SpaceX Launch Sends East Coast Into a ‘Meteor’ Frenzy

AFP via Getty

Residents all across the East Coast reported spotting what they believed to be a meteor or comet crashing down to Earth late Saturday—but it appeared to just be SpaceX launching Starlink satellites. “I stepped outside and saw some crazy meteor thing,” one Twitter user wrote. “Unsure of what flew over D.C. tonight,” another user said, sharing video of the unknown object moving slowly before it fizzled out just after 7:30 p.m. Footage of the ball of light was also shared from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia. Some Twitter users even questioned if the object might be a UFO. But in a press release , SpaceX offered a simpler explanation: it had just launched 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at 7:32 p.m. from Florida.

