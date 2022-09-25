Read full article on original website
Sam Kirby
2d ago
See a few Vol haters on here. But that's OK you're just upset that Vols are playing better football an their winning an not whining like some of you. Go Vols
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
Paul Finebaum praises Josh Heupel for the job he's done at Tennessee
Paul Finebaum is impressed with the job Josh Heupel has done at Tennessee. The 2nd year coach is 4-0 in 2022 with 2 wins over Top 25 opponents, Pitt and Florida. And the Vols are showing no sign of stopping any time soon with a date against LSU in Death Valley on the docket.
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
Vol recruits were blown away by the Tennessee-Florida game
Tennessee’s big victory over the Florida Gators was an incredible experience for everyone who was in attendance (except for UF fans, I guess). But one group of people that seemed particularly impressed was the large set of Vol football recruits that watched from the stands. One prospect said he got “goosebumps” and “started shaking” while watching Tennessee run through the T. Others posted on social media about how “insane” the environment inside Neyland stadium was. Simply put, the day couldn’t have gone better for Josh Heupel’s recruiting efforts.
College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge
College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida
Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd
Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
Social Media Reacts to Tennessee Win Over Florida
Social media was on fire during the Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville. All throughout the game, and especially after, social media users on Twitter had great or memorable reactions to Tennessee’s huge 38-33 win over Florida on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium. With ESPN’s College GameDay, Barstool’s College Football Live...
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri
Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25 Following Loss to Volunteers
The Florida Gators are back where they started the 2022 season in the rankings after Saturday's loss to Tennessee.
PFF Grades: Florida at Tennessee
Tennessee improved to 4-0 by defeating No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Vols offense was phenomenal in the win as Hendon Hooker cemented his Tennessee legacy with a memorable performance. If you need a reminder on how Pro Football Focus works, read the opening of the Ball State grades. Let’s...
LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week
Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian
The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day
The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
