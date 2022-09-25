LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.

