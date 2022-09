MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer, Bailey Ober had a career-high 10 strikeouts and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Wednesday night. Ober (2-3) threw a career-high 7 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits. Wallner, the rookie outfielder from nearby Forest Lake, hit...

