MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies say Kenzie R. Stephens possibly ran away from the Broken Arrow area on Sept. 25 around 5 p.m. Deputies say her phone was last pinged near 71st and Garnett at 8 p.m. Stephens is...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his daughter in a Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic incident in the south Tulsa home. Police confirmed to FOX23 the daughter stabbed herself and then her father.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is in the hospital Tuesday after allegedly being stabbed by a family member, his office said in a statement.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second suspect has been arrested from a deadly shooting that happened on the Broken Arrow Expressway in late July, according to police. Brandon Jefferson was arrested in late August for his connection to the murder and charged with first degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Tulsa Police are looking for two people wanted for the killing of a 17-year-old during a gun battle in May where police say more than 140 shots were fired. Currently, police say one of the three suspects is in custody. According to homicide investigators, 17-year-old Corlin Jones was shot in...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people they believe may have been involved in a car burglary. On Sept. 4, a car was broken into and burglarized near 81st and Mingo. A short time later, the three men shown in the photos were...
The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in midtown Tulsa. Police were called to a home Tuesday afternoon, near East 13th Street and South Harvard Avenue, south of the University of Tulsa campus. Officers said an elderly man shot and killed a man breaking into his home...
OWASSO, Okla. — Several people who adopted poodles and poodle mixes from a hoarding situation in Pontotoc County held a playdate to bring the dogs together. The playdate took place at the Waggin’ Trail Dog Park in Owasso. Lori Long the VP of Philanthropy and Communications at Tulsa...
Tulsa Police said a woman is dead and two children are at the hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon near 46th St. North and Lewis Ave. Police said a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was disabled and being pushed down the road to a nearby QuikTrip by some bystanders.
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly car accident in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police’s Traffic Unit confirmed to FOX23 at least one person is dead following a car accident near N 46th and N Lewis. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a...
LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
TULSA, Okla. — Law enforcement and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt held a ceremony Monday to sign Senate Bill 968, which would allow a police department in Oklahoma to release body camera video if it depicts the death of an officer in the line of duty. The bill had technically...
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl after offering her a ride home. Police said this was the second person he tried to assault on the same day. Sexual violence is not only common, but it is devastating for the victims. "Your brain is holding onto...
A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
One person was injured in a shooting that happened Saturday night in Tulsa. The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, according to police. Officers said a man and a woman were getting tacos in the area when another man arrived and shot...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in east Tulsa Saturday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near 21st and Garnett. Officers say a man was shot by his wife’s ex-boyfriend. They say the suspect fired around...
