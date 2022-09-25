Read full article on original website
Big Y hosting second annual ‘Big Vax Week’
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big Y is hosting their second annual ‘Big Vax Week.’. The event features a clinic where you can go to a number Big Y locations and get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots, at no cost. The Springfield-based grocer noted that insurance,...
FOX61 Student News Teacher's Workshops scheduled
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new school year gets underway, so does the FOX61 Student News program. We're kicking off the year by holding workshops for the teachers who lead students in the classroom, teaching the students video and journalism skills. This year's workshops are being held at University...
The Hispanic Alliance, "Act 1, Act Tú" creates accessible community for actors
NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut's mission is to advance Hispanic contributions to the Southeastern Connecticut community and beyond. "We have very structured and specific, clearly identified well, designed intentional programs," explained Maria Amparo Cruz-Saco with Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut. This includes the organization's...
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
Nuptials include ride on Ferris wheel after couple ties knot at Guilford Fair
GUILFORD — The Guilford Fair holds special memories for the Hodge family, with the best saved for this past fair. At 2 p.m., two hours before the gates opened on Sept. 16, the family gathered to join in the wedding celebration of Andrew Hodge and Serena Weist-Hodge. The couple...
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Outpouring of support for Clinton family burned out of home. 'The true meaning of the love of a community.'
CLINTON — Domingo Millan is looking forward to sitting down at the dining room table to enjoy a home-cooked family dinner. This is something he savored, before a fire swept through his Old Nod Road home, Sept. 1. The family lost everything in the house they have lived in...
Connecticut author, life coach offer self-confidence workshops for teen girls
CONNECTICUT, USA — Self-love is a topic East Haven life coach Wendy Perrotti talks about every single day. “It’s heartbreaking to meet so many grown women and teenage girls who truly don’t think they’re worthy. I’ve made it my mission to make them realize the importance of self-love, self-confidence and self-care,” Perrotti said.
Police and faith-based organizations hold anti-violence walks in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police and faith-based organizations are holding a series of anti-violence walks through some of Hartford’s communities that are hit the hardest by violence. The first was held Monday in Hartford’s North End. Despite the rain, police, church leaders and residents walked in the streets...
3 Waterbury schools initiate shelter-in-place after online threats
WATERBURY, Conn. — On Tuesday, Waterbury's Enlightenment School and Jonathan Reed PreK-8 School started the day off under a shelter-in-place after yet another social media threat was found by school administrators on Monday night. It's one in a handful of threats the district has faced since last Tueday. A...
The Big E sets record attendance numbers over weekend
Nearly 287,000 people visited the Big E fairgrounds between Friday and Sunday. That's up almost 7 percent form last year at this time.
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
4 Waterbury schools shelter-in-place Tuesday following threats
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Four Waterbury schools are operating under a shelter-in-place order on Tuesday following threats made to the schools. Waterbury police said they are investigating a social media school threat involving Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School that was made on Monday evening. A separate threat was also made to Crosby […]
OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?
Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
My Go-To Restaurants Have Disappeared In Waterbury, Southbury, and Oakville
It's been a rough summer, I've lost 4 old friends over the past couple of months. Not to crime, unless you consider the price of doing business in Connecticut a criminal offense. Inflation is killing our small businesses, restaurants and diners. Four of my former local favorite restaurants bit the dust during the summer of 2022.
Project Lifesaver Coming to Groton
Project Lifesaver, an international search and rescue program, will soon be used by Groton Police. The program is designed to help quickly locate people who, because of certain cognitive disorders, are prone to wandering. People with loved ones who are at risk for wandering can enroll in the program. The...
Middletown Police Department raising money for officer battling brain cancer
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Monday that they will be raising money for a police officer that is battling brain cancer. The police department said Matt Silvestrini is battling aggressive brain cancer that has no cure. According to the Facebook post,...
GoFundMe shared for James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow, who died in I-91 crash
James Bowen Jr. was remembered as an “amazing light for so many.”. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported. Bowen was well known...
CT Transit buses have been free since April 1. Ridership is now topping pre-COVID totals in some cities.
Connecticut began a fare-free bus program for riders on April 1 — along with the state's gas tax holiday. Here's what the numbers show.
Milford police search for owner of lost ring
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
