Man sought after body found under couch in Queens: NYPD
WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) – A man is wanted by police for questioning after a badly decomposed body was found inside a Queens apartment earlier this summer, NYPD officials said. Jason Brady, 46, was found dead inside a Woodhaven apartment on Jamaica Avenue on June 29, according to police. Brady’s body was badly decomposed when he […]
Bronx stabbing: 2 more suspects arrested in homicide, police say
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to […]
75-year-old man, believed to be bystander, shot by 2 on moped in NYC
A 75-year-old man believed to be an innocent bystander was shot by two men on a moped in the Bronx over the weekend, and police are hoping a surveillance image of the gunmen will lead to an arrest.
Yorktown police arrest 2 in car chase; 1 sought for attempted murder in NYC
Authorities say two suspects were caught following a car chase, including one suspect wanted for an attempted murder in New York City.
Police: Man fatally stabbed in Islip Terrace altercation
Police say two male residents were engaged in an altercation outside the home at 337 Manhattan Blvd.
Man, woman both shot in leg amid dispute in Harlem
Police say a 20-year-old man was in a dispute with another man, who opened fire on him. A woman believed to be an innocent bystander was also hit.
4 NYPD officers injured after Brooklyn street fight with 47-year-old man
Four officers are recovering from injuries after the arrest of a man led to a violent scuffle on 11th Avenue in Brooklyn.
Man, 44, found dead inside Bronx residential building
Officials are investigating the death of a man found in a Bronx residential building on Monday night, authorities said.
Man, 22, stabbed to death in feud outside Brooklyn deli
A clash between two men inside a Brooklyn deli on Saturday afternoon spilled into the street and ended with one of the men stabbed to death, police said. The victim, 22, was repeatedly stabbed in the torso just before 2:40 p.m. outside Canarsie One Stop Market on the corner of […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Neighbor Charged After Fatal House Fire In Hempstead
A neighbor has been charged after a fatal house fire on Long Island. The blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in Hempstead. Emergency responders raced to the scene at 103 Front St. Upon arrival, they observed the house to be fully engulfed in flames due to a...
Woman Intentionally Mowed Down, 4 Slashed as Large NYC Fight Reported: Cops
A 31-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a white sedan in Queens over the weekend -- at the same time four men showed up at a hospital with slash or stab wounds following a fight, and authorities are looking into how the two incidents might be related. Police...
Brooklyn fatal hit-and-run: Woman killed by driver who fled scene
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday in Crown Heights after she fell while getting into another vehicle, police said. The deadly sequence of events began when the victim, a 46-year-old woman whose identity had not been released as of Monday morning, tried to get into the […]
Man with BB rifle, handgun arrested after dispute at Secaucus Animal Shelter: police
A New York man with a BB rifle and a loaded handgun has been charged with threatening two volunteers at the Secaucus Animal Shelter Sunday afternoon after a dispute over an injured dog, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Cordell Phillip, of Queens, was charged with terroristic threats, unlawful possession of...
WHERE'S GIANNY? Police search for missing 13-year-old Bronx girl last seen Monday
The NYPD is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday at her Bronx residence, according to authorities.
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
Man dies, 2 others injured in Brooklyn shooting, police say
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and two others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to Ashford and Fulton Streets in Cypress Hills at around 3:30 a.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds. One male was shot in the stomach and died at the […]
NY Man Indicted On Federal Charges For Abducting PA Ex-GF's 13-Year-Old Daughter
A New York man has been indicted on federal charges for abducting his ex-girlfriend's young daughter from Pennsylvania and bringing her to Brooklyn, authorities said. Duane Taylor, 47, made his first appearance in federal court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on kidnapping charges on Thursday, Sept. 22. He's accused...
Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
Man fatally shot in the head in Hunts Point, police say
HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head outside a strip club in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities found Jose Alvarado, 45, with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a strip club at 673 Hunts Point Rd. in Hunts Point at around 12:15 a.m., police […]
NYPD Arrests 16-Year-Old Boy Wanted for Attempted Stabbing Outside Forest Hills School Building
The police arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday wanted for attempting to stab a fellow teenager in front of school building in Forest Hills early last week. The 16-year-old was charged with attempted assault for allegedly plunging a knife into the chest of a teenage boy last Tuesday at around 3:50 p.m. while the victim was waiting at a bus stop in front of 91-30 Metropolitan Ave., home to three different schools.
