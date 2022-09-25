ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Regional Airshow breaks attendance record

By Devan Karp
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hluf1_0i9EUUJt00

The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow is back and broke records with their attendance levels. Thousands of people came onto a Colorado Springs Airport runway to watch planes new and old hit the skies.

John Henry is the lead volunteer at the National Museum of World War II Aviation and helped organize the Airshow months in advance.

"We have the most fantastic airshow underway! We've got a fabulous crowd, the airplanes are in the air right now. This is a wonderful time," said Henry.

"You have to work months in advance to get these top military jets here. It takes a lot of planning to get to today," he continued.

Over 50 planes were on the runway for display and action as some took off into the skies. Older WWII models like the PBY-Catalina Bomber and the Beechcraft Model 18 C-45/SNB-5 flew loops around the crowds while newer F-35 Fighter jets showed off how fast they can go.

"They're all neat in their own respects," said the Pulscher family.

One little girl Dakota Turner was a newcomer to the airshow today, and a newcomer to most things in life. She still doesn't know what planes are but likes to sit on her dad's shoulders and watch them go by.

"She's enjoying it. She's still trying to figure out what she's seeing, but it's fun to see her point at the planes and follow them across the sky," said Kory Turner.

"Yeah, do you see the planes?" he asked Dakota during our interview.

First-timer to the show Bradeyn Briscoe draws inspiration from the planes and has big plans for his future.

"I really wanna be in the Air Force when I grow up. My dream plane is the F-18 Super Hornet," said Briscoe. He told us he had to convince his father to allow him to come out to the show today.

If you're considering going to the Airshow on Sunday, officials recommend arriving early to avoid long lines of traffic.

You can visit their website and buy tickets ahead of time.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
coloradonewsline.com

Scenes from the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo

The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival took place in downtown Pueblo this weekend, and photojournalist Mike Sweeney was there to capture the event in pictures. The festival is a Pueblo tradition centered on the Pueblo chile, “the most famous chile of our region, attracting chile aficionados’ attention from around the world,” according to festival organizers. The success of the chile is attributed to favorable growing conditions in southeastern Colorado.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of apartment units are coming to the Pikes Peak region. 11 News spoke with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, which reports more than 4,100 apartment units were permitted so far in 2022, with several months still to go in the year. That number beats the previous record year of 2021, where more than 3,800 apartment units were permitted.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
KXRM

Downtown’s newest spot to eat, drink and play in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new spot in downtown Colorado Springs has everything you need for a good time. Trainwreck is located between West Las Animas and South Sierra Madre Streets and is known as Colorado Springs’ newest adult playground. The spacious downtown building is surrounded by two acres of indoor and outdoor fun. Indoors, there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#The Pby Catalina Bomber#F 35 Fighter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
KKTV

City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy