PIX11

Man sought after body found under couch in Queens: NYPD

WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) – A man is wanted by police for questioning after a badly decomposed body was found inside a Queens apartment earlier this summer, NYPD officials said. Jason Brady, 46, was found dead inside a Woodhaven apartment on Jamaica Avenue on June 29, according to police.  Brady’s body was badly decomposed when he […]
PIX11

Bronx stabbing: 2 more suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to […]
bkreader.com

Man, 22, stabbed to death in feud outside Brooklyn deli

A clash between two men inside a Brooklyn deli on Saturday afternoon spilled into the street and ended with one of the men stabbed to death, police said. The victim, 22, was repeatedly stabbed in the torso just before 2:40 p.m. outside Canarsie One Stop Market on the corner of […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
PIX11

Brooklyn fatal hit-and-run: Woman killed by driver who fled scene

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday in Crown Heights after she fell while getting into another vehicle, police said. The deadly sequence of events began when the victim, a 46-year-old woman whose identity had not been released as of Monday morning, tried to get into the […]
NewsBreak
PIX11

Man dies, 2 others injured in Brooklyn shooting, police say

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and two others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to Ashford and Fulton Streets in Cypress Hills at around 3:30 a.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds. One male was shot in the stomach and died at the […]
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the head in Hunts Point, police say

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head outside a strip club in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities found Jose Alvarado, 45, with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a strip club at 673 Hunts Point Rd. in Hunts Point at around 12:15 a.m., police […]
Queens Post

NYPD Arrests 16-Year-Old Boy Wanted for Attempted Stabbing Outside Forest Hills School Building

The police arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday wanted for attempting to stab a fellow teenager in front of school building in Forest Hills early last week. The 16-year-old was charged with attempted assault for allegedly plunging a knife into the chest of a teenage boy last Tuesday at around 3:50 p.m. while the victim was waiting at a bus stop in front of 91-30 Metropolitan Ave., home to three different schools.
