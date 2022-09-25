ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
MUSKOGEE, OK
okcfox.com

Wagoner County deputies searching for missing teenager

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies say Kenzie R. Stephens possibly ran away from the Broken Arrow area on Sept. 25 around 5 p.m. Deputies say her phone was last pinged near 71st and Garnett at 8 p.m. Stephens is...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

DA Kunzweiler Home After Stabbing Incident, Thanks First-Responders For Help

District Attorney Steven Kunzweiler's daughter was arrested by Tulsa Police after they said she stabbed him, then herself. Kunzweiler released a statement saying he is home and is thanking first responders for their professionalism. The statement continued, saying he found himself in a situation he hoped would never happen. It...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate a stabbing in Forest Hills Estates

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his daughter in a Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic incident in the south Tulsa home. Police confirmed to FOX23 the daughter stabbed herself and then her father.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owasso, OK
Owasso, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for three people after car burglary theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people they believe may have been involved in a car burglary. On Sept. 4, a car was broken into and burglarized near 81st and Mingo. A short time later, the three men shown in the photos were...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing

The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cowboys#The Goats
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

School bus crashes into river with students on board

LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
LEONARD, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man wounded after shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in east Tulsa Saturday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near 21st and Garnett. Officers say a man was shot by his wife’s ex-boyfriend. They say the suspect fired around...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Skiatook Police Chief Responds to Complaints About Flag

A flag went up on private property last week that has residents of Skiatook complaining loudly to local law enforcement about its profanity and seeking the owner being forced to take it down. After being inundated with calls about what the law could do, the Skiatook Police Department posted a response on their FACEBOOK page.
SKIATOOK, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy