News On 6
Watch: Tulsa State Fair Returns To Tulsa On Thursday
The Tulsa State Fair's 11 days of awesome starts this Thursday. That means the return of rides, concerts, vendors and of course, food. On Monday, Amanda Blair with the state fair joined Tatum Guinn on News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss more about what families can expect.
Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants to diversify the experience, extend hours
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants are breaking the mold and opening at night. Both businesses said it’s important to diversify the experience as people return to eating in restaurants post-COVID. Bramble in Tulsa’s Pearl District is swapping jelly for salsa. They’re now open at night when...
Organizer of canceled BBQ festival says city had no reason to cancel
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Mayor of Broken Arrow said the city really wanted a food festival, that was canceled at the last minute, to go ahead, but the organizer of the event said he’s devastated and that there was no reason for the city to shut it down.
Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park
TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 26-30: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/chelseadaysband. Tuesday, September 27. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com.
cherokeephoenix.org
‘ᏓᏗᏬᏂᏏ (We Will Speak)’ provides intimate look into Cherokee language
TAHLEQUAH – In 2018, an idea began to take root after two non-Native filmmakers, Jacob Koestler and Michael McDermit of Blurry Pictures, came to Oklahoma and showed an interest in the Cherokee language. One of the people they spoke with was Schon Duncan (ᎤᎶᎩᎳ), a United Keetoowah Band of...
KTUL
Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
City of Broken Arrow cancels BBQ and Hot Sauce festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A barbecue and hot sauce festival was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 24 for health and safety concerns, according to a City of Broken Arrow Facebook post. The Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at Events Park was canceled on Saturday, September 24th for health and safety concerns.
Tulsa Woman Gives Back To Community After Turning Life Around
A Tulsa woman is celebrating seven years of being clean from a life of crime and drugs, by using her time to give back to the homeless. But she wasn’t alone. Raittia Rogers Evangelism Ministries was joined near the Tulsa Day Center by two volunteers, who are just 10 and 14 years old. She hopes they develop the love of giving back.
Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant
TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
Downtown Tulsa's Newest 11-Story High Rise Now Open
A new downtown Tulsa 11-story high-rise is open for business. City leaders marked the moment with a ribbon cutting at the building on 222 North Detroit. Construction is finished, but the work is just getting started for owners who are left to fill the space. When construction started in 2019,...
America's Largest Dinosaur Exhibit Makes Stop In Tulsa
America's largest dinosaur show also made a stop in Tulsa this weekend. "Jurassic Quest" features realistic dinosaurs, including an 80-foot-long Spinosaurus, as well as a "gigantic life-size" T-Rex. There were also plenty of activities, like walkable dinosaur rides and a giant fossil dig. "We have over 165-million years worth of...
Preparation underway for 2022 Tulsa State Fair
Preparation underway for the 2022 Tulsa State Fair. From electricians, to set up crews, it takes a village to put on the Tulsa State Fair
News On 6
WATCH: City Leaders To Hold Ribbon-Cutting For New High Rise In Downtown Tulsa
City leaders will celebrate a new high rise in downtown Tulsa with a ribbon cutting on Monday morning. The first tenant will be the law firm of Crowe and Dunlevy. The building includes 245,000 square feet of office space and nearly 700 covered parking spaces. WPX Energy started construction on...
News On 6
College Of The Muscogee Nation Breaks Ground On New Exhibit, Lecture Hall
The Muscogee Nation broke ground on a new building for the nation's college on Monday. The new new 14,000 square foot exhibit hall and lecture hall will include a 400 seat auditorium, two classrooms, some office spaces and a STEM lab. Construction on the new building is expected to be...
koamnewsnow.com
Christmas movie featuring Full House Star looking for extras to film in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – The upcoming holiday film, ‘A Christmas Present’, starring Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure is looking for extras to help with production. Officials say that background performers can earn up to $68 for up to 8-hours of shooting per day, along with the possibility of overtime.
Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
American Airlines job fair showcases different job opportunities
TULSA, Okla. — Looking to recruit before students graduate, American Airlines held a job fair Monday for high school students, college students and the general public. Hundreds of students from five Tulsa high schools and local colleges, attended the career fair at the Greenwood Cultural Center, near Archer and Greenwood Avenue.
Tulsa family business accomplishes American dream with restaurant
Tacos Don Francisco is the dream come true for Martha Aguirre and her family. Opening 23 years ago, the restaurant has fed thousands of Tulsans through the years.
Look up! Starlink satellites spotted in Green Country
You may have seen something out of the ordinary in the sky this weekend. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral on Saturday, launching 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. This is the fourth launch of the Falcon 9. Even though they launched from Florida, the chain of...
