ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Canada braces for potential "landmark weather event" as Hurricane Fiona moves north

Canada is bracing for what has the potential to be one of its worst storms on record. Hurricane Fiona has already killed at least five people across the Caribbean, and the storm is making its way up the Atlantic Ocean. Nova Scotia's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing John Lohr, who oversees the province's Emergency Management Office, joined CBS News to discuss Canada's preparedness for the storm that meteorologists warn could be a "landmark weather event."
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Fiona hits Nova Scotia with ‘historic, extreme event’ plunging 400,000 into darkness

Hurricane Fiona has made landfall in Nova Scotia with the “historic, extreme event” plunging more than 400,000 residents into darkness, fuelling fears of flash flooding across Canada’s Atlantic Coast.Fiona, which transformed into a powerful post-tropical cyclone late on Friday, struck the Canadian coast early on Saturday, lashing the region with strong rains and winds of up to 92mph (148 km/h).Homes in its path were pummelled and power lines downed, leaving more than 415,000 residences in Nova Scotia – around 80 per cent of people in the province – without power on Saturday morning, according to the region’s power outage...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martin
Person
Tim Houston
Daily Mail

Canada is braced for TWO MONTHS of rain in a single evening as Hurricane Fiona barrels towards Nova Scotia at 125mph and forecasters warn of 'landmark' bad conditions

Hurricane Fiona is bringing hurricane conditions and winds over 100 mph to Canada's eastern coast on Friday evening and has already left over 137,000 homes without power, though the historic storm has been downgraded to a Category 2. The homes affected so far were mostly found in Nova Scotia and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Canada#Atlantic Ocean#Wind Speeds#Power Lines#Nova Scotia Power
960 The Ref

Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm

Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
960 The Ref

Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Canada's Atlantic provinces begin to recover from historic damage caused by Fiona

Five Canadian provinces along the Atlantic Ocean are marshaling their recovery efforts one day after Post-Tropical Storm Fiona devastated the region. Officials were asking residents to stay off the roads – some of which were blocked by downed trees and debris – as crews attempted to restore power to those still in the dark following Saturday's storm, which had been downgraded from a hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Fiona path - live: Forecasters warn Canada’s Atlantic coast faces threat level of superstorm ‘Sandy’

Hurricane Fiona is on a collision course with Atlantic Canada, after devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week.The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing intense winds and rains, as well as possible flooding and power outages to much of the region.The heaviest damage will likely be felt in Nova Scotia, where the storm is hitting directly – but since the storm is so large, dangerous weather is also forecast for parts of Newfoundland, Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.The Canadian Hurricane Centre has warned that this could...
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Warmer water is helping the Atlantic hurricane season heat up

Nova Scotia is reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for a major storm that is set to hit this week. For the first time in 25 years, August passed without a single named storm in the Atlantic. But since the beginning of September, we've had half a dozen. Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico and now, 1,800 miles away, Nova Scotia. Now Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for Ian, which has been upgraded to a hurricane and is set to hit this week. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci of member station WAMU has more.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy