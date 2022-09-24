Read full article on original website
'It is surreal': Canada's Atlantic coast residents describe devastation as Fiona wipes away homes and knocks out power for thousands
Fiona ripped through Canada's eastern seaboard at hurricane strength after making landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday, slamming the area with fierce winds and storm surge, sapping power for hundreds of thousands and washing away or collapsing some coastal homes.
Canada braces for potential "landmark weather event" as Hurricane Fiona moves north
Canada is bracing for what has the potential to be one of its worst storms on record. Hurricane Fiona has already killed at least five people across the Caribbean, and the storm is making its way up the Atlantic Ocean. Nova Scotia's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing John Lohr, who oversees the province's Emergency Management Office, joined CBS News to discuss Canada's preparedness for the storm that meteorologists warn could be a "landmark weather event."
'This is a state of emergency': Houses in Canada dragged out to sea by Fiona
Fiona touched down in Nova Scotia as a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-strength winds that carried homes off their foundations and into the Atlantic.
Hurricane Fiona hits Nova Scotia with ‘historic, extreme event’ plunging 400,000 into darkness
Hurricane Fiona has made landfall in Nova Scotia with the “historic, extreme event” plunging more than 400,000 residents into darkness, fuelling fears of flash flooding across Canada’s Atlantic Coast.Fiona, which transformed into a powerful post-tropical cyclone late on Friday, struck the Canadian coast early on Saturday, lashing the region with strong rains and winds of up to 92mph (148 km/h).Homes in its path were pummelled and power lines downed, leaving more than 415,000 residences in Nova Scotia – around 80 per cent of people in the province – without power on Saturday morning, according to the region’s power outage...
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
Canada is braced for TWO MONTHS of rain in a single evening as Hurricane Fiona barrels towards Nova Scotia at 125mph and forecasters warn of 'landmark' bad conditions
Hurricane Fiona is bringing hurricane conditions and winds over 100 mph to Canada's eastern coast on Friday evening and has already left over 137,000 homes without power, though the historic storm has been downgraded to a Category 2. The homes affected so far were mostly found in Nova Scotia and...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Earl Threatens US Atlantic Coast, Caribbean Region After Hurricane Danielle Weakens
Tropical Storm Earl has been forecasted to pose a threat to the US Atlantic coast. This comes after Tropical Storm Danielle intensified into the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season in recent days. Hurricane Danielle, which is hovering over the North Atlantic Ocean and off the East Coast,...
Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn
Deadly Hurricane Fiona has weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm but is still packing forceful winds of 125 mph as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
Hurricane Fiona to make historic landfall in Canada
Hurricane Fiona moving up the Atlantic coast on September 22, 2022. NOAAFiona was a powerful Category 3 storm north of Bermuda as of this morning.
Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm
Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
NPR
Canada's Atlantic provinces begin to recover from historic damage caused by Fiona
Five Canadian provinces along the Atlantic Ocean are marshaling their recovery efforts one day after Post-Tropical Storm Fiona devastated the region. Officials were asking residents to stay off the roads – some of which were blocked by downed trees and debris – as crews attempted to restore power to those still in the dark following Saturday's storm, which had been downgraded from a hurricane.
Tropical Storm Ian likely to hit Cuba as Cat 4, as island issues hurricane watches
Tropical Storm Ian continued strengthening in the eastern Caribbean on Saturday — forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it nears Cuba, then threatens Florida next week. Cuba has issued hurricane and tropical storm watches in anticipation.
Hurricane Fiona path - live: Forecasters warn Canada’s Atlantic coast faces threat level of superstorm ‘Sandy’
Hurricane Fiona is on a collision course with Atlantic Canada, after devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week.The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing intense winds and rains, as well as possible flooding and power outages to much of the region.The heaviest damage will likely be felt in Nova Scotia, where the storm is hitting directly – but since the storm is so large, dangerous weather is also forecast for parts of Newfoundland, Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.The Canadian Hurricane Centre has warned that this could...
NPR
Warmer water is helping the Atlantic hurricane season heat up
Nova Scotia is reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for a major storm that is set to hit this week. For the first time in 25 years, August passed without a single named storm in the Atlantic. But since the beginning of September, we've had half a dozen. Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico and now, 1,800 miles away, Nova Scotia. Now Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for Ian, which has been upgraded to a hurricane and is set to hit this week. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci of member station WAMU has more.
Hundreds of thousands without power in Atlantic Canada after Fiona rumbles north
The storm named Fiona slammed into Canada's eastern seaboard with hurricane-force winds and torrential rainfall Saturday, pulling buildings into the ocean, collapsing homes, toppling trees and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people.
Atlantic Canada braces for Fiona: ‘It’s going to hit us in the face.’
Preparation for the coming storm has been underway for days.
NPR
Fiona destroyed most of Puerto Rico's plantain crops — a staple for people's diet
Puerto Rico's plantains — a key staple in residents' diets — were among the crops hit so hard by Hurricane Fiona that the island likely won't be able to produce any for the upcoming holiday season. Ramón González Beiró, the secretary of the Puerto Rico's department of agriculture,...
