed on AA Street and Weld County Road 37. They called her death — two days before her 25th birthday — “senseless” and tragic. Hein-Nutz was a 2016 graduate of Loveland High School, where she was captain of the junior ROTC program and participated in the Loveland Police Department Explorers Program. Suspect Norberto Garcia-Gonzales faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing death and careless driving; he’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Police disable pipe bomb outside Safeway in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — Law enforcement disabled a pipe bomb outside the Safeway at West Mineral Avenue and South Broadway on Tuesday afternoon, the Littleton Police Department said. A man who was doing contract work at the store found the device and called police at 12:36 p.m., said Sheera Poelman,...
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

Girl banged on school windows for help after fighting off attacker

THORNTON, Colorado — The parents of a man accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl identified him as the suspect and described him to Thornton Police as "violent and possibly having mental health issues." Diego Gettler was arrested Monday in connection with Friday's attempted abduction of a 10-year-old...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

