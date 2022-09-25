Read full article on original website
Defendant is no-show for trial on suspicion of driving into Denver Police officers
DENVER — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of intentionally driving his car into three Denver Police Department officers after he failed to appear for his trial. Anthony Knapp was arrested in connection to the May 2020 incident. Three officers suffered serious bodily injuries...
More than 10 pieces of Victorian furniture stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self storage business on Sunday.
2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
‘She saw everything coming’: Greeley woman plans to sue after being hit by train while in police custody
A 20-year-old woman from Greeley plans to file a lawsuit against two Weld County police departments after she was restrained in a squad car, watching and screaming as it was hit by a train. The lawyer for Yareni Rios-Gonzalez said she was released from the hospital over the weekend after...
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Weld County Deputy Killed in Hit-&-Run Would Have Been 25 Today
Alexis Hein-Nutz, the off-duty Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash north of Greeley last weekend, would have celebrated her 25th birthday today. Born in Bismark, North Dakota, Sheriff Steve Reams says it was Alexis' "childhood dream to someday serve others as a peace officer."
1 killed in motorcycle crash Monday afternoon
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is investigating a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead on Monday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., FCPS responded to the intersection of East Mulberry Street and Peterson Street for a crash involving a motorcyclist and a GMC pickup truck.
Man injured in Commerce City shooting
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A driver was seriously injured in a shooting on 56th Avenue in Commerce City Tuesday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on East 56th Avenue near Brighton Boulevard, which is near Suncor. The victim, who was driving a red Suzuki sedan, was stopped in traffic on 56th Avenue when a Ford Ranger pulled up. A man got out of the pickup, approached the sedan, and shot into it, hitting the driver, police said.
Parents recognized Thornton abduction suspect, reported him to police
The Thornton Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an attempted abduction that happened outside of STEM Launch around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.
57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
2 arrested on suspicion of murdering Aurora man
The Aurora Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a shooting the left a 39-year-old man dead.
Pipe bomb found behind grocery store in Colorado suburb: Police
An active pipe bomb was found behind a grocery store in a Denver suburb Tuesday, authorities said. Police responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a possible explosive device found behind a Safeway grocery store in Littleton, about 10 miles south of Denver. A contractor working at the store spotted the bomb, police said.
Weld Co. deputy killed in the line of duty remembered
Police cars stretched for miles from Greeley to Loveland to honor a Weld County deputy, killed in the line of duty. The life of Alexis Hein-Nutz was celebrated Saturday as loved ones called her a “vibrant” and “hardworking” officer, who would “do anything for anyone” and someone who died far too soon. Hein-Nutz was on her motorcycle last week when she was struck and killed on AA Street and Weld County Road 37. They called her death — two days before her 25th birthday — “senseless” and tragic. Hein-Nutz was a 2016 graduate of Loveland High School, where she was captain of the junior ROTC program and participated in the Loveland Police Department Explorers Program. Suspect Norberto Garcia-Gonzales faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing death and careless driving; he’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
Suspects got away with nothing during fatal robbery attempt at Lakewood car wash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of the four suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a man at a Lakewood car wash has five prior felony convictions and was on federal probation at the time of the killing. Keandre Mims, Robert Solano and two juveniles face charges in the...
Police disable pipe bomb outside Safeway in Littleton
LITTLETON, Colo. — Law enforcement disabled a pipe bomb outside the Safeway at West Mineral Avenue and South Broadway on Tuesday afternoon, the Littleton Police Department said. A man who was doing contract work at the store found the device and called police at 12:36 p.m., said Sheera Poelman,...
Douglas County teen faces multiple charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing into house
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teenager faces multiple charges after leading deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on a chase through Highlands Ranch that ended in her crashing into a house. Friday around 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call from a large gathering of people....
Uncle accused of killing 4-year-old nephew with ax found not guilty by reason of insanity
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man who was charged in the 2017 killing of his 4-year-old nephew was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was committed to the Colorado Department of Human Services (DHS). Emanuel Doll, now 30, was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder-victim...
Community members ask questions of Aurora police chief candidates
AURORA, Colo. — Tuesday night, community members in Aurora had a chance to ask questions to the two finalists up for the police chief job. Leaders of the state’s most diverse city will choose between two white men for the job. This meet and greet is part of...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder, domestic violence in woman's death in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and domestic violence Sunday night after a woman was found dead, the Broomfield Police Department said. Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots at the Stonegate Apartments, located in the 11800 block of...
Girl banged on school windows for help after fighting off attacker
THORNTON, Colorado — The parents of a man accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl identified him as the suspect and described him to Thornton Police as "violent and possibly having mental health issues." Diego Gettler was arrested Monday in connection with Friday's attempted abduction of a 10-year-old...
