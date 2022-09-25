Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Wallner, Ober highlight Twins' 4-0 victory over White Sox
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer, Bailey Ober had a career-high 10 strikeouts and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Wednesday night. Ober (2-3) threw a career-high 7 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits.
Citrus County Chronicle
Acuña homers twice, Braves beat Nationals 8-2 to tie for 1st
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
Citrus County Chronicle
Stroman, Gomes power Cubs past struggling Phillies 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies' magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Altuve homers twice as Astros rout Diamondbacks 10-2
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit two of Houston's five home runs to lead the Astros to a 10-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in a game where Yordan Alvarez left with an ankle injury. The Astros, who have already won the American League West title,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson won a World Series championship last season with the Atlanta Braves and expected to compete for one this season in San Francisco, only to be out of it in September instead. Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jo Adell's 8th-inning RBI sends Angels past Athletics, 4-3
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell drove in Matt Duffy with a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games, and the Los Angeles Angels opened their final homestand of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that's still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third...
Citrus County Chronicle
Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, hurting the Orioles' chances of earning an AL wild card. Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore (80-74)...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rays top Guardians 6-5 in 11, move up in AL wild-card race
CLEVELAND (AP) — With Hurricane Ian and the playoffs foremost on their minds, the Tampa Bay Rays started a season-ending trip with a gritty win. A wild-card spot is drawing near.
Citrus County Chronicle
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed...
Daily Independent
Astros face the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead
The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mariners' late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bulls PG Ball says ahead of knee surgery he can't run, jump
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball said Tuesday he can't run at full speed or jump and still experiences pain in his left knee walking up stairs. Ball spoke ahead of his scheduled surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The team said last week he would undergo an arthroscopic debridement and be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.
Citrus County Chronicle
Montero helps Sounders draw Cincinnati 1-1
SEATTLE (AP) — Brenner scored in the first half to give FC Cincinnati the lead, but Fredy Montero equalized for Seattle in the second half of a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night that kept the Sounders slim playoff hopes alive. Brenner scored his 15th goal of the season in...
