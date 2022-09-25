ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: 22-year-old man fatally stabbed in Canarsie

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NYPD detectives say a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday afternoon in Canarsie.

Police from the 69th Precinct told News 12 that officers responded to a 911 call around 2:38 p.m. of an assault at the corner of 87th Street and Avenue L.

When they arrived, that's when they saw the body of the 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

According to police, the victim was then transported to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident happened in broad daylight on the corner of a residential neighborhood, which also caused concern for some residents who said they now worry for the safety of their families.

As of Saturday night, police said they believe the victim was in some kind of fight with two unidentified persons before he was stabbed.

There have been no arrests made so far.

Comments / 7

Yaser Hussain
2d ago

The reason of increasing fatal crimes is that once the criminals are arrested, the case goes to the court, the court bails them with fake or lack of evidence. The criminals is set free and he will kill innocent people again... poor law system.

Reply
3
 

