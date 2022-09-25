Read full article on original website
wsfltv.com
This man is on a mission to reunite lost dogs with their owners
BALTIMORE, Md. — It is among the worst fears of any pet owner. Every year, an estimated 10 million pets go missing in the United States. Dogs, cats, and other beloved animals that go missing leave families heartbroken and lost. But Bob Swensen is on a mission to change...
Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: Miles
You must meet handsome Miles when looking for a snuggle buddy or a companion to take long walks or hiking. Miles is a black and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately one year old. He weighs about 56.7 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted […]
Loyal Elderly Woman Forcibly Thrown Out Of Lifelong Home Leaves Maryland Officials Outraged
A reportedly notoriously unreliable property management company is once again making headlines after demanding an elderly woman vacate her home of 25 years, leaving her and her dog to fend for herself, as gathered in an exclusive report with Daily Voice. The 80-year-old whistleblower received a sudden notice for her...
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her car in an accident leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings, 19, made a plea to anyone who would read that he needed help to get his...
WUSA
There's a right way to share the road with bikers. Here's how
WASHINGTON — Heading out for the day–walking, driving, taking transit or cycling–you’ll likely be sharing the road with someone getting around differently than you are. That’s why it’s important to share the road–and there’s a right way to do that. THE QUESTION:
mocoshow.com
Rarely Seen Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Found in Gaithersburg
“Rare sighting!” wrote the Audubon Naturalist Society (ANS) after local nature lover Carol Lightfoot found and showed ANS’ Conservation Outreach Manager Gregg Trilling an insect friend identified as a Hickory Horned Devil during a soccer match in Gaithersburg. The Hickory Horned Devil is most often observed when it...
Metro News
Early morning townhouse fire displaces a dozen families in Charles Town
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — An early morning fire in Charles Town has displaced as many as a dozen families. Independent Fire Company Chief Adam Watson said the call came in just after 1 a.m. Monday to the townhouses on Mallard Court in Willowbrook Village. The fire was “showing through...
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
Remains identified as those of Virginia teenager who disappeared 47 years ago
Police said remains of a person found decades ago are those of a teenager who disappeared in 1975.
montanarightnow.com
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor
A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty floor of her jail cell in Maryland last year is suing, alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for helps for six hours. Jazmin Valentine filed the lawsuit Tuesday against authorities in Washington County, Maryland as well as the jail's contracted medical provider. It alleges some jail nurses said she was withdrawing from drugs and not in labor while some staffers said she was just trying to get out of her cell. The lawsuit says her baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics.
Over 1,500 Virginia Residents Left Without Power Because Of Rat
The rodent that reportedly caused the power outage "infiltrated a piece of equipment" in the community on Friday.
skyandtelescope.org
Falcon 9 over Lake Linganore
I snapped this pic from my boat Saturday night 9/24 about 7:40 pm. Saw the rocket moving quick across the sky and just managed to snap this pic in time. Really like that you can see the reflection in the lake. It was only visible for 20 seconds or so. Pic taken from Frederick County, MD.
Fairfax County animal rescue to bring 30 abandoned cats back from Ukraine
An animal shelter in Fairfax will soon be traveling to Ukraine to rescue several cats abandoned by their owners.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa
Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
rockvillenights.com
Amazon Fresh Shady Grove Road store still has empty shelves (Photos)
There's still no official opening date for the Amazon Fresh store at the 270 Center on Shady Grove Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. On my latest trip by, the shelves inside the store remained bare. An Amazon Fresh store opened recently at Chevy Chase Lake, so they may just be staggering the openings so they can focus on ensuring a smooth launch at each store, especially with all of the technology involved with the Just Walk Out checkout system.
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor
Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
WUSA
DC Police continue search for two shooters in Saturday homicide
The community is still wrapping their minds around the loss of 62-year-old Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison Jr. He was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home.
Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812
FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
