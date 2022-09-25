Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
okcfox.com
Wagoner County deputies searching for missing teenager
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies say Kenzie R. Stephens possibly ran away from the Broken Arrow area on Sept. 25 around 5 p.m. Deputies say her phone was last pinged near 71st and Garnett at 8 p.m. Stephens is...
news9.com
DA Kunzweiler Home After Stabbing Incident, Thanks First-Responders For Help
District Attorney Steven Kunzweiler's daughter was arrested by Tulsa Police after they said she stabbed him, then herself. Kunzweiler released a statement saying he is home and is thanking first responders for their professionalism. The statement continued, saying he found himself in a situation he hoped would never happen. It...
Tulsa Police investigate a stabbing in Forest Hills Estates
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his daughter in a Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic incident in the south Tulsa home. Police confirmed to FOX23 the daughter stabbed herself and then her father.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for three people after car burglary theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people they believe may have been involved in a car burglary. On Sept. 4, a car was broken into and burglarized near 81st and Mingo. A short time later, the three men shown in the photos were...
Police investigate man shot and killed in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in midtown Tulsa. Police were called to a home Tuesday afternoon, near East 13th Street and South Harvard Avenue, south of the University of Tulsa campus. Officers said an elderly man shot and killed a man breaking into his home...
News On 6
Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing
The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
Playdate held for dogs rescued from Pontotoc County ‘puppy mill’ surrender
OWASSO, Okla. — Several people who adopted poodles and poodle mixes from a hoarding situation in Pontotoc County held a playdate to bring the dogs together. The playdate took place at the Waggin’ Trail Dog Park in Owasso. Lori Long the VP of Philanthropy and Communications at Tulsa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Woman Dead, 2 Children Injured In Crash At Tulsa Intersection
Tulsa Police said a woman is dead and two children are at the hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon near 46th St. North and Lewis Ave. Police said a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was disabled and being pushed down the road to a nearby QuikTrip by some bystanders.
Second suspect arrested in deadly BA Expressway shooting, will return to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A second arrest has been made in connection to a murder on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Charis was driving on July 31 when he was shot. A passenger in Charis’ car was also shot six times, but they survived. Brandon Jefferson was arrested...
Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
Police on the scene of a deadly accident in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly car accident in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police’s Traffic Unit confirmed to FOX23 at least one person is dead following a car accident near N 46th and N Lewis. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
School bus crashes into river with students on board
LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
Ceremony held in Tulsa for bill restricting body camera footage
TULSA, Okla. — Law enforcement and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt held a ceremony Monday to sign Senate Bill 968, which would allow a police department in Oklahoma to release body camera video if it depicts the death of an officer in the line of duty. The bill had technically...
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl He Offered Ride
A Tulsa man is in jail after officers say he abducted a 14-year-old girl and raped her. The victim tells investigators she was walking in the area of Admiral and Garnett when Previn Jones offered her a ride home. Police say she told them he then drove her behind a...
news9.com
City Of Broken Arrow Releases New Details On Barbecue Festival Cancelation
The City of Broken Arrow says it had to abruptly cancel a barbecue festival this past weekend because the organizer didn't hire enough security and sanitation workers to meet the city's requirement. The city says Broken Arrow Police recommended a minimum of six security officers for the event and in...
Man wounded after shooting in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in east Tulsa Saturday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near 21st and Garnett. Officers say a man was shot by his wife’s ex-boyfriend. They say the suspect fired around...
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old
INOLA. Okla. — Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said they are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. RCSO said 17-year-old Isabella Blackburn was last seen Sept. 22, 2022 in Inola. She is 5′7″, 115 lbs. and has blonde hair and blue eyes. RCSO said the provided picture is...
Owasso Police Searching For 3 People Involved In Theft Investigation
Owasso Police are looking for three people who they say are involved in a theft investigation. According to police, at least one of the suspects is tied to several other cases across Green Country. Owasso Police say after posting surveillance pictures of the three suspects on Facebook, they got a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Skiatook Police Chief Responds to Complaints About Flag
A flag went up on private property last week that has residents of Skiatook complaining loudly to local law enforcement about its profanity and seeking the owner being forced to take it down. After being inundated with calls about what the law could do, the Skiatook Police Department posted a response on their FACEBOOK page.
Comments / 0