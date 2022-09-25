ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

SpaceX Launch Sends East Coast Into a ‘Meteor’ Frenzy

By Allison Quinn
 3 days ago
AFP via Getty

Residents all across the East Coast reported spotting what they believed to be a meteor or comet crashing down to Earth late Saturday—but it appeared to just be SpaceX launching Starlink satellites. “I stepped outside and saw some crazy meteor thing,” one Twitter user wrote. “Unsure of what flew over D.C. tonight,” another user said, sharing video of the unknown object moving slowly before it fizzled out just after 7:30 p.m. Footage of the ball of light was also shared from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia. Some Twitter users even questioned if the object might be a UFO. But in a press release , SpaceX offered a simpler explanation: it had just launched 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at 7:32 p.m. from Florida.

Comments / 5

+1 Guest
2d ago

REST assured IT WAS NOT NASA!! That joke bunch couldn't launch a leaky boat!!

Reply
5
CBS Boston

SpaceX rocket launch seen in skies across New England

BOSTON -- Did you see something unusual in the sky around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday?It was very bright and hard to miss.It turns out it was the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which was launched from Cape Canaveral Saturday. Falcon 9 was carrying 52 Starlink satellites to orbit.   WBZ-TV viewer Betsey Strum shared with meteorologist Jacob Wycoff a picture of the rocket. Saturday's launch was SpaceX's 43rd orbital mission of 2022, adding to the company's single-year liftoff record.  
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

