ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 2

Related
wsfltv.com

This man is on a mission to reunite lost dogs with their owners

BALTIMORE, Md. — It is among the worst fears of any pet owner. Every year, an estimated 10 million pets go missing in the United States. Dogs, cats, and other beloved animals that go missing leave families heartbroken and lost. But Bob Swensen is on a mission to change...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Silver Spring, MD
Lifestyle
City
Arlington, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
WUSA

There's a right way to share the road with bikers. Here's how

WASHINGTON — Heading out for the day–walking, driving, taking transit or cycling–you’ll likely be sharing the road with someone getting around differently than you are. That’s why it’s important to share the road–and there’s a right way to do that. THE QUESTION:
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Rarely Seen Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Found in Gaithersburg

“Rare sighting!” wrote the Audubon Naturalist Society (ANS) after local nature lover Carol Lightfoot found and showed ANS’ Conservation Outreach Manager Gregg Trilling an insect friend identified as a Hickory Horned Devil during a soccer match in Gaithersburg. The Hickory Horned Devil is most often observed when it...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rican#Dog#Shelter Dogs#Animal Rescue#Silver Spring Petsmart#Download
montanarightnow.com

Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor

A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty floor of her jail cell in Maryland last year is suing, alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for helps for six hours. Jazmin Valentine filed the lawsuit Tuesday against authorities in Washington County, Maryland as well as the jail's contracted medical provider. It alleges some jail nurses said she was withdrawing from drugs and not in labor while some staffers said she was just trying to get out of her cell. The lawsuit says her baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics.
MARYLAND STATE
skyandtelescope.org

Falcon 9 over Lake Linganore

I snapped this pic from my boat Saturday night 9/24 about 7:40 pm. Saw the rocket moving quick across the sky and just managed to snap this pic in time. Really like that you can see the reflection in the lake. It was only visible for 20 seconds or so. Pic taken from Frederick County, MD.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa

Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
rockvillenights.com

Amazon Fresh Shady Grove Road store still has empty shelves (Photos)

There's still no official opening date for the Amazon Fresh store at the 270 Center on Shady Grove Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. On my latest trip by, the shelves inside the store remained bare. An Amazon Fresh store opened recently at Chevy Chase Lake, so they may just be staggering the openings so they can focus on ensuring a smooth launch at each store, especially with all of the technology involved with the Just Walk Out checkout system.
ROCKVILLE, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor

Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812

FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
FREDERICK, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy