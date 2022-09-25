ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

westernmassnews.com

Big Y hosting second annual ‘Big Vax Week’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big Y is hosting their second annual ‘Big Vax Week.’. The event features a clinic where you can go to a number Big Y locations and get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots, at no cost. The Springfield-based grocer noted that insurance,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

FOX61 Student News Teacher's Workshops scheduled

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new school year gets underway, so does the FOX61 Student News program. We're kicking off the year by holding workshops for the teachers who lead students in the classroom, teaching the students video and journalism skills. This year's workshops are being held at University...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

The Hispanic Alliance, "Act 1, Act Tú" creates accessible community for actors

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut's mission is to advance Hispanic contributions to the Southeastern Connecticut community and beyond. "We have very structured and specific, clearly identified well, designed intentional programs," explained Maria Amparo Cruz-Saco with Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut. This includes the organization's...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Transportation Today News

Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

3 Waterbury schools initiate shelter-in-place after online threats

WATERBURY, Conn. — On Tuesday, Waterbury's Enlightenment School and Jonathan Reed PreK-8 School started the day off under a shelter-in-place after yet another social media threat was found by school administrators on Monday night. It's one in a handful of threats the district has faced since last Tueday. A...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?

Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Project Lifesaver Coming to Groton

Project Lifesaver, an international search and rescue program, will soon be used by Groton Police. The program is designed to help quickly locate people who, because of certain cognitive disorders, are prone to wandering. People with loved ones who are at risk for wandering can enroll in the program. The...
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Milford police search for owner of lost ring

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
MILFORD, CT
